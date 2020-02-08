TENPINS

AT MIDLOTHIAN

Lennie Turner  276 - 799

Willie Garlick  290 - 780

Lamont Cousins  775

Jordan Grice  300 - 770

Ken Silvers  277 - 762

Kip Roberts  289 - 740

Robert Keene Jr.  728

Eric Pesk  279 - 726

Joseph Stevenson  277 - 724

Andrew Maxon  711

Sara Discioscia  265 - 669

Rachel Gittings  254 - 650

Clarissa Bull  268 - 642

Frank Delany  285 game

Jeff Fowler  275 game

YSmith McRay Hickman 254 game

AT SHRADER

Telephone Tenpinners

Kevin Biggs  711

Thur. Night Mixed

Buck Mawyer Jr.  740

Lisa Turner  256 - 649

Kristin Rowlett  259 game

AT UPTOWN

Uptown Scratch

James Hamby  275 - 734

AT EASTERN

Starlight Mixed

Vickie Rengers  248 - 697

Randy Carson  288 game

TGIS Mixed

Sharon Lewis  258 game

Thur. Night Mixed

Charles Croswell  275 - 778

Paul Van Auken  738

Justin Young  277 - 721

Tom Dale  300 game

AT SOUTHWEST

Mon. Night Madness

Robert Orfield  290 - 793

James Brooks  755

Sara Hock  278 - 689

Angela Norman  562

Stephen Atkins  279 game

Lisa Clawson  257 game

Merchants' Men

Brian Rust  752

Ronald Walker  731

Mike Snead  725

Robert Orfield 713

Jonathan Dunbar  277 game

Daid Osbood  278 game

Thur. Night Mixed

Michel Vicks  279 - 747

Lee Vitale  737

Mike Dempster  723

John Belt  278 - 720

Alan Martin  279 game

Thur. Night Church

Chris Atkins  714

AT SHORT PUMP

Cross County Rollers

Paul Orcutt  730

Michael Shadle  279 - 719

Deb Toler  246 game

RICHMOND YOUTH

AT MIDLOTHIAN

Juniors

Myckiah Pugh  220 game

Majors

Juan Holliday  212 - 534

Tags

