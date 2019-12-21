HOPEWELL — Doubt?
No way.
Not when the Hopewell Blue Devils found themselves matched up with two-time defending champion Trinity Episcopal in the semifinals of the Times-Dispatch Invitational Tournament on Saturday afternoon.
Not when the Titans jumped to an early 8-2 lead.
Certainly not when they saw a seemingly comfortable 37-24 third-quarter lead dissipate into a 49-48 deficit late in the fourth.
So no doubt. Just another day in the gym.
“We always maintain the same energy no matter what,” said Hopewell guard Bobbie White after the Blue Devils’ 56-52 victory over the No. 5 team in the Times-Dispatch Top 10. “Even if we lose, we still keep the same faith and motivation.
“Even though they came back, we still had to focus and push through, and we did.”
An omen of sorts revealed itself in the first-quarter statistics.
Though the taller, more experienced Titans outrebounded Hopewell 13-2, they led only 11-10 entering the second quarter.
In the first eight minutes, the Blue Devils’ pressure-the-ball defense — an assortment of aggressively played zone looks mixed with man-to-man — forced five turnovers and 5-for-15 shooting.
All told, they harried the Titans into 20 for 59 from the floor and 18 miscues.
“A lot of girls on other teams play travel [basketball],” Hopewell coach Jackie Edmonds said. “My girls are local girls who love the game of basketball.
“We’re hard-working and scrappy, and we want to win.”
The Blue Devils (5-3) clawed their way to a tenuous 27-22 advantage after two quarters, then returned from the break with a 10-2 run in the opening 3:30.
Trinity intensified its defensive effort, forced seven turnovers from its trapping 3-2 attack, and rode 3-pointers by Kristy Hamze and Nichole Holcombe to cut its deficit to 37-36 entering the fourth.
Holcombe’s second strike from behind the arc 4:08 from the end gave the Titans’ a 49-48 lead, but the Blue Devils didn’t flinch.
“Called a timeout,” Edmonds said. “Just talked to the girls to calm them down. We don’t want the girls to be nervous. Told them to protect the basketball. Play smart.”
Ariel Green’s jumper from the left elbow at 2:59 put Hopewell up 50-49. Trinity regained the lead when Hamze, poised and undeterred, drained two free throws at 2:55.
In the next 2:30, Takiyah Purcell and Madison Tolbert banked in transition layups following steals to put the Blue Devils ahead 55-51 at 1:27.
The final passionately contested stretch in Hopewell’s echo chamber of a gym ended when Green emerged from a midcourt trap with the loose basketball to secure her team a berth in the final against Highland Springs on Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Hanover High.
“We come out and work hard,” said Purcell, a 5-6 freshman who scored 18 points. “Don’t think about how tall they are. Defense wins games. Just stay focused and execute the plays.”
Hopewell 10 17 10 19 — 56
Trinity Episcopal 11 11 14 16 — 52
Hopewell (5-3) – Edmonds 2, Purcell 18, Harrington 6, Green 10, White 8, Hunter 2, Tolbert 10.
Trinity Episcopal (5-2) — Bartee 14, Hamze 12,Snyder 8, Chapman 5, Blair 6, Holcombe 7.
Highland Springs trottles Collegiate
Unleashing its withering, trapping defense, Highland Springs defeated Collegiate 62-24 in the second semifinal game.
Leading 12-11 after the first eight minutes, the Springers, No. 2 in the TD Top 10, outscored the Cougars 22-3 in the second quarter to take a 44-14 lead into the locker room.
“We know we have to come out and play because everyone wants to beat Highland Springs,” said Kiaa Boyd, a 5-8 junior guard who finished with 14 points.
“We were a little slow at first. We got it together after that.”
The Springers’ trademark is pressure man-to-man with zone at times to create confusion. Coach Franklin Harris’s squad used several looks to stifle the Cougars and make the outcome a fait accompli.
“We had to settle down and get our minds straight,” Harris said. “We had to start playing our style of basketball: aggressive defense, up-tempo.
“We changed one thing up to start the game. We went to a three-quarter man instead of a full-court man. Once we got into the full-court man, that changed the up-tempo.
“Once we got into our zone press with a lot of scramble matchups, that really changed it.”
Collegiate 11 3 9 1 — 24
Highland Springs 12 22 14 16 — 64
Collegiate (4-4) – Abby Freeman 8, Kimball-McKavish2, Eddleton 12, Ducharme 2.
Highland Springs (6-0) – Rogers 15, Boone 12, Baxter 3, Boyd 14, Jackson2, Dailey 9, N. Williams 5, K. Williams 4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.