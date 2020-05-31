Welcome to Name Dropping, USA. But, before moving along with more memories from a life of perpetual second childhood, Volume V, you must understand we aren’t pretending the familiar people mentioned below are/were close personal friends. They did, however, make life easier and, in most cases, more fun in an era when sportswriters really got the opportunity to interact with players, coaches, athletic directors, managers, general managers, etc. Call this latest entry from 47 years of covering kids’ games: “The Way It Was … But Sadly Isn’t Any More.”
Whenever I think about enjoyable, more casual times, Bill Chambers always comes to mind. He coached William & Mary basketball for nine seasons (1957-58 through 1965-66), and starting in the early 60s, the Tribe was part of my Southern Conference beat.
On game days in Williamsburg, the routine seldom changed. We would play racquetball in late morning, have lunch and talk about everything (not just hoops), then he would go home to take a nap while I would hang out at Blow Gym.
Usually, the freshmen would play prior to the varsity game. (Yours truly actually worked a W&M-VMI frosh matchup when one of the two officials failed to show. One and done.) Then, following the main event, after writing my story and dictating it back to the T-D, I’d join Chambers and friends for a postgame snack.
At the time, of course, it all seemed so natural. A two-time All-SC player at W&M, Chambers still holds the NCAA record for rebounds in a game (51), set against the University of Virginia 67 years ago. At William & Mary, of course. Chambers admittedly was embarrassed about it. “Fifty one … that’s impossible,” he said. “They must have counted every time I touched the ball.” For his three-season varsity career, the slender 6-4 native of Lynchburg averaged 17.9 points and 15.5 rebounds (21.9 as a senior).
In 1965, the Tribe reached the conference title game against perennial champion West Virginia. Chambers invited me to sit in with him and his two assistants — that is correct sir, two — while they developed their game plan. OK, so that was unusual even then. The Mountaineers won 70-67. Chambers left coaching W&M to work for Converse and later Russell Athletic. He was 86 when he died in 2017.
In the good old days, spending time with players, coaches, etc., other than after games or scheduled media days, was the rule rather than the exception. At the University of Virginia, for example, it was not uncommon to spend an hour or more with basketball assistant coaches Dave Odom, Jim Larranaga and Jeff Jones. No appointment needed. Just walk in. If they weren’t in a meeting, let’s do it. Odom and Larranaga, like Jones bound for memorable head coaching careers, also thought they could play tennis. At least they tried.
Another hangout of choice at UVA was the soccer office, with Bruce Arena and assistants including current boss George Gelnovatch and Dave Sarachan. Those were the beginning of the glory days of The World’s Favorite Sport at Virginia, and you got to know such future national team stars as Tony Meola, John Harkes and Claudio Reyna. Arena, bound for Major League Soccer and the U.S. National Team, also fancied himself as a tennis player.
How much fun was it dealing with Paul Webb, the state’s all-time winningest coach (511), and Hal Nunnally at Randolph-Macon! The atmosphere at the old R-MC gym was electric when Webb’s high-powered teams included another Bill Chambers (no relation). This B. Chambers joined Bubba Crone to form one of the area’s best backcourts at old John Marshall High School. In 1959, fresh out of Washington and Lee, I went to Jayem to do a preseason football piece. As I walked into coach Howard Hollingsworth’s office, he took one look at me and said: “Son, you get your equipment down the hall.”
Nunnally was a particular favorite for whom reading historical novels at his beach house in the Northern Neck was, nevertheless, a distant second to basketball. From his first head coaching job at Tidewater Academy in Wakefield to being Webb’s assistant at R-MC to running the Yellow Jackets’ program, Nunnally was all hoops all the time. In 1977, Macon was the 32nd — and last — team chosen for the NCAA Division II playoffs.
The Jackets were sent to Youngstown, Ohio, to meet the heavily favored host team. When the Penguins’ best player snubbed Joey Allen, failing to shake his hand during pregame player introductions, the look on the R-MC center’s face said it all. Youngstown was in a world of trouble. The Jackets won both games in Ohio as a springboard to reaching the tournament finals. On the bus for the trip home, Nunnally had his manager lead the team in song to the tune of “Bye, Bye Blackbird.” That prompted one of the all-time corny columns — and I loved every drippy word of it.
Nunnally is one of only four coaches in state hoops history to win at least 400 college games. He retired in 1999 because of health reasons with a 24-season record of 431-232, all at his alma mater (Class of ‘62). He died in 2004 at 65.
Little known but nevertheless true: When Lou Goetz suddenly resigned in the summer of 1981 after three inconsequential season as University of Richmond coach, Nunnally was asked, if offered the job, would he keep the assistants — including Dick Tarrant — for at least one season? He said, “No.” Named on an interim basis to replace Goetz, Tarrant quickly made a search committee unnecessary, and the rest is well-documented. There is a reason why the court at the Robins Center is named after him.
When he joined the Richmond staff after a stellar undergraduate career at West Virginia University, Gale Catlett became a badminton opponent at old Milhiser Gym. He and wife Anise would come to the house to play bridge — and the future longtime coach at his alma mater always took time to shoot nerf-ball hoops with our 3-year-old son Jeff. Benny Dees was one of the all-time free spirits who, while coach at RPI/VCU (1967-70), would stop by — and sit on the floor, his back against our family-room sofa. He likewise was big into nerfball.
