Hole-in-one

Stephen Goldberger, 93-yard sixth hole on Huguenot Course at Salisbury CC, pitching wedge, playing with Bill Roberts, Fred Moretti and Pete Pettit.

Bob Ramsey, 148-yard fourth hole at Manakin Golf Course, 7-iron, playing with Ron Evans, Garland Harwood and Hennie Winston.

TORONTO — Selected INF Joe Panik. Placed RHP Yennsy Diaz on the 60-day IL.

ARIZONA — Placed franchise tag on RB Kenyan Drake.

ATLANTA — Released TE Ty Sambrailo and TE Luke Stocker.

CINCINNATI — Placed franchise tag on WR A.J. Green. Announced tendered contracts to TE Cethan Carter, G Alex Redmond, DT Josh Tupou and S Brandon Wilson.

CLEVELAND — Announced tendered contract to RB Kareem Hunt, and exclusive free agent rights to TE Pharaoh Brown, RB Dontrell Hilliard and WR KhaDarel Hodge. Released S Morgan Burnett.

MIAMI — Announced tendered contract to LB Vince Biegel and P Matt Haack.

NEW YORK — Placed franchise tag on DT Leonard Williams.

SAN FRANCISCO — Signed DL Arik Armstead to a five-year contract extension.

TAMPA BAY — Placed franchise tag on LB Shaquil Barrett.

TENNESSEE — Agreed to terms with T Dennis Kelly on a multi-year deal.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with D K’Andre Miller on an entry-level contract.

