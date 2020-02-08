TENPINS
AT MIDLOTHIAN
Lennie Turner 276 - 799
Willie Garlick 290 - 780
Lamont Cousins 775
Jordan Grice 300 - 770
Ken Silvers 277 - 762
Kip Roberts 289 - 740
Robert Keene Jr. 728
Eric Pesk 279 - 726
Joseph Stevenson 277 - 724
Andrew Maxon 711
Sara Discioscia 265 - 669
Rachel Gittings 254 - 650
Clarissa Bull 268 - 642
Frank Delany 285 game
Jeff Fowler 275 game
YSmith McRay Hickman 254 game
AT SHRADER
Telephone Tenpinners
Kevin Biggs 711
Thur. Night Mixed
Buck Mawyer Jr. 740
Lisa Turner 256 - 649
Kristin Rowlett 259 game
AT UPTOWN
Uptown Scratch
James Hamby 275 - 734
AT EASTERN
Starlight Mixed
Vickie Rengers 248 - 697
Randy Carson 288 game
TGIS Mixed
Sharon Lewis 258 game
Thur. Night Mixed
Charles Croswell 275 - 778
Paul Van Auken 738
Justin Young 277 - 721
Tom Dale 300 game
AT SOUTHWEST
Mon. Night Madness
Robert Orfield 290 - 793
James Brooks 755
Sara Hock 278 - 689
Angela Norman 562
Stephen Atkins 279 game
Lisa Clawson 257 game
Merchants' Men
Brian Rust 752
Ronald Walker 731
Mike Snead 725
Robert Orfield 713
Jonathan Dunbar 277 game
Daid Osbood 278 game
Thur. Night Mixed
Michel Vicks 279 - 747
Lee Vitale 737
Mike Dempster 723
John Belt 278 - 720
Alan Martin 279 game
Thur. Night Church
Chris Atkins 714
AT SHORT PUMP
Cross County Rollers
Paul Orcutt 730
Michael Shadle 279 - 719
Deb Toler 246 game
RICHMOND YOUTH
AT MIDLOTHIAN
Juniors
Myckiah Pugh 220 game
Majors
Juan Holliday 212 - 534
