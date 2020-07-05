Here we go again, taking another stroll down memory lane … Volume 10: “They Said It … And Probably Wished They Hadn’t.”
There are laughs just about everywhere on sports radio and television. Listen closely and you’ll hear something downright hilarious. Of course, some of it is intended, most of it isn’t. Usually it’s a talking head whose mouth is getting ahead of his brain.We all know how that works, don’t we? Carroll “Beano” Cook was a great example of intended humor. Think of Beano, and first thing that usually comes to mind was his response to the release of the Iranian hostages in 1981 — and baseball commissioner Bowie Kuhn’s magnanimous gesture, offering them a lifetime pass. “Haven’t they suffered enough?” Cook said.
Then there’s the unintended stuff. One of our favorites was so funny we wouldn’t be surprised if it was done on purpose. Or, once they realized what they had done, the production people laughed so hard they forgot to change it. Maybe no one will notice. In a taped promo for an upcoming professional wrestling show here, Wahoo McDaniel talked about getting a message from his belabored rasslin “friend” Dusty Rhodes. “He had only two words,” Wahoo said. “I need help.”
In 28 of my 47 years as sportswriter for The Times-Dispatch, I also wrote a weekly — sometimes bi-weekly — column about the people who cover games via the airwaves. Understand, the internet was in diapers, and there was no Twitter, glitter, bitter or critter in those days that now seem so long ago. What news you got about sports on radio and TV, for the most part, came from our talking to people in the business. There was a short list of newspapers — like USA Today, Philadelphia Bulletin and Los Angeles Times among the more noteworthy — that also provided such information on a regular basis.
Beano made regular appearances. Nobody, before or since, has been more quotable. He first came into our consciousness while sports information director at alma mater University of Pittsburgh in the early 1960s. Invariably his press releases would include tips on the stock market. He also had a great idea for a photo with Pitt’s star basketball player alongside Jonas Salk, inventor of the polio vaccine. The caption would identify them as ‘The World’s Greatest Shot Makers.” Salk refused.
Cook became better known later on when he worked for ABC, CBS and finally ESPN. He served as media director during the first (1966-74) of two tours at ABC for one of sports television’s legends, Roone Arledge. He then became a studio commentator for college football, known for a rumbled, unmade bed appearance, raspy voice and straightforward opinions. “I wouldn’t lie, even for Pitt,” Cook said.
In late 1986, we called Beano, and he went off on Penn State football coach Joe Paterno, who then was considered by most people to be everything that was good and virtuous about college athletics. “He’s a holier than thou guy. He’s self-serving,” Cook said, warming up. “You talk to a lot of coaches and they’ll agree with me — off the record. He breaks games with teams, kicking them off his schedule, without warning. He permitted the father of a former player to officiate State home games, and none of the opposing coaches knew about it.”
No question Cook was ahead of the curve in bashing Paterno. Nevertheless, Beano then listed him as among the country’s top four college coaches — a select group that included Virginia’s George Welsh. Back to Paterno. “I used to be one of his biggest fans,” Cook said.
While we had him on the line, Cook was asked about the upcoming Peach Bowl. Should we bother to watch? Virginia Tech, with lame duck coach Bill Dooley, was a 21-point-plus dog to North Carolina State’s Wolfpack. “Virginia Tech 21-20,” Beano said. “They’ll win one for Dooley, but it won’t be as emotional as winning one for the Gipper … and 10 years from now they’ll forget why they won.” The Hokies won 25-24 — and they still remember how and why.
One final funny from Cook, who died in 2012 at age 81. On Dooley, who sued the school and reportedly settled for $1 million, Beano said, “Now, if he gets sick, he has enough money for a private room for two nights.”
In 2003 longtime Atlanta Braves radio and TV play-by-play man Skip Caray was punished by team flagship Superstation TBS for — get this — excessive bias in favor of the home team. Now the woods are full of homers. Some are ridiculously prejudiced, like the late University of Georgia legend Larry Munson. Some cheer, cheer for the home team, if they don’t win it’s a shame but still are careful not to be overbearing about it. Or, at the very least, professional enough not to take themselves too seriously. Former Pittsburgh Pirates announcer/showman Bob Prince, for example. There are people out there who will argue to the death that Harry Christopher “Skip” Caray Jr. couldn’t possibly be among them. Just the opposite, for Caray built a legend of his own in Atlanta as a wise guy, terribly funny but otherwise cynical towards a whole bunch of targets including the Braves themselves.
