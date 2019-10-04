LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas resident Kevin Na had two back-nine eagles and shot a 9-under 62 on Friday for a share of the second-round lead in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.
Playing alongside Phil Mickelson at TPC Summerlin, Na eagled the par-5 13th and 16th holes and added birdies on the par-3 17th and par-4 18th to match Lucas Glover, 2017 winner Patrick Cantlay and Brian Stuard at 12-under 130.
“My putter was hot,” Na said. “I started with a 60-footer on the first hole, and I just kept making putts today. I hit a lot of good shots, too, but the putter was working.”
Na made four long putts on the back nine Friday, holing out from 43 and 35 feet for the eagles and 23 and 22 feet on the closing birdies.
“One of those days you stand over it and you feel everything,” Na said. “My stroke just felt good and I felt confident over the putt.”
Glover shot 63, also making an eagle on the 15th. Cantlay eagled the par-4 15th in a 64. Stuard shot 65.
Matt Jones was a stroke back after a 63.
First-round leader Nick Taylor shot a 69 to top the group at 10 under. That group includes former VCU standout Lanto Griffin, after a 6-under 65.
Mickelson was 8 under, after shooting a 69.
Top-ranked Brooks Koepka missed the cut in his season debut with rounds of 70 and 71. Koepka had stem cell treatment on his left knee Aug. 25 after the FedEx Cup ended.
Trio shares LPGA Tour lead in Texas
THE COLONY, Texas — Cheyenne Knight took a share of the lead into the weekend in her home LPGA Tour event.
A two-time Texas state high school champion at Aledo, just west of Fort Worth, Knight shot a 4-under 67 on Friday to join Alena Sharp and Brittany Altomare atop of the leaderboard in the Volunteers of America Classic.
“It’s incredible,” Knight said. “I know they’re going to cheer for me if I make a birdie or if I make a bogey, and just having all my family and friends here, it means a lot just having that support because I don’t get to play close to home very often.”
Sharp closed with a bogey on the par-4 18th for a 65, and Altomare had a 66 to reach 9-under 133 at Old American Golf Club.
Stephanie Meadow was 8 under. Jaye Marie Green and Katherine Perry each shot 68 to reach 7 under.
