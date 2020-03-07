TENPINS

AT HANOVER

Fri. Night Mixed

Robert Carter  289 game

Theron Drumgole  289 game

Scott Biagiott  275 game

Odds 'n' Ends

Kevin Brown  271 - 727

Adorna Hayward  676

Susan Prince  658

Kelsey Scott  635

Walter Mallory  278 game

James Anderson  278 game

Cyntha Senior  247 game

Hanover Major Mixed

David Engler  300 - 742

Reid Martin  289 - 711

Wed. Earlybirds

Ollie Morton  657

Wed. Morning Doubles

Larry Overton  289 - 748

Theresa’s Gang

Mike McDonnell  279 - 784

Rob Keene  297 - 779

Zach Rogers  289 - 753

James Jones  752

Blair Lacy  748

Derek Carter  717

Derek Graves  716

Lawrence Dandridge  712

Charlie Bryant  290 - 712

Clarissa Bull  258 - 699

Ollie Morton  244 - 651

Daniell Thurston  265 game

Kelsey Scott  256 game

Lisa Turner  247 game

AT MIDLOTHIAN

Bits and Pieces

Joseph Stevenson  300 - 791

Robert Keene Jr.  781

Lamont Cousins  738

Alfonso Goodwyn  298 - 734

Kip Roberts  278 - 730

Jimmy Hanny  729

Brandon Johnson  727

Ken Silvers  715

Haysha Grifffen  248 - 673

Clarissa Bull  280 - 660

Latikki West  642

Tremayne Fuller  300 game

Dwight Green  276 game

Crystal Fuller  256 game

AT UPTOWN ALLEY

Uptown Scratch

Steve Edmonds  715

Andrew Hiegl  712

Rebecca Clements  692

AT EASTERN

Starlight Mixed

William Waddell  731

Ollie Morton  256 - 710

TNBA Mixed

Floyd Marable  290 game

Sand Hi

Louis Watson  300 - 820

Noah Pollack  736

Walter Mallory  297 - 728

Brian Anderson  279 game

Walter Huddleston  277 game

Thur. A.M. Mixed

Charles Rytelews  279 game

Sylvestine Branch  264 game

AT SOUTHWEST

Mon. Night Madness

Jimmie Thomas  278 - 716

Lisa Clawson  266 - 699

Davis Taylor  280 game

Henry Boschen  279 game

Merchants' Men

William Shiflett Jr.  300 - 791

James Brooks  763

Stephen Atkins  278 - 757

Heck With Housework

Jolynn Bogardus  246 - 637

Thur. Night Mixed

Thomas Baldwin  277 - 747

Bill Shiflett Jr.  721

Chris Thompson  721

Christopher Huie  290 - 715

Jason Kolanko  276 game

Terry Sellers  246 game

Rebecca Clements  242 game

Thur. Night Church

Chris Atkins  289 - 720

RICHMOND YOUTH

AT HANOVER

Richmond West YABA

Kharon Henderson  238 - 647

Tyler Harper  205 game

Glory Harmon  204 game

AT MIDLOTHIAN

Pee Wees

Jadin Richardson  103 - 197

Jaylin Richardson  105 - 183

Bantams

Lamaris Turner  100 game

Majors

Dominic Pugh  227 game

AT SOUTHWEST

Pee Wees

Austin Shiflett  109 - 180

Bantams

Olivia Schoemmell  138 - 374

Corinne Carlton  110 - 309

Mikia Vannoy 138 game

Armoni Robertson  116 game

Mekhi Roxbury  91 game

Preps

Jayden Grant  202 - 526

Stephen Byers  186 - 507

Anela Trites  180 - 499

Owen Herrington  163 - 454

Corbin Jones  156 game

Junior/Majors

Brenden Carney  258 - 634

Anna Walsh  238 - 602

Sean Jenkins  212 - 574

Cameron Jenkins  206 game

Mary Brown  189 game

Malia Harris  118 game

