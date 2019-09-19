WASHINGTON — Daniel Hudson first saw the change that now shapes his career two or three seasons ago.
The Washington Nationals right-hander, a Lynchburg native who grew up in Virginia Beach and pitched at Old Dominion, had given up trying to start after two elbow-ligament replacement surgeries robbed him of as many seasons. He became a reliever and, not long after, watched teams start building what he now considers “the modern bullpen.” They established pitchers for the sixth through ninth innings as well as a fireman, who appeared in the toughest jams or for the heart of the batting order. Sometimes they faced one batter; other times, they went more than an inning.
Milwaukee used Josh Hader that way, and Arizona had Archie Bradley. Hudson was a long man then, pitching mostly when the starter got knocked out early. Listen to him tell it and you get the impression his transformation into a fireman himself was a happy accident. Some reliever was unavailable one night, and he filled the role and protected a lead. Then he did it again and again as the situations got later and later.
“Managers and staffs try to ride the hot hands as much as they can,” he said.
But those around him, the ones who watched his rise to the majors, think differently. They weren’t surprised to see him reinvent himself. He pitched well enough for Toronto earlier this season that, as bullpens leaguewide struggled through baseball’s offensive revolution, he become a coveted arm. Washington desperately needed relievers, and Hudson headlined their flurry of trade-deadline acquisitions. He quickly became the Nationals’ most important reliever.
Hudson has pitched in every type of high-leverage spot in seven weeks with the team. He started as the fireman, escaping a bases-loaded, two-out jam in his first appearance. Then, two weeks later, he became the closer when Sean Doolittle (UVA) hit the injured list, converting his first save opportunity. The veteran’s flexibility and ability to excel in either slot — he has a 2.00 ERA in 18 appearances — will be crucial for a team in the thick of the National League wild card chase.
The Nationals held a seven-game lead on the top spot two weeks ago, but they’ve since lost 10 of 15 games. The Chicago Cubs and surging Milwaukee played Thursday with a chance to trim the playoff-position lead down to a single game. The Nationals, who were off Thursday, didn’t rely on the back end of their bullpen during that losing stretch, but with winnable, must-win games ahead, it will be.
The Nationals have not solidified bullpen roles, but manager Dave Martinez reiterated before he left the team this week for a medical procedure that Doolittle will be the closer when he gets back up to speed. The closer’s return would restore order and give each reliever the defined role Hudson says they appreciate. Doolittle closing would allow the Nationals, from the sixth inning on, to use Hunter Strickland as a stopgap, Wander Suero and Fernando Rodney as setup men and deploy Hudson where needed. Hudson believes this bullpen ultimately functions best without him closing.
“To get to where we need to go, we need Doo pitching in the ninth inning,” he said. “Everyone else lines up pretty well right behind that.”
If the team needs him in the ninth, though, Hudson expressed confidence he can do the job. But he admitted it’s “a different animal” and mentioned how, when he’s out there, “stuff seems to go haywire.” Hudson’s ninth innings are mostly clean, though soft contact sometimes creates hard situations. He thinks those results emphasize a broader point. He can be a fireman, but he called his degree of effectiveness upon joining the Nationals, when he stranded nine of his first 10 inherited base-runners, “fluky.”
“I’m not a high-strikeout guy,” he said. “I get a lot of contact, so there’s a lot of luck involved with [stranding runners]. It’s a daunting situation when it’s like that, because I’m trying to limit it to soft contact, but sometimes even soft contact falls in in those situations and, all of a sudden, you give up two inherited runners.”
That speaks to the pitcher Hudson’s always been. His best pitch, the four-seam fastball at 96 mph, is effective but not overpowering. He doesn’t like watching video, so as a starter he relied on his fastball to feel out lineups. He brought command and composure, and he had a knack for finding holes in hitters’ swings. He “never parked his brain at the door,” said Jimmy Hunt, his coach at Princess Anne High School in Virginia Beach, with a laugh.
“You could see him make minute adjustments during games and bullpens,” said Jerry Meyers, who coached Hudson at ODU. “He was analytical in terms of finding an edge all the time.”
Hudson transitioned to the bullpen full-time early in 2015, and he understood he needed to change his mindset. He couldn’t feel out lineups anymore. Relievers needed their best stuff from their first pitch to dominate a few hitters in high-leverage spots. He scrapped the windup.
“It just got me to the point where it was like, ‘These are my guys, I got to go get ‘em right now,’” he said. “‘I’m not going to face ‘em again, so let’s just go out there and [throw] everything I got.’”
