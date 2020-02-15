TENPINS

AT SUNSET

AT MIDLOTHIAN

Bits and Pieces

Jeremy Scott  769

Clarissa Bull  300 - 754

Stephen Edwards  751

Maurice Pugh  717

Ashley Wade  647

Randy Lewis Sr.  299 game

Brian Dunn  276 game

Ron Buchanan Memorial

Brandon Johnson  748

AT SHRADER

Thur. Night Mixed

Jacob Hatfield  300 - 765

Tammy Spivey  279 - 741

Chris Comer  739

Jerald Harrison  300 - 736

Craig Koch  278 - 727

Alex Dean  710

Kristin Rowlett  265 - 670

Hailey Hanson  266 game

Woody Woodruff  289 game

Lisa Turner  258 game

AT EASTERN

Starlight Mixed

Vickie Rengers  257 - 703

TGIS Mixed

Charles Lucas  279 game

TNBA Mixed

David Ray  300 game

Linwood Vaughan  279 game

Sand Hi

Cory Christian  278 - 757

Justin Young  279 - 752

Latikki West  268 - 662

Johnnie Moore  285 game

Thur. AM Mixed

Henry Hardgrove  733

Annette Allen  268 game

AT SOUTHWEST

Sun. for Fun

Rachel Grenell  266 - 680

Mon. Night Madness

Robert Brownie  278 - 782

Linwood Baldwin Jr.  729

James Brooks  718

Stephen Atkins  299 - 716

Brian Agcaoili  279 - 712

Beamer Aloi  257 - 658

Sara Houck  256 - 639

Raymond Jackson  300 game

David Fial  279 game

Chris Trites  279 game

Lisa Clawson  242 game

Merchants' Men

Mike Vick  278 - 751

Chris Collier  723

Clyde Chalklet   279 game

Heck With Housework

Jo Lynn Bogardus  248 game

AT HANOVER

Fri. Mixed

Scott Harper  279 - 751

Odds 'n' Ends

Jack Miles Jr.  720

Kristin Rowlett  635

Frank Mitchel  279 game

James Anderson  277 game

Marian Levey  257 game

Hanover Major Mixed

Jaynique Johnson  268 game

Wed. Morning Doubles

Larry Overton  280 - 730

Theresa’s Gang

Maurice Cooper  278 - 769

Ken Dich  766

Josh McCandless  766

Ryon Collins  740

Brian Anderson  731

Louis Watson  726

Lisa Turner  243 - 687

Sara Discioscia  256 - 679

Adrienne Hal  655

Wendy Hudson  269 - 640

Shayla Lightfoot  631

Charlie Bryant  279 game

James Anderson  279 game

Zack Rogers  279 game

RICHMOND YOUTH

AT MIDLOTHIAN

Pee Wees

Jaydin Richardson  82 game

Bantams

Larmaris Turner  114 - 306

Preps

Omare Banks  187 - 464

Amiya Kamara  152 game

AT SOUTHWEST

Pee Wees

Justin Shiflett  107 - 194

Laire Dermer  89 - 166

Aqueisha Harris  88  -162

Izie Cobb  80 game

Bantams

Lucas Clay  116  -333

Olivia Shoemmell  111 - 309

Mikia Vannoy  116 - 301

Mekhia Roxbury  106 game

Preps

Clayton Washington  226 - 545

Corbin Jones  189 - 503

Anela Trites  191 - 460

Stephen Byers  158 - 433

Owen Herrington  158 - 406

Nadiea Gilbert  165 game

D'khari Thompson  152 game

Junior/Majors

Andrew Corbitt  245 - 675

Brenden Carney  608

Sean Jackson  211 - 590

Shenae Harrison  192 - 524

Alexandra Snodgrass  210 - 501

Alexis Jackson  215 - 500

Noah Darrington  203 game

Katie Chevalier  196 game

Katie Nebe  185 game

Victoria Rivers  179 game

AT HANOVER

Richmond West (YABA)

Race Lawder  229 - 615

Caleb Funnell  611

Donovan Westman  226 game

