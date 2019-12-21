BLACKSBURG — The other guys got it done.
VMI held all five of Virginia Tech’s starters under their season averages, in particular, stymieing star Landers Nolley, but the Hokies’ bench answered the call, combining to score 38 of the team’s 64 points.
Freshman guard Hunter Cattoor scored a career-high 14 points and sophomore wing Isaiah Wilkins added 13 as Tech held off VMI 64-55 on Saturday at Cassell Coliseum.
“I’m proud of these guys, us coming off the bench, creating the spark and doing whatever helps our team to win,” Cattoor said. “Each game, you try to find your role, your niche for the team that helps the team win.”
VMI sank 13 shots from beyond the 3-point arc, getting 18 points from freshman guard Kamdyn Curfman and 15 from freshman guard Travis Evee, but the Keydets (5-8) committed 23 turnovers — gaffes that led to 26 Tech points.
“We have to figure out how to take care of the ball better,” VMI coach Dan Earl said. “The turnovers killed us.”
On defense, VMI befuddled Virginia Tech (9-3) with a matchup zone that dared the Hokies to shoot over the top. They struggled, going 21 for 61 from the floor, including a 7-for-26 showing beyond the 3-point arc.
Nolley, the redshirt freshman who entered the night averaging 18.5 points, was especially humbled. Nolley was held to just 4 points on 1-of-11 shooting, his lowest scoring game this season.
“We obviously know he’s ultratalented and can score in a variety of different ways,” Earl said. “He can shoot it. He’s a tough matchup because he can go by you, and then he’s got a really good midrange [game]. He’s crafty, can shot-fake.”
Tech’s second-leading scorer, freshman Nahiem Alleyne, also struggled, finishing with just 5 points.
Only once before this season had neither Nolley nor Alleyne reached double-figure scoring in the same game. That was the Dec. 6 77-63 home loss to Duke.
In that game, Wabissa Bede, PJ Horne and Tyrece Radford all scored in double figures, combining for 39 points.
Saturday, Cattoor and Wilkins shouldered the scoring load. “Isaiah Wilkins was terrific. Hunter Cattoor had his best game,” first-year Tech coach Mike Young said. “Those guys helped us immensely. That’s what good teams do.”
Nobody did much scoring in the first half.
The 20 minutes were an offensive abomination. Neither team scored for the first 3:26 before VMI’s Kamdyn Curfman hit a 3-pointer to give the Keydets the first lead.
Tech didn’t score a point until freshman guard Hunter Cattoor hit one of two free throws with 14:38 left in the opening half. The Hokies didn’t hit their first field goal until 7:38 — and 10 missed shots — had gone by. Junior forward scored inside on a reverse layup to cut VMI’s lead to 6-3.
Tech took its first lead after back-to-back baskets by sophomore wing Isaiah Wilkins, going up 7-6.
Part of the slow start was turnovers, as Tech committed three in the first 3:34. But it committed just one more turnover in the first half, used a 7-0 spurt to go up 23-13, and led 26-18 at the break.
In the second half, the Hokies found some offensive rhythm, as Cattoor scored 13 of his 14 points after halftime, helping Tech win its third straight. The Hokies play a final nonconference game at home against Maryland Eastern Shore on Dec. 29 before facing rival Virginia on Jan. 4 in Charlottesville.
FG FT Reb
VMI M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT
Evee 36 7-14 0-0 0-3 3 4 20
Gilkeson 33 3-8 0-0 0-6 3 4 8
Curfman 32 5-10 0-0 0-2 0 1 15
Creammer 23 1-3 0-0 3-8 4 5 2
Lewis 22 3-6 0-0 2-7 0 2 6
Conway 18 2-5 0-0 1-4 1 0 4
Stephens 14 0-3 0-0 0-4 0 1 0
Tang 12 0-1 0-0 1-4 1 1 0
Parham 4 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Miller 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 1 0
Totals 200 21-51 0-0 7-38 13 20 55
Percentages: FG .412, FT .000. 3-Point Goals: 13-30, .433 (Evee 6-12, Curfman 5-6, Gilkeson 2-5, Parham 0-1, Tang 0-1, Conway 0-2, Stephens 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Blocks: 4 (Lewis 2, Conway, Stephens). Turnovers: 22 (Evee 7, Lewis 5, Creammer 3, Conway 2, Curfman, Gilkeson, Parham, Stephens, Tang). Steals: 4 (Evee 2, Gilkeson, Lewis). Technical Fouls: coach Dan Earl, 7:29 second.
FG FT Reb
Va. TECH M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT
Bede 29 1-3 2-2 0-3 2 0 4
Alleyne 27 2-7 1-3 0-2 2 0 5
Horne 27 3-8 0-0 1-4 0 1 6
Radford 25 3-9 1-2 7-10 4 0 7
Cattoor 24 4-8 4-7 1-5 1 1 14
Wilkins 21 4-7 3-4 1-4 2 1 13
Nolley 18 1-11 1-2 1-2 2 1 4
Cone 12 2-6 3-3 0-1 0 1 9
Ojiako 11 1-2 0-1 0-0 1 3 2
Johnson 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 21-61 15-24 11-31 14 8 64
Percentages: FG .344, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (Cone 2-3, Wilkins 2-4, Cattoor 2-6, Nolley 1-5, Bede 0-1, Radford 0-1, Alleyne 0-2, Horne 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Blocks: 3 (Ojiako 2, Radford). Turnovers: 6 (Nolley 3, Alleyne, Bede, Horne). Steals: 9 (Cattoor 2, Horne 2, Wilkins 2, Nolley, Ojiako, Radford).
VMI 18 37 — 55
Virginia Tech 26 38 — 64
