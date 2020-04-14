LOCAL GOLF
Holes-in-One
Eddie Eddins, 136-yard seventh hole at Willow Oaks CC, 6-iron, playing with Mike Augst, Rique Flato, Brad Smallwood and John Venesky.
Scott Rivas, 152-yard 12th hole at Hermitage CC, pitching-wedge, playing with Perry Corsello, Bill Booth and Steve Fisher.
Mary Langer, 96-yard second hole at Willow Oaks CC, 9-iron, playing with Pam Saylors, Linda Clemons and Sue Stella.
TRANSACTIONS
BASEBALL
Atlantic League of Professional Baseball
SUGAR LAND SKEETERS — Signed LHP’s Matt Dermody and Henry Owens and RHP Kyle Martin.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed TE Donald Parham.
ON THIS DATE
1918 — Babe Ruth pitched a four-hitter for Boston in the season opener and drove in two runs in a 7-1 win over Philadelphia.
1937 — The Detroit Red Wings beat the New York Rangers 3-0 to take the Stanley Cup in the fifth and final game.
1947 — Jackie Robinson plays his first major league game for the Brooklyn Dodgers. He goes 0-for-3, but scores the deciding run in a 5-3 victory over the Boston Braves at Ebbets Field. He is the first black player to appear in the majors since 1884.
1952 — The Detroit Red Wings beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 to capture the Stanley Cup. The Red Wings holds the Canadiens to two goals in the four-game sweep.
1984 — Ben Crenshaw wins the Masters by two strokes over Tom Watson.
1991 — Magic Johnson sets an NBA record for career assists in a 112-106 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. Johnson, who needed nine assists to break Oscar Robertson’s record of 9,887, gets 19.
1993 — Sparky Anderson earns his 2,000th victory as a manager, with the Detroit Tigers rallying past the Oakland Athletics 3-2.
1993 — Andre Dawson becomes the 25th player to hit 400 home runs, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Cleveland Indians 4-3.
1995 — Glen Rice scores 56 points to lead the Miami Heat to a 123-117 victory over the Orlando Magic.
1998 — The first AL-NL doubleheader is held in New York’s Shea Stadium. The New York Yankees beat the Anaheim Angels 6-3 and the New York Mets edge the Chicago Cubs 2-1.
2000 — Cal Ripken becomes the 24th player to reach 3,000 hits when he lines a clean single to center off Twins reliever Hector Carrasco. He reaches the milestone with his third hit in a 6-4 victory over the Minnesota Twins and becomes the seventh major leaguer to get 3,000 hits and 400 home runs.
2005 — Top-ranked Roger Federer’s 25-match winning streak ends when French teenager Richard Gasquet saves three match points before capturing a third-set tiebreaker at the Monte Carlo Masters. Federer’s 35-1 record this year is the best start on the men’s tour since John McEnroe was 39-0 in 1984.
2005 — Two-time Olympic champion Steven Lopez of the U.S. wins his third world taekwondo title, capturing the welterweight gold medal with a 3-2 victory over Ali Tajik of Iran.
2007 — Kobe Bryant scores 50 points in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 109-98 win over Seattle, giving him 50 or more for the 10th time this season. It’s the third-highest total in NBA history behind Wilt Chamberlain’s 45 times with 50 or more in 1961-62, and Chamberlain’s 30 times the following season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.