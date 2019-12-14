TENPINS
AT MIDLOTHIAN
Bits & Pieces
Abasss Kamara 278 - 729
Kip Roberts 729
Darryl Ricks 728
Sentell Hill 276 - 723
Mike Jones 723
Vickie Rengers 255 - 720
Ken Dich 718
Ralph Lewis Jr. 717
Elijah Holliday 279 - 716
Stephen Edmonds 270 - 712
Ronald Simms Jr. 711
Penny Holcomb 268 game
Verniece Love 267 game
Alethia Hudson 244 game
April Blunt 242 game
Ron Buchanan Memorial
Brandon Johnson 299 - 791
Rodney Jones 721
AT SHRADER
Telephone Tenpinners
Scott Nelson 722
Jim Gilmore 279 - 715
Leslie Boughman 254 - 710
Erin Williams 268 - 673
Thur. Night Mixed
Zach Rodgers 722
Jacob Hatfield 716
Leslie Boughman 258 - 696
Mary Pugh 245 - 630
Thur. Night Mixed
Buck Mawyer Jr. 279 - 733
Kyle Copper 717
Leslie Boughman 257 - 668
Lesa Turner 248 - 634
Mart Pugh 246 game
AT EASTERN
TGIS Mixed
Charles Lucas 279 game
Thur. Mixed
Jimmy Weirup 289 - 765
Paul Van Auken 741
Charles Caldwell 722
Cory Christian 300 - 712
AT SOUTHWEST
Sun. for Fun
Shawn Hendrick 279 - 730
Mon. Night Madness
Earl Poulston 278 - 761
Raymond Jackson 300 -746
William Haydt lll 740
Charlie Byers 710
Sara Hock 257 - 673
Mary Allen 243 - 657
Dan Martin 279 game
Merchants' Men
Kenneth Burton 300 - 796
Arlie Thomas 278 - 748
Earl Poulston Jr. 745
Stephen Atkins 276 game
AT SHORT PUMP
Cross County Rollers
James Cobb 290 game
Erin Williams 634
AT HANOVER
Fri. Mixed
Cindy Green 652
Odds 'n' Ends
Adorna Hayward 632
Willie Bowers Jr. 279 gane
Lucas Stark 275 game
Theresa’s Gang
Walter Malory 768
Mike Wilkerson 753
Ronald Mawyer Jr. 736
Shawn Ferguson 290 - 729
Andrew Humphrey 728
Earl Surls 727
Ted West 721
Sara Discioscia 244 - 666
Ashley Wade 660
Michelle Halman 647
Daniel Thurston 255 - 636
Greg Morris 290 game
Alethia Hudson 257 game
RICHMOND YOUTH
AT MIDLOTHIAN
Pee Wees
Jaylin Richardson 85 game
Preps
Omari Banks 164 game
Tyshawn Morton 155 game
Majors
Joseph Stevenson 245 - 583
Keshawn Brown 215 - 560
Sean Quarles 216 game
AT SOUTHWEST Week 15
Pee Wees
Austin Shiflett 112 - 196
Jaqueisha Harrisaon 82 game
Izzie Cobb 81 game
Bantams
Olivia Schoemmell 113 - 317
Alina Moore 125 -315
Lucas Clay 126 game
Mikie Roxbury 113 game
Preps
Stephen Byers 221 - 578
Owen Herrington 169 - 487
Anela Trites 164 - 459
Clayton Washington 212 game
Junior / Majors
Alex Godsey 256 - 758
Shenae Harrison 268 - 667
Brendon Carney 248 - 649
Jeremy Stephens 606
Sean Jenkins 204 - 546
Anna Walsh 208 game
Alexander Snodgrass 178 game
AT SOUTHWEST Week 16
Pee Wees Week 16
Izzie Cobb 94 - 183
Austin Shiflett 91 - 184
Taqueisha Harrison 83 - 150
Bantams
Alina Moore 114 game
Lucas Clay 108 game
Miekhi Roxburg 107 game
Preps
Clayton Washington 221 - 630
Stephen Byers 199 -505
Kadiea Gilbert 168 - 456
Owen Herrington 180 - 438
Anela Trites 158 game
Junior / Majors
Andrew Corbit 278 - 683
Kyle Varney 268 - 608
Andrew Philipps 237 - 206
Mathew Duty 239 - 589
Sean Jenkins 234 - 570
Anna Walsh 204 - 521
William Duty 205 game
Caleb Mills 204 game
Mary Brown 176 game
AT HANOVER
Richmond West
Caleb Funnel l 632
Racee Lowder 228 game
Julianna Kerrigan 227 game
