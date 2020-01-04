TENPINS

AT HANOVER

Odds 'n' Ends

Cynthia Senior  637

Mayson Davis  299 game

Roger Cox  278 game

Mixed Company

Robert Carter  279 game

AT MIDLOTHIAN

Bits and Pieces

Orlando Maple  758

Stephen Edwards  722

Paul Elliott  290 - 720

Charles Williams  720

YSmith McRarHickman   257-658

Lavonne Maddox Lewis  658

Vernon Johnson  279 game

Ron Buchanan Memorial

Clarence Reeder  276 - 764

AT EASTERN

Starlight Mixed

Meg Goodloe  284 game

TGIS Mixed

Henry Hargrove  715

Thur. AM Mixed

Henry Hargrove  278 - 816

AT SOUTHWEST

Mon. Night Madness

Elwood Baldwin Jr.  736

James Brooks  729

Krista Grenell  257 - 686

Charlotte Glidewell  633

Aaron Layne  278 game

RICHMOND YOUTH

AT MIDLOTHIAN

Pee Wees

Jaylin Richardson  88 game

Bantams

Lanaris Turner  110 game

Preps

Omaqri Banks  437

Majors

Dominic Pugh  265 - 747

Joseph Stevenson  234 - 547

AT SOUTHWEST

Pee Wees

Austin Shiflett  114 - 205

Aqueisha Harris  94 -163

Bantams

Alina Moore  112 game

Olivia Schoemmell  104 game

Mikia Vannoy  103 game

Mekhi Roxbury  84 game

Preps

Stephen Byers  211 - 586

Jayden Grant  217 - 584

Clayton Washington  214 - 565

Owen Herrington  257 - 534

Anela Trites   156 game

Junior/Majors

Anna Walsh  234 - 620

Sean Jenkins  218 - 576

Victoria Rivers  217 - 554

Shenae Harrison  201 - 528

Jeremy Stephens  235 game

Caleb Mills  228 game

Kevin Dunn Jr.  220 game

Mark Brown  178 game

