TENPINS
AT HANOVER
Fri. Night Mixed
Greg Boylan 288 - 724
Odds 'n' Ends
Kenneth Barbour 276 - 769
Joe Thomas 275 - 755
Darrick Hall 279 - 739
Kelsey Scott 262 - 686
Daneyta Green 254 game
Hanover Major Mixed
Jeff Harris Jr. 288 - 770
Reid Martin 277 game
Wed. Morning Doubles
Robert Carter 279 game
Theresa’s Gang
Louis Watson 280 - 783
Michael Toots 279 - 740
Brandon Johnson 729
Bob Keene 722
William Foster 278 - 720
Ken Dich 711
Shayla Lightfoot 257 - 680
Ollie Morton 257 - 677
Haysha Griffin 244 - 673
Adrienne Hal 643
Tracie Lewis 642
Cory Christian 277 game
Wendy Hudson 242 game
AT MIDLOTHIAN
Bits & Pieces
Carton Trice 300 - 837
Jordan Grice 289 - 739
Kip Roberts 730
Shawn Ferrell 725
Maurice Pugh 712
Paula Roberts 676
Ronald Simms Jr. 298 game
Keith Brown 277 game
Lavonne Maddox Lewis 256 game
Toya Bosman 241 game
Ron Buchanan Memorial
Elwood Baldwin Jr. 276 - 729
Ken Dich 719
AT SHRADER
Telephone Tenpinners
Joe Bradham 716
Thur. Night Mixed
Theresa Rast 244 game
AT UPTOWN
Uptown Scratch
Scott Jackson 736
AT EASTERN
TGIS Mixed
Thomas Beal 712
TNBA Mixed
Clarence Reeders 279 - 714
Sand Hi
Louis Watson 300 - 820
Robert Keene 760
Noah Pollack 736
Walter Mallory 297 - 728
Jeff Brooks 724
Haysha Griffin 256 - 671
Edward Nye 289 game
Brian Anderson 279 game
Walter Huddleston 277 game
AT SOUTHWEST
Mon. Night Madness
Oscar Herring Jr. 276 - 741
Stephen Atkins 279 - 736
Rachel Grenell 640
Davis Taylor 299 game
Steven Cochran 279 game
Lisa Clawson 264 game
Merchants' Men
Timothy Huddleston 278 - 777
Jonathan Dunbar 300 - 743
Bobby Gentry 736
Alan Martin 277 game
Thur. Night Mixed
John Belt 746
Mike Dempster 279 - 741
Brian Wilson 726
RICHMOND YOUTH
AT HANOVER
Richmond West (YABA)
Race Lowder 258 - 655
Tyler Harper 211 - 564
Cayden Radcliff 230 game
Glory Harmon 201 game
