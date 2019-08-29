ERIE, Pa. — Jin-De Jhang hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the Richmond Flying Squirrels to a 9-5 win over the Erie SeaWolves on Thursday, giving the Flying Squirrels a four-game sweep.
The home run by Jhang scored Zach Houchins to give the Flying Squirrels a 2-0 lead.
After Richmond added three runs in the fifth, the SeaWolves cut into the deficit with three runs in the fifth inning, including an error that scored Derek Hill.
The Flying Squirrels later tacked on four runs in the seventh when Heliot Ramos hit an RBI single and then scored on a three-run home run by Ryan Howard.
Richmond starter Ryan Halstead (3-6) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and five hits in five innings. Opposing starter Anthony Castro (5-3) took the loss in the Eastern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and eight hits in 4ß innings.
Richmond’s Johneshwy Fargas stole two bases to give him 48 on the season, one shy of Kelby Tomlinson’s record set in 2014.
Kody Clemens doubled and singled for the SeaWolves.
Flying Squirrels AB R H BI W K AVG
Fargas RF 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Miller 2B 3 2 1 0 2 1 .216
Bart C 4 2 4 2 1 0 .290
Ramos CF 5 2 2 1 0 1 .225
Brusa 1B 3 0 1 1 0 1 .226
Van Horn SS 2 0 1 0 0 1 .183
Howard SS-3B 5 1 1 3 0 0 .222
Houchins 3B-1B 3 1 1 0 2 0 .238
Jhang DH 3 1 1 2 1 0 .151
Johnson LF 4 0 0 0 0 2 .245
Totals 36 9 13 9 6 7 .219
2B: Bart (2). 3B: Ramos (1). HR: Jhang (1); Bart (4); Howard (3). RBI: Bart 2 (8); Brusa (38); Howard 3 (21); Jhang 2 (7); Ramos (12). LOB: 7. SB: Fargas 2 (48). CS: Fargas (22). E: Bart (1).
SeaWolves AB R H BI W K AVG
Hill CF 5 1 1 0 0 2 .245
Paredes DH 4 0 0 1 0 1 .280
Azocar RF 3 1 0 0 1 1 .284
Scivicque C 4 1 2 0 0 1 .342
Lester 1B 2 0 1 1 2 0 .226
Pinero SS 4 0 1 1 0 1 .233
Clemens 2B 3 1 2 0 1 0 .216
Eaves 3B 4 1 2 0 0 1 .238
Gibson LF 3 0 0 1 0 2 .236
Totals 32 5 9 4 4 9 .249
2B: Eaves (17); Clemens (2); Lester (21). RBI: Gibson (49); Lester (53); Paredes (62); Pinero (37). SF: Gibson; Paredes. LOB: 6. SB: Hill, D (19).
Richmond 000 230 400 — 9 13 1
Erie 000 030 020 — 5 9 0
Flying Squirrels IP H R ER W K ERA
Halstead W, 3-6 5 5 3 2 1 3 3.53
Navas 1 0 0 0 1 1 1.56
Moll 1 1 0 0 0 2 2.58
Callahan 2/3 3 2 2 1 0 6.00
Williams 11/3 0 0 0 1 3 3.67
SeaWolves IP H R ER W K ERA
Castro L, 5-3 41/3 8 5 5 3 3 4.40
Szkutnik 2 3 4 4 3 2 4.30
Blackwood 12/3 1 0 0 0 2 1.82
Lange 1 1 0 0 0 0 4.26
WP: Halstead. HBP: Fargas (by Castro, A). T: 3:10. A: 5,171.
