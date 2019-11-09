TENPINS

AT SOUTHWEST

Mon. Night Madness

Stephen Atkins  300 - 825

William Haydt  279 - 741

Sara Hock  248 - 651

Jessica Shelton  631

Merchants' Men

Ronald Walker  721

Matthew Bogardus  279 - 720

Henry Foster  720

Christopher Hue  289 game

Thur. Night Mixed

Christopher Huie  747

John Belt  721

Thomas Baldwin  720

Stephen Puckett  278 game

AT HANOVER

Odds 'n' Ends

Joe Thomas  300 - 743

Ollie Morton  258 - 632

Brandon Tuck  277 game

Shamicca Billie  246 game

Hanover Major Mixed

Chris Flecher  728

Jeff Harris Jr.  289 game

Wed. Earlybirds

Rochelle Purmasir  244 - 645

Theresa’s Gang

Mike Wilkerson  289 - 776

Erick Walker  742

Derek Carter  275 - 738

Sara Discioscia  279 - 737

Derek Graves  279 - 737

Ted West  734

Daneyta Greene  268 - 727

Lisa Turner  257 - 719

Dana Carter  246 - 671

Caitlin Elder  246 - 659

Tracie Lewis  259 - 657

Shayla Lightfoot  256 - 657

Yolando Hickman  637

Rich Ridge  279 game

Thur. Roundup

Patrick Kerrigan  279 - 716

Marian Levy  241 - 651

Kayla Gorby  259 - 636

AT MIDLOTHIAN

Bits & Pieces

Ronald Simms Jr.  278 - 737

Jimmy Hannay  736

Michael Hart Jr.  735

Ken Dich  730

Andrew Mason  728

Robert Keene Jr.  718

Joshua McCandless  718

Stephen Edwards  300 - 713

YSmith McRae Hickman  653

Clarissa Bull  254 - 692

Sara Discioscia  246 - 647

AT UPTOWN ALLEY

Uptown Scratch

Tony Marino  718

Jonathan Gist  289 game

AT EASTERN

TNBA Mixed

Alonzo Moody  279 game

RICHMOND YOUTH

AT SOUTHWEST

Pee Wee

Izzie Cobb  88 - 166

Claire Dermer  93 - 160

Austin Shiflett  82 game

Bantam

Lucas Clay  100 - 309

Preps

Jayden Grant  236 - 588

Stephen Byers  215 - 564

Clayton Washington  174 - 485

Corbin Jones  177 - 474

Owen Herrington  166 - 417

Anela Trites  156 game

Junior/Majors

Brenden Carney  237 - 651

David Demarzio  227 - 605

Sean Jenkins  223 - 605

Michael Griggs  223 game

Caleb Mills  202 game

Katie Nebe  186 game

AT HANOVER

Richmond West (YABA)

Colin Parrish  222 game

Tyler Harper  203 game

AT MIDLOTHIAN

Pee Wee

Jaylin Richardson  100 - 179

Josiah Jackson  82 game

