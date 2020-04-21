LOCAL GOLF
Hole-in-one
Joseph Munno at Providence Golf Club, 210-yard ninth hole, 5-iron, playing with Dane Zumbahlen.
Jeff Wilkerson, 160-yard 17th hole at Highlands GC, 7-iron, playing with David Elko and Dean Weinman.
Ryan Layne, 135-yard sixth hole at The Hollows GC, 7-iron, playing with David Zahn, Larry Martin and Rick Zigler.
Paula Mahan, 106-yard third hole at The Hollows GC, playing with Becky Monger.