It was a reputation easily acquired and richly deserved. Caray, son of Cardinals/Cubs (“Take me out to the ball game ...”) immortal Harry, joined the Braves broadcast bunch in 1976. And, over the next six seasons the team wasn’t just bad, it was awful. Four straight last-place finishes in the National League West followed by a fourth and a fifth. Overall record of 397-526. Caray couldn’t help himself, and the putdowns came pouring out.
Example: Dodgers lead 6-0. They have two on, one out, bottom of the eighth. “OK,” Caray says. “You can walk the dog … but don’t forget to patronize our sponsors.”
Same series, different game. LA leads 9-4 in the third inning. The Dodgers have stolen six bases. Caray: “WHAT IS THIS WE’RE WATCHING?” He should have added and why?
Same game. “An elephant could have given birth in the time it took Rick Honeycutt to walk Bob Horner.”
And so on. Nothing was out of bounds for Caray, anything or anyone fair game. “The fans here in San Francisco hate the wave. Good for them.” He appeared in the 1985 film “The Slugger’s Wife,” then kept referring to it on-air as “one of the worst movies ever made.” Caray and boothmates Pete Van Wieren, Don Sutton and Joe Simpson were banned from the Braves’ charter flights for a couple of weeks for criticizing catcher Javy Lopez. And, except for a first-place divisional finish in 1982, the Braves continued their losing ways until 1991 when they began a dominant era under Bobby Cox, a former Richmond Virginians third baseman.
Van Wieren, a professional’s professional, also served time away from Braves’ telecasts with Caray in 2003. That didn’t last long. There was such an outcry from fans — Cox joined them — that Caray and Van Wieren were reinstated after the All-Star break. Caray called his last game three days before his death Aug, 3, 2008 at age 68.
They said it
No kidding ...
Nobody was going to dispute cable SPN’s Mike Zimet when, calling a Richmond-William & Mary basketball game, he said, “They can lose if they don’t catch up.” Since when?
There are/have been athletes who dislike reporters, then there was Bruce Benedict. The former Richmond Braves catcher unloaded on the news media during TBS’ “Baseball: Between the Seams” inside look at a season with the A-Braves. “Sportswriters try to start trouble all the time. Basically, they are just trying to get under your skin,” Benedict said, just getting warmed up. “They are a bunch of low-life [bleeps],” (The ’69 Miracle Mets had a catcher, Jerry Grote, who had a reputation for hating writers. So, to check it out, I walked up to him sitting alone in front of his stall after a playoff game with Atlanta. “Uh, Jerry, what did you think of ...” That was all I could get out before Grote said, “GET THE [BLEEP] AWAY FROM ME!” Reputation deserved.)
B
- oxing is always good for some chuckles. On USA network’s Tuesday Night Fights, a fighter (whose name escapes) responded to a post-bout question with: “What? I can’t hear a [bleeping] word you’re saying.” Hector Camacho was sleep-walking throughout a lightweight title defense. Said HBO’s Larry Merchant, “I don’t know if Camacho is frustrating [his opponent], but he’s frustrating the crowd — and me.” Heavyweight Larry Holmes dropped a disputed decision to Michael Spinks and told HBO’s audience “[Spinks] knows I won … I can say to the judges, referee, promoters, everyone, they can kiss me where the sun doesn’t shine.” And Spinks (post-bout to Merchant) on his strategy against Holmes: “I had to let him think he was impressing me.”
Either you liked Tim McCarver or you didn’t. There was no middle ground when it came to the former MLB catcher turned TV analyst. Granted, he talked a lot, but he didn’t mind sticking his Memphis-made neck way out, which is what good analysts will do. OK, so he whiffed now and then. But McCarver knew his stuff. It’s one thing to have played the game, quite another to be able
- to articulate it. McCarver did — and could. He watched Rich Gedman try (unsuccessfully) to catch Charlie Hough’s knuckleball and said, “You’re not a catcher back there but a blocker … making a lot of skate saves.”
