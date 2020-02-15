TENPINS
AT SUNSET
AT MIDLOTHIAN
Bits and Pieces
Jeremy Scott 769
Clarissa Bull 300 - 754
Stephen Edwards 751
Maurice Pugh 717
Ashley Wade 647
Randy Lewis Sr. 299 game
Brian Dunn 276 game
Ron Buchanan Memorial
Brandon Johnson 748
AT SHRADER
Thur. Night Mixed
Jacob Hatfield 300 - 765
Tammy Spivey 279 - 741
Chris Comer 739
Jerald Harrison 300 - 736
Craig Koch 278 - 727
Alex Dean 710
Kristin Rowlett 265 - 670
Hailey Hanson 266 game
Woody Woodruff 289 game
Lisa Turner 258 game
AT EASTERN
Starlight Mixed
Vickie Rengers 257 - 703
TGIS Mixed
Charles Lucas 279 game
TNBA Mixed
David Ray 300 game
Linwood Vaughan 279 game
Sand Hi
Cory Christian 278 - 757
Justin Young 279 - 752
Latikki West 268 - 662
Johnnie Moore 285 game
Thur. AM Mixed
Henry Hardgrove 733
Annette Allen 268 game
AT SOUTHWEST
Sun. for Fun
Rachel Grenell 266 - 680
Mon. Night Madness
Robert Brownie 278 - 782
Linwood Baldwin Jr. 729
James Brooks 718
Stephen Atkins 299 - 716
Brian Agcaoili 279 - 712
Beamer Aloi 257 - 658
Sara Houck 256 - 639
Raymond Jackson 300 game
David Fial 279 game
Chris Trites 279 game
Lisa Clawson 242 game
Merchants' Men
Mike Vick 278 - 751
Chris Collier 723
Clyde Chalklet 279 game
Heck With Housework
Jo Lynn Bogardus 248 game
AT HANOVER
Fri. Mixed
Scott Harper 279 - 751
Odds 'n' Ends
Jack Miles Jr. 720
Kristin Rowlett 635
Frank Mitchel 279 game
James Anderson 277 game
Marian Levey 257 game
Hanover Major Mixed
Jaynique Johnson 268 game
Wed. Morning Doubles
Larry Overton 280 - 730
Theresa’s Gang
Maurice Cooper 278 - 769
Ken Dich 766
Josh McCandless 766
Ryon Collins 740
Brian Anderson 731
Louis Watson 726
Lisa Turner 243 - 687
Sara Discioscia 256 - 679
Adrienne Hal 655
Wendy Hudson 269 - 640
Shayla Lightfoot 631
Charlie Bryant 279 game
James Anderson 279 game
Zack Rogers 279 game
RICHMOND YOUTH
AT MIDLOTHIAN
Pee Wees
Jaydin Richardson 82 game
Bantams
Larmaris Turner 114 - 306
Preps
Omare Banks 187 - 464
Amiya Kamara 152 game
AT SOUTHWEST
Pee Wees
Justin Shiflett 107 - 194
Laire Dermer 89 - 166
Aqueisha Harris 88 -162
Izie Cobb 80 game
Bantams
Lucas Clay 116 -333
Olivia Shoemmell 111 - 309
Mikia Vannoy 116 - 301
Mekhia Roxbury 106 game
Preps
Clayton Washington 226 - 545
Corbin Jones 189 - 503
Anela Trites 191 - 460
Stephen Byers 158 - 433
Owen Herrington 158 - 406
Nadiea Gilbert 165 game
D'khari Thompson 152 game
Junior/Majors
Andrew Corbitt 245 - 675
Brenden Carney 608
Sean Jackson 211 - 590
Shenae Harrison 192 - 524
Alexandra Snodgrass 210 - 501
Alexis Jackson 215 - 500
Noah Darrington 203 game
Katie Chevalier 196 game
Katie Nebe 185 game
Victoria Rivers 179 game
AT HANOVER
Richmond West (YABA)
Race Lawder 229 - 615
Caleb Funnell 611
Donovan Westman 226 game
