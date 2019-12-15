I've always considered pedaling my bike around town and up and down mountains to be time well spent. And sometimes, when you stop to help a someone or, in this case, something"friend in need, you're "rewarded" in unusual ways. This was published June 28, 2016.
The vacation began with one foot in North Carolina.
It ended with a turtle urinating on me in the middle of Route 5 along the Virginia Capital Trail.
In between, there were mountains to descend, mountains to climb and cramps to fight off.
I'm no fan of "staycations." When a vacation rolls around, I want to get out, get around, see the world or at least see something outside the neighborhood.
So the Lovely Mrs. Woody and I headed to southwest Virginia, where the Virginia Creeper Trail is located. You've probably heard of it. Maybe you've ridden it. Maybe, you've said, "We should do that."
What are you waiting for? It's one of the state's recreational gems.
The Creeper Trail is a 34-mile rails-to-trails path that most people start on White Top Mountain, less than a mile from the North Carolina border and ride to Damascus, the halfway point, or on to Abingdon, the location of the trailhead.
Most riders exit the shuttle that takes them to White Top, grab their bikes and go.
Can't blame them for that. It's quite a ride. And the first 17 miles are all downhill.
But several years ago, I discovered that by traveling about a half-mile through the woods in the opposite direction, you reach the North Carolina line. This gives the intrepid rider the chance to say, "Yeah, I rode from North Carolina to Abingdon today. No big deal."
The Lovely Mrs. Woody, well aware of my tendency to be directionally challenged, was skeptical a ride through the woods would put us in North Carolina in short order. But she's a good sport, went along for the ride, and in a rare instance involving directions and geography, I was proved correct.
So, yeah, we rode from North Carolina to Abingdon that day. No big deal.
Fun though this trip was - after the saddle soreness relented - it did not require the entire vacation. We returned home, and since the Lovely Mrs. Woody had work obligations, I had to settle for a "staycation" or get out of town.
I headed to Roanoke, the city of my birth, the Star City, once known as Big Lick, for the day.
Dan Casey, Metro columnist for The Roanoke Times, once wrote a web column on cycling in the Roanoke area. In one piece, he outlined the perfect ride for the solo cyclist.
The solo cyclist grows weary of retracing a route along the Blue Ridge Parkway. The mountains you descend going out are mountains you must climb coming in.
But this route starts in downtown Roanoke, goes up Mill Mountain, over to the Blue Ridge Parkway near Milepost 120 and stays on the Parkway until just north of Milepost 112. Then, you get on local roads and ride back to downtown.
It's about 25 miles, give or take, and you can add extra miles on the parkway or by spinning through the old neighborhood haunts in the city.
Some of the views along the parkway are stunning. Some of the views along Mountain Road in Vinton or Roanoke County - I rarely know where I am and didn't get out much when I lived in Roanoke - are breathtaking.
But I'm not in climbing shape. It was a humid day and on my way to Milepost 112, I was visited by my old nemesis, cramps - in my left quad just above my knee; in my left foot; in my right hip flexor. I stopped. I stretched. I gulped water. I ate energy bars.
I managed to finish the ride - barely. I'm not fond of taking long breaks, but sometimes they're necessary.
The reason for this lack of climbing conditioning is simple. I spend most of my cycling time on the Virginia Capital Trail now.
The Virginia Capital Trail is one of the best things to arrive in Richmond in my lifetime. The best, of course, was the birth of the Lovely Mrs. Woody - not her name at the time - during the Eisenhower administration.
On the Capital Trail, a 52-mile, paved track that connects Jamestown and Richmond, there's little interaction with traffic. It's not for hard-core cyclists who want to hammer out miles as fast as possible.
But it is perfect for the nonhammering cyclist. Me, in other words.
The Capital Trail is almost entirely flat. You don't dread going out and coming back. Saturday, I covered 43 miles at an average speed of about 14 mph, much faster than my mountain ride earlier in the week.
I know this because the lady from the Map My Ride app told me so - "Distance, 17 miles; speed, 13.8 miles per hour; split speed, 16 miles per hour." I don't know how I rode all those years without her.
My preferred starting point on the Capital Trail is the parking lot at Four Mile Creek Park. As I was driving home from there Saturday on Route 5, I saw something in the middle of the road - a turtle. Drivers swerved to avoid it.
I passed it, thinking of the turtle I'd passed on Cherokee Road several weeks ago. I didn't return to that turtle in time.
Saturday, when I made a quick U-turn and got back, the turtle was still intact. It had moved about a foot into the westbound lane.
Traffic had diminished. I parked, jumped out of the car, ran to the turtle, picked it up in the middle of its body - its feet and head retracted into its shell - and began carrying it in the direction it was traveling. I felt something drip onto my leg.
Aw, I thought, the turtle had some water left in its shell. I looked down. A steady stream of something that wasn't water was shooting out the back of the shell toward my leg.
"Hey," I yelled. "Don't do that."
Those weren't my exact words, but they'll do for a family newspaper. I pointed the shell away from my body. I placed the turtle in the tall grass and wished it well.
Later, when I recounted this adventure to the Lovely Mrs. Woody, she said, "You talked to a turtle?"
Well, yeah, I've been talking to our cats and dogs for 41 years.
Next time I encounter a turtle, though, I'm offering a few choice words of instruction before I lift it.
And I'll say this, sometimes you don't have to travel far to have a memorable vacation.
