TENPINS
AT UPTOWN
Uptown Scratch
Nick Parrish 278 - 747
Tony Manno 289 game
AT EASTERN
Starlight Mixed
Vickie Rengers 257 - 640
TNBA Mixed
Linwood Vaughan Jr. 280 - 722
Marvin Jones Sr. 715
Gerry Fox 300 game
Sand Hi
Louis Watson 300 - 811
Charles Cardwell 300 - 783
Walter Huddleston 726
William Fisher 716
Rex Leight 715
Andre Carter 710
Jack Miles 710
Jason Horn 278 game
Thur. Night Mixed
Tom Dale 299 - 764
Paul Van Auken 723
Walter Huddleston 300 game
AT SOUTHWEST
Mon. Night Madness
Chris Shiflett 277 - 783
James Brooks 289 - 752
William Haydt lll 720
Rachel Grenell 256 - 691
Donald Walker 289 game
Raymond Jackson 279 game
Trent Turvey 274 game
Merchants' Men
William Hydt lll 762
Mike Vick 738
Kurtis Jackson 725
Austin Williams 711
Raymond Roane 279 game
AT HANOVER
Fri. Mixed
Tyrone King 719
Odds 'n' Ends
Adrian Reading 276 - 747
Lawrence Dandridge 746
Armand Scott Jr. 279 - 722
Brian Anderson 719
Ricky Brandon 278 game
Theresa’s Gang
Ron Hiraqno 297 - 808
Travis Jeffries 279 - 732
Ryon Collins 279 - 729
Derek Graves 300 - 725
Shayla Lightfoot 264 - 717
Ryan Thurston 717
Walter Mallory 716
Dana Carter 241 - 694
Tracie Lewis 655
Daneyta Greene 640
Jerry Brown 289 game
Derek Carter 279 game
Louis Watson 300 game
Ashley Wade 244 game
Thur. Night Roundup
Marian Ley 269 game
AT MIDLOTHIAN
Bits & Pieces
Lamont Cousins 299 - 794
Willie Moses 760
Paula Roberts 279 - 748
Michael McDonnell 288 - 738
Jeremy Scot t 730
YSmith McRae Hickman 280 - 709
Clarissa Bull 300 - 693
Derek Carter 279 game
Ashley Wade 258 game
Ron Buchanan Memorial
Randy Lewis Sr. 289 game
RICHMOND YOUTH
AT SOUTHWEST
Pee Wees
Austin Shifflett 98 - 180
Izzie Cobb 98 - 169
Taqueisha Harris 83 game
Bantams
Olivia Scxhoemmell 110 game
Miekhi Roxbury 110 game
Preps
Clayton Washington 192 - 534
Stephen Byers 184 - 528
Jayden Grant 198 - 508
Corbin Jones 162 - 457
Owen Herrington 158 - 440
Anela Trites 163 game
Junjor/Majors
David Demarzio 245 - 634
Anna Walsh 232 - 601
Alexis Jackson 212 - 600
Sean Jenkins 204 - 552
Anthony Gentry 256 game
Victoria Rivers 175 game
AT HANOVER
Richmond West (YABA)
Race Lowder 229 - 640
Kharon Henderson 632
Donovan Westman 600
Cayden Radcliff 233 game
Cory Harmon 203 game
AT MIDLOTHIAN
Pee Wees
Jashia Jackson 88 - 170
Preps
Tyshawn Morton 164 game
Omari Banks 155 game
Majors
Dominjc Pugh 217 - 612
Joseph Stevenson 217 - 593
AT EASTERN
Preps
E.J. Johnson 154 game
