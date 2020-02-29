TENPINS

AT HANOVER

Fri. Night Mixed

Greg Boylan  288 - 724

Odds 'n' Ends

Kenneth Barbour  276 - 769

Joe Thomas  275 - 755

Darrick Hall  279 - 739

Kelsey Scott  262 - 686

Daneyta Green  254 game

Hanover Major Mixed

Jeff Harris Jr.  288 - 770

Reid Martin  277 game

Wed. Morning Doubles

Robert Carter  279 game

Theresa’s Gang

Louis Watson  280 - 783

Michael Toots   279 - 740

Brandon Johnson  729

Bob Keene  722

William Foster  278 - 720

Ken Dich  711

Shayla Lightfoot  257 - 680

Ollie Morton  257 - 677

Haysha Griffin  244 - 673

Adrienne Hal  643

Tracie Lewis  642

Cory Christian  277 game

Wendy Hudson  242 game

AT MIDLOTHIAN

Bits & Pieces

Carton Trice   300 - 837

Jordan Grice  289 - 739

Kip Roberts  730

Shawn Ferrell  725

Maurice Pugh  712

Paula Roberts  676

Ronald Simms Jr.  298 game

Keith Brown  277 game

Lavonne Maddox Lewis  256 game

Toya Bosman  241 game

Ron Buchanan Memorial

Elwood Baldwin Jr.  276 - 729

Ken Dich  719

AT SHRADER

Telephone Tenpinners

Joe Bradham  716

Thur. Night Mixed

Theresa Rast  244 game

AT UPTOWN

Uptown Scratch

Scott Jackson  736

AT EASTERN

TGIS Mixed

Thomas Beal  712

TNBA Mixed

Clarence Reeders  279 - 714

Sand Hi

Louis Watson  300 - 820

Robert Keene  760

Noah Pollack  736

Walter Mallory  297 - 728

Jeff Brooks  724

Haysha Griffin  256 - 671

Edward Nye  289 game

Brian Anderson  279 game

Walter Huddleston  277 game

AT SOUTHWEST

Mon. Night Madness

Oscar Herring Jr.  276 - 741

Stephen Atkins  279 - 736

Rachel Grenell  640

Davis Taylor  299 game

Steven Cochran  279 game

Lisa Clawson  264 game

Merchants' Men

Timothy Huddleston  278 - 777

Jonathan Dunbar  300 - 743

Bobby Gentry  736

Alan Martin  277 game

Thur. Night Mixed

John Belt  746

Mike Dempster  279 - 741

Brian Wilson  726

RICHMOND YOUTH

AT HANOVER

Richmond West (YABA)

Race Lowder  258 - 655

Tyler Harper  211 - 564

Cayden Radcliff  230 game

Glory Harmon  201 game

