20190601_SPO_LACROSSE_AWE01

Cosby's Chloe Jackson and West Potomac's Ava Arthur vie for the ball during the lacrosse state quarterfinals last year. As long as school is canceled, sports and after-school activities are canceled, too. 

 ALEXA WELCH EDLUND

With the announcement Monday afternoon by Gov. Ralph Northam that school would not resume this academic year, the high school spring sports season effectively has been canceled. When school is closed, its after-school activities and sports are generally canceled or postponed, too.

"We need to support our Governor and State Superintendent," Virginia High School League executive director Billy Haun said in a statement. "These actions were taken to protect Virginians, keep them safe and healthy and to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus." 

There are some 70,000 spring athletes at VHSL member schools across the state, who compete in baseball, softball, lacrosse, soccer, track and tennis, whose seasons will not be played in their original form. The league's state championships are usually held in the first or second week of June. 

The league's crisis management team will meet Tuesday to discuss options for teams to play in some form, including a shortened season in the summer or a tournament. The league says it will announce a decision Tuesday.  

The Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association, which governs private school sports, will not host state championships this spring, executive director Dick Kemper said. The VISAA typically holds its championships in mid-May. 

ekolenich@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6109

@EricKolenich

Tags

Sports reporter

Eric Kolenich writes sports stories for the Richmond Times-Dispatch, focusing on local athletes and teams. He graduated from the University of Virginia in 2008 with a BA in English and joined the paper in 2009. (804) 649-6109

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email