TENPINS

AT EASTERN

TGIS Mixed

Tony Barnette  739

Sand Hi

David Alexander  279 - 799

Walter Hudleston  289 - 717

Mike Butler Jr.   714

Shayla Ligfhtfoot  640

AT SOUTHWEST

Mon. Night Madness

Charlie Byers  279 - 813

Chris Shiflett  300 - 760

William Shiflett Jr.  278 - 760

Merchants' Men

William Burton  730

Matthew Bogardus  711

Kenneth Burton  710

William Shiflett Jr.  277 game

Thur. Night Mixed

Randy Kyle  735

Mary Allen  245 game

AT HANOVER

Fri. Mixed

Craig Spoor  300 game

Odds 'n' Ends

Derrick Harrison  279 - 738

Adrian Redding  276 -726

Ollie Morton  651

Mary Pugh  256 game

Hanover Major Mixed

Craig Spoor  733

Wed. Earlybirds

Ollie Morton   269 - 649

Theresa’s Gang

Derek Carter  761

Donny Bartlett  745

Louis Watson  734

Eric Parrish  279 - 731

John Waldeck  729

Ryan Collins  726

Zack Rogers  279 - 722

Aaron Longoria  721

Armad Scott Jr.  280 - 721

Alex Dean  720

Abass Kamara  719

Khaelia Henderson  714

Derek Blair  713

Sara Discioscia  254 - 642

Tracie Lewis  630

Elwood Baldwin   277 game

Clarissa Bull  248 game

AT MIDLOTHIAN

Bits & Pieces

Joahuaq McCandress  278 - 805

Ronald Simms 279 - 791

Brandon Grant  300 - 779

Edgard Valdin  745

Lamont Cousins  278 - 723

Robert Keene Jr.  723

Ken Dich  716

Haysha Griffin  254 - 659

Clyde Middleton  279 game

Conrad Feggins  277 game

Ron Buchanan Memorial

Brandon Johnson  278 - 760

Ken Dich  731

Mike Palmer  278 game

David Wilson  277 game

AT UPTOWN ALLEY

Uptown Scratch

Ryon Collins  278 game

Quinton Jones  275 game

