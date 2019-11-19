In a five-set thriller, James River outlasted visiting Cosby 3-2 on Tuesday night to advance to the Class 6 state championship. The set scores were 19-25, 25-20, 27-25, 20-25, 19-17.
The match came down to the final set. Cosby led 14-12, but James River recovered to make it 15-15. Cosby soon took a 17-16 lead, which led to a James River timeout. The Rapids recovered for 3 straight points to take the set 19-17 off a Michael Ackley kill that ended the match.
Cole Grubbs made three key plays for the Rapids late in the fifth set. He had two kills and a block to swing the momentum to James River.
“Coach pulled me aside and told me to keep my head in the game,” Grubbs said. “He knew there was going to be a big play at the end of the game, and it came, and I was able to make the play. Coach gave me the confidence.”
“He made some big plays in big moments that were big for the win,” James River coach Michael Blankenbecler said.
The two rivals met twice in the regular season, both resulting in Rapids victories.
“We know Cosby so well,” Blankenbecler said. “We know it always going to be a crazy, competitive game no matter how the season has been.”
“Cosby has been our rival for a while,” Hayden Penczak said. “It’s fun going up against them in these tight games.”
Penczak finished the match with 19 kills. Franklin Falls had 13 kills and Connor Pinney added 59 assists for the Rapids.
Cosby trailed for most of the first set but didn’t let James River get comfortable before coming back to take a 17-16 lead and forcing a Rapids timeout. The Titans dominated the rest of the set that included a huge block by Kyle Lockhart in their 25-19 win.
The Rapids controlled the second set, leading by as much as 6 at one point.
A powerful Penczak kill ended the set in favor of the Rapids 25-20.
Cosby led early in the third set before James River roared back, eventually taking a 18-15 lead after a Pinney ace hit the net and dropped before the Titans could get to it. The Titans took a 24-23 lead late, prompting a Rapids timeout.
Out of the timeout, the Rapids went on a 4-1 run to take the set 27-25, ending with another thundering Penczak kill.
The Titans controlled the fourth set from the jump, resulting in a 25-20 set victory to push the match to a fifth set, in which the Rapids were victorious.
James River will face Ocean Lakes or Kellam in the Class 6 state championship on Friday.
