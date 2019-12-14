TENPINS

AT MIDLOTHIAN

Bits & Pieces

Abasss Kamara  278 - 729

Kip Roberts  729

Darryl Ricks  728

Sentell Hill  276 - 723

Mike Jones  723

Vickie Rengers  255 - 720

Ken Dich  718

Ralph Lewis Jr.  717

Elijah Holliday  279 - 716

Stephen Edmonds 270 - 712

Ronald Simms Jr.  711

Penny Holcomb  268 game

Verniece Love  267 game

Alethia Hudson  244 game

April Blunt  242 game

Ron Buchanan Memorial

Brandon Johnson  299 - 791

Rodney Jones  721

AT SHRADER

Telephone Tenpinners

Scott Nelson  722

Jim Gilmore  279 - 715

Leslie Boughman  254 - 710

Erin Williams  268 - 673

Thur. Night Mixed

Zach Rodgers  722

Jacob Hatfield  716

Leslie Boughman  258 - 696

Mary Pugh  245 - 630

Thur. Night Mixed

Buck Mawyer Jr.  279 - 733

Kyle Copper  717

Leslie Boughman  257 - 668

Lesa Turner  248 - 634

Mart Pugh  246 game

AT EASTERN

TGIS Mixed

Charles Lucas  279 game

Thur. Mixed

Jimmy Weirup  289 - 765

Paul Van Auken  741

Charles Caldwell  722

Cory Christian  300 - 712

AT SOUTHWEST

Sun. for Fun

Shawn Hendrick  279 - 730

Mon. Night Madness

Earl Poulston  278 - 761

Raymond Jackson  300  -746

William Haydt lll  740

Charlie Byers  710

Sara Hock  257 - 673

Mary Allen  243 - 657

Dan Martin  279 game

Merchants' Men

Kenneth Burton  300 - 796

Arlie Thomas  278 - 748

Earl Poulston Jr.  745

Stephen Atkins  276 game

AT SHORT PUMP

Cross County Rollers

James Cobb  290 game

Erin Williams  634

AT HANOVER

Fri. Mixed

Cindy Green  652

Odds 'n' Ends

Adorna Hayward  632

Willie Bowers Jr.  279 gane

Lucas Stark  275 game

Theresa’s Gang

Walter Malory  768

Mike Wilkerson  753

Ronald Mawyer Jr.  736

Shawn Ferguson  290 - 729

Andrew Humphrey  728

Earl Surls  727

Ted West  721

Sara Discioscia  244 - 666

Ashley Wade  660

Michelle Halman 647

Daniel Thurston  255 - 636

Greg Morris  290 game

Alethia Hudson  257 game

RICHMOND YOUTH

AT MIDLOTHIAN

Pee Wees

Jaylin Richardson  85 game

Preps

Omari Banks  164 game

Tyshawn Morton  155 game

Majors

Joseph Stevenson  245 - 583

Keshawn Brown  215 - 560

Sean Quarles  216 game

AT SOUTHWEST Week 15

Pee Wees

Austin Shiflett  112 - 196

Jaqueisha Harrisaon  82 game

Izzie Cobb  81 game

Bantams

Olivia Schoemmell  113 - 317

Alina Moore  125  -315

Lucas Clay  126 game

Mikie Roxbury  113 game

Preps

Stephen Byers  221 - 578

Owen Herrington  169 - 487

Anela Trites  164 - 459

Clayton Washington  212 game

Junior / Majors

Alex Godsey  256 - 758

Shenae Harrison  268 - 667

Brendon Carney  248 - 649

Jeremy Stephens  606

Sean Jenkins  204 - 546

Anna Walsh  208 game

Alexander Snodgrass  178 game

AT SOUTHWEST Week 16

Pee Wees Week 16

Izzie Cobb  94 - 183

Austin Shiflett  91 - 184

Taqueisha Harrison  83 - 150

Bantams

Alina Moore  114 game

Lucas Clay  108 game

Miekhi Roxburg  107 game

Preps

Clayton Washington  221 - 630

Stephen Byers  199  -505

Kadiea Gilbert  168 - 456

Owen Herrington  180 - 438

Anela Trites  158 game

Junior / Majors

Andrew Corbit  278 - 683

Kyle Varney  268 - 608

Andrew Philipps  237 - 206

Mathew Duty  239 - 589

Sean Jenkins  234 - 570

Anna Walsh  204 - 521

William Duty  205 game

Caleb Mills  204 game

Mary Brown  176 game

AT HANOVER

Richmond West

Caleb Funnel l 632

Racee Lowder  228 game

Julianna Kerrigan  227 game

Enter your email address and submit to receive RTD Sports emails each weekday morning

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription