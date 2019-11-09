TENPINS
AT SOUTHWEST
Mon. Night Madness
Stephen Atkins 300 - 825
William Haydt 279 - 741
Sara Hock 248 - 651
Jessica Shelton 631
Merchants' Men
Ronald Walker 721
Matthew Bogardus 279 - 720
Henry Foster 720
Christopher Hue 289 game
Thur. Night Mixed
Christopher Huie 747
John Belt 721
Thomas Baldwin 720
Stephen Puckett 278 game
AT HANOVER
Odds 'n' Ends
Joe Thomas 300 - 743
Ollie Morton 258 - 632
Brandon Tuck 277 game
Shamicca Billie 246 game
Hanover Major Mixed
Chris Flecher 728
Jeff Harris Jr. 289 game
Wed. Earlybirds
Rochelle Purmasir 244 - 645
Theresa’s Gang
Mike Wilkerson 289 - 776
Erick Walker 742
Derek Carter 275 - 738
Sara Discioscia 279 - 737
Derek Graves 279 - 737
Ted West 734
Daneyta Greene 268 - 727
Lisa Turner 257 - 719
Dana Carter 246 - 671
Caitlin Elder 246 - 659
Tracie Lewis 259 - 657
Shayla Lightfoot 256 - 657
Yolando Hickman 637
Rich Ridge 279 game
Thur. Roundup
Patrick Kerrigan 279 - 716
Marian Levy 241 - 651
Kayla Gorby 259 - 636
AT MIDLOTHIAN
Bits & Pieces
Ronald Simms Jr. 278 - 737
Jimmy Hannay 736
Michael Hart Jr. 735
Ken Dich 730
Andrew Mason 728
Robert Keene Jr. 718
Joshua McCandless 718
Stephen Edwards 300 - 713
YSmith McRae Hickman 653
Clarissa Bull 254 - 692
Sara Discioscia 246 - 647
AT UPTOWN ALLEY
Uptown Scratch
Tony Marino 718
Jonathan Gist 289 game
AT EASTERN
TNBA Mixed
Alonzo Moody 279 game
RICHMOND YOUTH
AT SOUTHWEST
Pee Wee
Izzie Cobb 88 - 166
Claire Dermer 93 - 160
Austin Shiflett 82 game
Bantam
Lucas Clay 100 - 309
Preps
Jayden Grant 236 - 588
Stephen Byers 215 - 564
Clayton Washington 174 - 485
Corbin Jones 177 - 474
Owen Herrington 166 - 417
Anela Trites 156 game
Junior/Majors
Brenden Carney 237 - 651
David Demarzio 227 - 605
Sean Jenkins 223 - 605
Michael Griggs 223 game
Caleb Mills 202 game
Katie Nebe 186 game
AT HANOVER
Richmond West (YABA)
Colin Parrish 222 game
Tyler Harper 203 game
AT MIDLOTHIAN
Pee Wee
Jaylin Richardson 100 - 179
Josiah Jackson 82 game
