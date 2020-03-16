LOCAL GOLF
Hole-in-one
Stephen Goldberger, 93-yard sixth hole on Huguenot Course at Salisbury CC, pitching wedge, playing with Bill Roberts, Fred Moretti and Pete Pettit.
Bob Ramsey, 148-yard fourth hole at Manakin Golf Course, 7-iron, playing with Ron Evans, Garland Harwood and Hennie Winston.
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
TORONTO — Selected INF Joe Panik. Placed RHP Yennsy Diaz on the 60-day IL.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA — Placed franchise tag on RB Kenyan Drake.
ATLANTA — Released TE Ty Sambrailo and TE Luke Stocker.
CINCINNATI — Placed franchise tag on WR A.J. Green. Announced tendered contracts to TE Cethan Carter, G Alex Redmond, DT Josh Tupou and S Brandon Wilson.
CLEVELAND — Announced tendered contract to RB Kareem Hunt, and exclusive free agent rights to TE Pharaoh Brown, RB Dontrell Hilliard and WR KhaDarel Hodge. Released S Morgan Burnett.
MIAMI — Announced tendered contract to LB Vince Biegel and P Matt Haack.
NEW YORK — Placed franchise tag on DT Leonard Williams.
SAN FRANCISCO — Signed DL Arik Armstead to a five-year contract extension.
TAMPA BAY — Placed franchise tag on LB Shaquil Barrett.
TENNESSEE — Agreed to terms with T Dennis Kelly on a multi-year deal.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with D K’Andre Miller on an entry-level contract.
