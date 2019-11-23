TENPINS

AT UPTOWN

Uptown Scratch

Nick Parrish  278 - 747

Tony Manno  289 game

AT EASTERN

Starlight Mixed

Vickie Rengers  257 - 640

TNBA Mixed

Linwood Vaughan Jr.  280 - 722

Marvin Jones Sr.  715

Gerry Fox  300 game

Sand Hi

Louis Watson  300 - 811

Charles Cardwell  300 - 783

Walter Huddleston  726

William Fisher  716

Rex Leight  715

Andre Carter  710

Jack Miles  710

Jason Horn  278 game

Thur. Night Mixed

Tom Dale  299 - 764

Paul Van Auken  723

Walter Huddleston  300 game

AT SOUTHWEST

Mon. Night Madness

Chris Shiflett  277 - 783

James Brooks  289 - 752

William Haydt lll  720

Rachel Grenell  256 - 691

Donald Walker  289 game

Raymond Jackson  279 game

Trent Turvey  274 game

Merchants' Men

William Hydt lll  762

Mike Vick  738

Kurtis Jackson  725

Austin Williams  711

Raymond Roane  279 game

AT HANOVER

Fri. Mixed

Tyrone King  719

Odds 'n' Ends

Adrian Reading  276 - 747

Lawrence Dandridge  746

Armand Scott Jr.  279 - 722

Brian Anderson  719

Ricky Brandon  278 game

Theresa’s Gang

Ron Hiraqno  297 - 808

Travis Jeffries  279 - 732

Ryon Collins  279 - 729

Derek Graves  300 - 725

Shayla Lightfoot  264 - 717

Ryan Thurston  717

Walter Mallory  716

Dana Carter  241 - 694

Tracie Lewis 655

Daneyta Greene  640

Jerry Brown  289 game

Derek Carter  279 game

Louis Watson  300 game

Ashley Wade  244 game

Thur. Night Roundup

Marian Ley  269 game

AT MIDLOTHIAN

Bits & Pieces

Lamont Cousins  299 - 794

Willie Moses  760

Paula Roberts  279 - 748

Michael McDonnell  288 - 738

Jeremy Scot t 730

YSmith McRae Hickman  280 - 709

Clarissa Bull  300 - 693

Derek Carter  279 game

Ashley Wade  258 game

Ron Buchanan Memorial

Randy Lewis Sr.  289 game

RICHMOND YOUTH

AT SOUTHWEST

Pee Wees

Austin Shifflett  98 - 180

Izzie Cobb  98 - 169

Taqueisha Harris  83 game

Bantams

Olivia Scxhoemmell  110 game

Miekhi Roxbury  110 game

Preps

Clayton Washington  192 - 534

Stephen Byers  184 - 528

Jayden Grant  198 - 508

Corbin Jones  162 - 457

Owen Herrington  158 - 440

Anela Trites  163 game

Junjor/Majors

David Demarzio  245 - 634

Anna Walsh  232 - 601

Alexis Jackson  212 - 600

Sean Jenkins  204 - 552

Anthony Gentry  256 game

Victoria Rivers  175 game

AT HANOVER

Richmond West (YABA)

Race Lowder  229 - 640

Kharon Henderson  632

Donovan Westman  600

Cayden Radcliff  233 game

Cory Harmon  203 game

AT MIDLOTHIAN

Pee Wees

Jashia Jackson  88 - 170

Preps

Tyshawn Morton  164 game

Omari Banks  155 game

Majors

Dominjc Pugh  217 - 612

Joseph Stevenson  217 - 593

AT EASTERN

Preps

E.J. Johnson  154 game

Enter your email address and submit to receive RTD Sports emails each weekday morning

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription