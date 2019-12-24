This seemed to be the best way to end The 12 Days of The Woodman, writing about the greatest thing that ever happened in my life. You can find this and other columns at Richmond.com/World-of-Woody.
Lost my sunglasses recently.
Really bothered me. They're prescription, so it wasn't as if I could buy another pair of Ray Bans or Foster Grants or whatever to become the "cool" grandpa again.
Hold on. I'm being told I've never been a "cool" grandpa.
Good to know.
I looked everywhere for my sunglasses. In glove compartments of cars I knew I hadn't driven while wearing them. In the pockets of jackets I hadn't worn in months.
No luck.
The other morning, my wife walked into the room while my back was turned and asked, "How do these look on me?"
Married men, or men thinking of marriage, should know there is a narrow range of answers to this question. They start with, "Looks very nice," and extends to, "It isn't fair to the other women who will be there that you'll look so lovely."
When I turned, I saw my wife was wearing my sunglasses. She'd found them in the garage, hanging on a peg board next to the spot where we keep the bicycles.
Who would have thought it? Not me, obviously.
And I need to make an amendment to that range of answers when your wife asks, "How do these look on me?"
I was asked that question recently regarding a blouse. And my answer was, "Well, it looks fine, but I do have to say it has a certain 'Where's Waldo' aura about it."
Dangerous ground, no doubt.
My wife, the Lovely Mrs. Woody, nodded and changed into another top.
After 40 years of marriage, I have a hint of a smidgen of a piece of a clue on when an honest opinion is sought and when discretion is the better part of valor.
Forty years. The Lovely Mrs. Woody and I celebrated our 40th anniversary last week. The oddsmakers, they being the opposing mothers-in-law, gave us 40 days, tops.
If only they were here to see us now.
Forty years. Three sons. Two wonderful daughters-in-law (two more Lovely Mrs. Woodys). Four grandchildren. Countless cats. A goodly number of dogs. Wonderful moments. Moments of great sadness. Far more moments of great joy.
And it passes like that - snap your fingers here.
I remember a time in 2001 when I was at the Washington Redskins training camp in Carlisle, Pa. I'd go for early morning bike rides with several of my colleagues from other news outlets.
One morning, one of my friends said, "I'm trying to decide what to do for my 10th wedding anniversary. What did you do?"
"Let's see," I recall saying. "Ten years would have been 1985, and I think we ..."
"1985," he blurted. "How long have you been married?"
Well, in 2001 it would have been 26 years.
"Does it feel like 26 years?" he asked.
"Not in the least," I said. "Hardly seems possible it's been 26 years."
"That's good," he said.
Actually, it's outstanding. It's everything you hope life can be when you say, "I will."
(Most people say I do. For whatever reason, the minister asked us, "Paul, will you take Janet ..." She wasn't officially the Lovely Mrs. Woody at that point.)
And it hardly seems as if 40 years have passed.
We built a life together and have zipped through it at high speed.
This is no small accomplishment.
So much music and so many poems, short stories and novels are centered on lost love and broken hearts.
And for some reason, a beautiful, smart, emotionally secure and strong young woman fell in love with me more than 40 years ago and said, "Yes" when I asked if she'd like to marry me.
Sometimes I wonder how the most important piece of my life fell into place so easily, so naturally, so quickly and has stayed in place all these years.
It's best not to wonder too long. Sometimes, it's best just to be thankful to be so lucky.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.