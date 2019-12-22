Things never were dull with three Notorious Woody Brothers in the house. And when it came to some things, I found it the better part of discretion, and sanity, not to ask too many questions or seek explanations. This was published on July 13, 1994.
The softball had been on the floor of the pantry for weeks.
I had seen it every time I bent to pick up a box of cereal or a bottle of apple juice.
I had no idea how it got there, or why it had been put there. I'm always on the lookout for lowfat recipes, and I wondered if somewhere in one of the cookbooks at the house there was a recipe for softball.
Would you broil it, bake it, put it in the toaster oven for 10 minutes or in the microwave for 5? Would you need to peel off the rubber coating, or would that magically fall away after 10 minutes in boiling water (salt added, if desired)?
I could have moved the ball any number of times but chose not to. I live with the trio of the Notorious Woody Brothers, and I like to see how things play out. A softball in the pantry intrigued me.
So had the basketball in the bathroom. For whatever reason -- I never asked why -- sometime last winter a basketball had appeared in the boys' bathroom. At first, I was baffled. Then I was curious.
Why do you bring a basketball into the bathroom? Don't most people choose to read in there? Was someone at my house shooting 3-pointers instead? Based on the racket that sometimes -- rather, most times -- rolls down from the upstairs, there might be full-fledged, full-court games taking place in there. The basketball stayed there for weeks. Finally, it disappeared. Perhaps one was needed outside, and one of the boys said, "I know exactly where one is."
Maybe that was the reason it had been there all along. The brothers knew that if they placed that basketball anywhere else, particularly in their rooms, it might never be seen again. But the bathroom? Look at it this way: Put a basketball in the bathroom, and you'll never forget where it is.
One of the brothers might be able to confirm this. But I don't ask.
Frankly, living with three boys, I have learned not to ask too many questions. You don't get a lot of good answers -- "Because," "I don't know," "Why is that my fault?" "Yes, I did it. Put me in jail and throw away the key," are favorites.
"Don't sweat the small stuff" is a philosophy that will save you considerable time and aggravation.
A softball in the pantry is interesting, not important.
It was removed, by the way, when my wife was cleaning out the pantry one evening as we compiled a grocery list. She got to the softball and simply rolled it across the kitchen floor. There was no break in the conversation, no such question as, "What's a softball doing in the pantry?" no smart remarks along the lines of, "Oh, and get a fresh softball. That one's got a bad spot on it." She simply rolled the ball across the floor as if there's a softball in the pantry every day.
And I began to wonder: Did the soccer ball and basketball get together and beget that softball? And what about the golf ball in the corner, behind the kitchen table? Did the softball and soccer ball get together and beget that? And where did that little foam basketball come from? And the tennis ball?
My wife would like to have a new refrigerator. Instead, I think we need a corporate sponsor for all these sports events apparently being planned for our
kitchen. Of course, some sporting events take place outside the kitchen. Just the other night, two of the brothers, Pete, age 11, and Christopher, age 4, were engaged in a basketball game in the den. The goal stood about six feet high. Pete, apparently, was blocking all of his little brother's shots.
What are big brothers for, anyway?
Christopher finally had taken all he could stand.
"Pete," he yelled. "Would you just let me shoot the damn ball?"
Yeah, Pete, would you?