- On CBS, the Redskins grabbed an early 10-0 lead in Chicago, and analyst Johnny Morris said, “The Redskins are a much better team when they’re ahead.” Final: Bears 45-10.
- While he was coach of the Minnesota Vikings (1967-83, 1985), Bud Grant complained that ABC didn’t air the national anthem before a nationally televised game with Chicago. “[The network] could be a little more American,” he said. Grant, who is 93, might have some difficulty coaching in the NFL these days. You think?
- On the way out at ABC, Howard Cosell wrote a book — “I Never Played the Game” — in which he mostly trashed former colleagues. Monday Night Football director Chet Forte called it “a well-written, self-serving piece of trash.”
- Former Duke QB Ben Bennett joined Jefferson-Pilot’s coverage of college football after tryouts with the USFL’s Jacksonville Bulls and NFL’s Atlanta Falcons. “They don’t always keep the best players,” Bennett said.
- Caray, one more time: The Giants’ Carmelo Martinez stepped up to the plate. Said The Skipper, “You’ll note it hasn’t rained today, so this is a dry Martinez ... If he strikes out, it’s a dry Martinez on the rocks … [and] if he goes down on a curveball, it’s a dry Martinez on the rocks with a twist.”
- NBC’s Bob Costas after a pregame show interview with Pete Rozelle was a ratings bust: “If you’re trying to get answers on the NFL, you’re obligated to have the commissioner on first … even if you know he’s not going to be very entertaining.” How bad was it? Costas and friend did a 4.0 rating while CBS’ The NFL Today had a 9.3.
- Say what? “When they stop firing college coaches for losing, they’ll solve a lot of other problems,” said CBS Dick Vermeil, a former college and pro coach.
- After Hartford goaltender Mike Liut went down in pain after being hit with a puck, Hockey Night in Canada’s Harry Neale said, “I wonder if he got hit where your voice changes every once in a while?” Come again!
- NBC analyst Joe Garagiola after the Cardinals had a nine-run second inning en route to a National League championship series rout: “This game is like tight shoes or toothache … you can’t wait until it’s over.”
- The Vikings trailed by 9 points in the fourth quarter on Monday Night Football. “It looks like they’ll need two scores to pull this one out,” said Joe Namath. Looks like? Unless they can come up with a 10-point play, Broadway Joe. Namath lasted one full season in ABC’s booth then was paid $700,000 to sit out another year, he said.
- Keith Jackson was way, way ahead of his time in the mid-80s when he said he knew “why there is so much wrong with athletics these days.” And that was? “TV money … there’s too much of it,” said Jackson, ABC’s leader in the clubhouse for all-time best college football play by player (1952-2006). Keith Jax was 89 when he died in 2018.
You have to be, well, like me, really old to remember Mel Allen when he was in all his How about that! glory as mouthpiece for the New York Yankees when they dominated The Game. In the Big Apple — before it was called the Big A — the competition among the teams’ yappers was the stuff of considerable debate, too. It was Red Barber (Dodgers) vs. Russ Hodges (Giants) vs. Allen who, of the three, was most controversial given his big, loud-mouth approach. It was bad in NYC but Allen was really disliked by Boston Red Sox fans. To explain how they felt, several collaborated to write a scathing poem, which had several down-and-dirty verses. Unfortunately, or fortunately, depending on your allegiance, I only remember the last verse.
“So, send off the bum to an island remote,
With a box of White Owls jammed down his throat;
Here’s to the Yankees, may they always be plastered, and same to Mel Allen, the Ballantine … Have a Nargansett!
To clarify: White Owl cigars and Ballantine beer were sponsors of Yankees’ radio. Nargansett was a Boston beer. To Allen a home run by the Bronx Bombers was either a “White Owl Wallop” or “Ballantine Blast.” Honest! I couldn’t make that up.
Until next time …
