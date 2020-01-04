TENPINS
AT HANOVER
Odds 'n' Ends
Cynthia Senior 637
Mayson Davis 299 game
Roger Cox 278 game
Mixed Company
Robert Carter 279 game
AT MIDLOTHIAN
Bits and Pieces
Orlando Maple 758
Stephen Edwards 722
Paul Elliott 290 - 720
Charles Williams 720
YSmith McRarHickman 257-658
Lavonne Maddox Lewis 658
Vernon Johnson 279 game
Ron Buchanan Memorial
Clarence Reeder 276 - 764
AT EASTERN
Starlight Mixed
Meg Goodloe 284 game
TGIS Mixed
Henry Hargrove 715
Thur. AM Mixed
Henry Hargrove 278 - 816
AT SOUTHWEST
Mon. Night Madness
Elwood Baldwin Jr. 736
James Brooks 729
Krista Grenell 257 - 686
Charlotte Glidewell 633
Aaron Layne 278 game
RICHMOND YOUTH
AT MIDLOTHIAN
Pee Wees
Jaylin Richardson 88 game
Bantams
Lanaris Turner 110 game
Preps
Omaqri Banks 437
Majors
Dominic Pugh 265 - 747
Joseph Stevenson 234 - 547
AT SOUTHWEST
Pee Wees
Austin Shiflett 114 - 205
Aqueisha Harris 94 -163
Bantams
Alina Moore 112 game
Olivia Schoemmell 104 game
Mikia Vannoy 103 game
Mekhi Roxbury 84 game
Preps
Stephen Byers 211 - 586
Jayden Grant 217 - 584
Clayton Washington 214 - 565
Owen Herrington 257 - 534
Anela Trites 156 game
Junior/Majors
Anna Walsh 234 - 620
Sean Jenkins 218 - 576
Victoria Rivers 217 - 554
Shenae Harrison 201 - 528
Jeremy Stephens 235 game
Caleb Mills 228 game
Kevin Dunn Jr. 220 game
Mark Brown 178 game
