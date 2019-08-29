ERIE, Pa. — Jin-De Jhang hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the Richmond Flying Squirrels to a 9-5 win over the Erie SeaWolves on Thursday, giving the Flying Squirrels a four-game sweep.

The home run by Jhang scored Zach Houchins to give the Flying Squirrels a 2-0 lead.

After Richmond added three runs in the fifth, the SeaWolves cut into the deficit with three runs in the fifth inning, including an error that scored Derek Hill.

The Flying Squirrels later tacked on four runs in the seventh when Heliot Ramos hit an RBI single and then scored on a three-run home run by Ryan Howard.

Richmond starter Ryan Halstead (3-6) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and five hits in five innings. Opposing starter Anthony Castro (5-3) took the loss in the Eastern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and eight hits in 4ß innings.

Richmond’s Johneshwy Fargas stole two bases to give him 48 on the season, one shy of Kelby Tomlinson’s record set in 2014.

Kody Clemens doubled and singled for the SeaWolves.

Flying Squirrels AB R H BI W K AVG

Fargas RF 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250

Miller 2B 3 2 1 0 2 1 .216

Bart C 4 2 4 2 1 0 .290

Ramos CF 5 2 2 1 0 1 .225

Brusa 1B 3 0 1 1 0 1 .226

Van Horn SS 2 0 1 0 0 1 .183

Howard SS-3B 5 1 1 3 0 0 .222

Houchins 3B-1B 3 1 1 0 2 0 .238

Jhang DH 3 1 1 2 1 0 .151

Johnson LF 4 0 0 0 0 2 .245

Totals 36 9 13 9 6 7 .219

2B: Bart (2). 3B: Ramos (1). HR: Jhang (1); Bart (4); Howard (3). RBI: Bart 2 (8); Brusa (38); Howard 3 (21); Jhang 2 (7); Ramos (12). LOB: 7. SB: Fargas 2 (48). CS: Fargas (22). E: Bart (1).

SeaWolves AB R H BI W K AVG

Hill CF 5 1 1 0 0 2 .245

Paredes DH 4 0 0 1 0 1 .280

Azocar RF 3 1 0 0 1 1 .284

Scivicque C 4 1 2 0 0 1 .342

Lester 1B 2 0 1 1 2 0 .226

Pinero SS 4 0 1 1 0 1 .233

Clemens 2B 3 1 2 0 1 0 .216

Eaves 3B 4 1 2 0 0 1 .238

Gibson LF 3 0 0 1 0 2 .236

Totals 32 5 9 4 4 9 .249

2B: Eaves (17); Clemens (2); Lester (21). RBI: Gibson (49); Lester (53); Paredes (62); Pinero (37). SF: Gibson; Paredes. LOB: 6. SB: Hill, D (19).

Richmond 000 230 400 — 9 13 1

Erie 000 030 020 — 5 9 0

Flying Squirrels IP H R ER W K ERA

Halstead W, 3-6 5 5 3 2 1 3 3.53

Navas 1 0 0 0 1 1 1.56

Moll 1 1 0 0 0 2 2.58

Callahan 2/3 3 2 2 1 0 6.00

Williams 11/3 0 0 0 1 3 3.67

SeaWolves IP H R ER W K ERA

Castro L, 5-3 41/3 8 5 5 3 3 4.40

Szkutnik 2 3 4 4 3 2 4.30

Blackwood 12/3 1 0 0 0 2 1.82

Lange 1 1 0 0 0 0 4.26

WP: Halstead. HBP: Fargas (by Castro, A). T: 3:10. A: 5,171.