I sat in on a football staff Bible study held weekly by Dal Shealy while he was Richmond coach. In those days the team practiced near Milhiser, on a field long since replaced by a parking lot and Pitt Field. One afternoon Shealy ordered his managers and equipment people to fan out and find a spy from a rival school sneaking an unwanted peek on the Spiders’ workout. They came back empty. Being a certified cynic, I had some fun at Shealy’s expense the next day. Talk about coaching paranoia! East Carolina was on tap either that week or the next, and years later Sonny Randle, who had been ECU’s coach, fessed up. Shealy had been on the mark after all.
Yes, attending practice, football and basketball, was routine in those days. Pay attention, and you might learn something. Some coaches even considered it a lack of interest if the beat writer wasn’t there. One very hot and humid afternoon, I watched UR football player Joe Opalenick being dragged to Milhiser, arms around the shoulders of a couple of managers, limp, eyes open but obviously not aware. He was packed in ice and taken to a local hospital. It was close, we were told later, but he survived. More than 25 years later Opalenick’s son was a Duke wideout and about to play Virginia. What had his father told him of that scary day? “Nothing,” the son said. “He never mentioned it.”
You were welcomed in locker rooms during the week as well as after games. Getting the story was important but so was kidding around with the athletes, having them get to know you, too. That led to a lot of laughs with UVA defensive end Mike Frederick and UR punter Bruce Allen, for example. It also created a trust that enabled a star basketball player to tell you over lunch the day before a big game how much he disliked his coach.
So what’s the difference between then and now? Well, for one thing, the locker room is pretty much off limits. That changed with the advent of more female reporters, and coaches used that as an excuse to keep everyone out. The last of the holdouts, believe it or not, was Bobby Bowden, the legendary football coach at Florida State. He told his players to keep their uniform pants on or wear a towel. How difficult was that? By definition control freaks, coaches began restricting access to themselves as well as their staffs. Virginia basketball coach Pete Gillen (1998-2005) was the first I recall who limited interviews to 30 minutes, and you had to make an appointment with him through the sports information office. Somehow we survived, but it was different and the start of a breakdown between writers and coaches.
Equally, if more subtly, has been the internet as well as growth of social media. And television, of course, When in doubt blame ESPN, which changed everything, single-handedly driving rights fees to the moon. The first 24-hour cable sports network, born in 1979, built its success on a foundation of pro and college acquisitions by overpaying then making it pay off, nevertheless. How? Because cable has a two-way money stream while over-the-air networks have only one. And ESPN did it best, by far, using big bucks from advertising to go with lofty returns from cable subscribers. In the end, to keep up, NBC, ABC, CBS and Fox continued to raise the ante, and who benefited most (other than ESPN)? The pro sector’s team owners and athletes, big-time college schools and coaches, that’s who.
For the moment, let’s consider just what’s happened to college coverage. The more money schools and coaches make the less they feel they need print media. They also go to a defensive mode to protect their primary investment — in themselves. Have you seen the budgets for Power Five athletic programs? The obscene salaries in football and basketball? Whereas they used to call a press conference to announce something major — or give the beat writer a heads up ahead of the competition — now it gets out first on the coach’s money-making website. Athletes use social media to announce their plans. The bigger the school on the athletic feeding chain the less likely a reporter will be accommodated. Sorry, you can’t talk to our quarterback today. We’re bringing a backup linebacker. That’s it. You don’t like it. Tough!
“They don’t care about us anymore,” says a sportswriting friend who remembers how it used to be. “They have something to get out, they first put it on the internet then try to get national TV interested. Then us. We’re third, at best. It’s really bad at Virginia and Virginia Tech.”
He’s resigned to doing the best he can under the circumstances. The profession’s pups don’t know any different, so they aren’t about to tilt windmills. They accept “no comment” and move on. There’s still plenty to write about even if it means using quotes from a press release or doing a Q-and-A by e-mail.
Getting up close and personal is becoming more and more difficult. All sports, professional as well as college.
Thank goodness we came along when we did … when Atlanta Braves farm director Bill Lucas made us welcome in his suite at spring training for the nightly session with managers and scouts … when Richmond Robins coach Larry Wilson needed someone to talk to about the state of the team and management’s problems with the parent Philadelphia Flyers … when NASCAR driver Fred Lorenzen, when asked for an interview in the pits the day before a race, said: “Sure, as soon as I finish changing this tire.” … when James Madison University president Ronald Carrier — “Uncle Ron” to the students — told us after a couple of sets of tennis he was going to fire football coach Challace McMillan.
Or when JMU baseball coach Brad Babcock, after the 1983 Dukes became the first team from Virginia to qualify for the College World Series — and I couldn’t go because of daughter Carey’s high school graduation — said: “Don’t worry about it. You can go with us the next time.”
Sure, it wasn’t all fun and games in those glorious days of yesteryear. You took the job seriously, but woe to the writer who took himself seriously: the Don’t you know who I am? ego-driven approach. A sense of humor helped. There were a lot of laughs. It was a great time to be in the business, if you let it.
Until next time ...
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.