TENPINS
AT HANOVER
Fri. Night Mixed
Robert Carter 289 game
Theron Drumgole 289 game
Scott Biagiott 275 game
Odds 'n' Ends
Kevin Brown 271 - 727
Adorna Hayward 676
Susan Prince 658
Kelsey Scott 635
Walter Mallory 278 game
James Anderson 278 game
Cyntha Senior 247 game
Hanover Major Mixed
David Engler 300 - 742
Reid Martin 289 - 711
Wed. Earlybirds
Ollie Morton 657
Wed. Morning Doubles
Larry Overton 289 - 748
Theresa’s Gang
Mike McDonnell 279 - 784
Rob Keene 297 - 779
Zach Rogers 289 - 753
James Jones 752
Blair Lacy 748
Derek Carter 717
Derek Graves 716
Lawrence Dandridge 712
Charlie Bryant 290 - 712
Clarissa Bull 258 - 699
Ollie Morton 244 - 651
Daniell Thurston 265 game
Kelsey Scott 256 game
Lisa Turner 247 game
AT MIDLOTHIAN
Bits and Pieces
Joseph Stevenson 300 - 791
Robert Keene Jr. 781
Lamont Cousins 738
Alfonso Goodwyn 298 - 734
Kip Roberts 278 - 730
Jimmy Hanny 729
Brandon Johnson 727
Ken Silvers 715
Haysha Grifffen 248 - 673
Clarissa Bull 280 - 660
Latikki West 642
Tremayne Fuller 300 game
Dwight Green 276 game
Crystal Fuller 256 game
AT UPTOWN ALLEY
Uptown Scratch
Steve Edmonds 715
Andrew Hiegl 712
Rebecca Clements 692
AT EASTERN
Starlight Mixed
William Waddell 731
Ollie Morton 256 - 710
TNBA Mixed
Floyd Marable 290 game
Sand Hi
Louis Watson 300 - 820
Noah Pollack 736
Walter Mallory 297 - 728
Brian Anderson 279 game
Walter Huddleston 277 game
Thur. A.M. Mixed
Charles Rytelews 279 game
Sylvestine Branch 264 game
AT SOUTHWEST
Mon. Night Madness
Jimmie Thomas 278 - 716
Lisa Clawson 266 - 699
Davis Taylor 280 game
Henry Boschen 279 game
Merchants' Men
William Shiflett Jr. 300 - 791
James Brooks 763
Stephen Atkins 278 - 757
Heck With Housework
Jolynn Bogardus 246 - 637
Thur. Night Mixed
Thomas Baldwin 277 - 747
Bill Shiflett Jr. 721
Chris Thompson 721
Christopher Huie 290 - 715
Jason Kolanko 276 game
Terry Sellers 246 game
Rebecca Clements 242 game
Thur. Night Church
Chris Atkins 289 - 720
RICHMOND YOUTH
AT HANOVER
Richmond West YABA
Kharon Henderson 238 - 647
Tyler Harper 205 game
Glory Harmon 204 game
AT MIDLOTHIAN
Pee Wees
Jadin Richardson 103 - 197
Jaylin Richardson 105 - 183
Bantams
Lamaris Turner 100 game
Majors
Dominic Pugh 227 game
AT SOUTHWEST
Pee Wees
Austin Shiflett 109 - 180
Bantams
Olivia Schoemmell 138 - 374
Corinne Carlton 110 - 309
Mikia Vannoy 138 game
Armoni Robertson 116 game
Mekhi Roxbury 91 game
Preps
Jayden Grant 202 - 526
Stephen Byers 186 - 507
Anela Trites 180 - 499
Owen Herrington 163 - 454
Corbin Jones 156 game
Junior/Majors
Brenden Carney 258 - 634
Anna Walsh 238 - 602
Sean Jenkins 212 - 574
Cameron Jenkins 206 game
Mary Brown 189 game
Malia Harris 118 game
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.