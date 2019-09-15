TENPINS
AT EASTERN
TGIS Mixed
Tony Barnette 739
Sand Hi
David Alexander 279 - 799
Walter Hudleston 289 - 717
Mike Butler Jr. 714
Shayla Ligfhtfoot 640
AT SOUTHWEST
Mon. Night Madness
Charlie Byers 279 - 813
Chris Shiflett 300 - 760
William Shiflett Jr. 278 - 760
Merchants' Men
William Burton 730
Matthew Bogardus 711
Kenneth Burton 710
William Shiflett Jr. 277 game
Thur. Night Mixed
Randy Kyle 735
Mary Allen 245 game
AT HANOVER
Fri. Mixed
Craig Spoor 300 game
Odds 'n' Ends
Derrick Harrison 279 - 738
Adrian Redding 276 -726
Ollie Morton 651
Mary Pugh 256 game
Hanover Major Mixed
Craig Spoor 733
Wed. Earlybirds
Ollie Morton 269 - 649
Theresa’s Gang
Derek Carter 761
Donny Bartlett 745
Louis Watson 734
Eric Parrish 279 - 731
John Waldeck 729
Ryan Collins 726
Zack Rogers 279 - 722
Aaron Longoria 721
Armad Scott Jr. 280 - 721
Alex Dean 720
Abass Kamara 719
Khaelia Henderson 714
Derek Blair 713
Sara Discioscia 254 - 642
Tracie Lewis 630
Elwood Baldwin 277 game
Clarissa Bull 248 game
AT MIDLOTHIAN
Bits & Pieces
Joahuaq McCandress 278 - 805
Ronald Simms 279 - 791
Brandon Grant 300 - 779
Edgard Valdin 745
Lamont Cousins 278 - 723
Robert Keene Jr. 723
Ken Dich 716
Haysha Griffin 254 - 659
Clyde Middleton 279 game
Conrad Feggins 277 game
Ron Buchanan Memorial
Brandon Johnson 278 - 760
Ken Dich 731
Mike Palmer 278 game
David Wilson 277 game
AT UPTOWN ALLEY
Uptown Scratch
Ryon Collins 278 game
Quinton Jones 275 game
