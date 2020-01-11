TENPINS
AT SOUTHWEST
Sun. for Fun
Rachel Grenell 257 game
Merchants' Men
Stephen Atkins 788
Charles Byers 741
James Brooks 736
Mike Vicks 727
Raymond Roane 718
Thur. Night Mixed
John Belt 711
Krista Grenell 257 - 682
Mike Dempster 270 game
Mandsy Ellis 246 game
AT HANOVER
Odds 'n' Ends
Petey Bourne 740
Jeff Mason 279 - 723
Kevin Brown 723
Daneyta Greene 267 - 636
Kristin Rowlett 245 - 635
Cynthia Senior 635
Adorna Hayward 243 game
Theresa’s Gang
Alex Dean 179 - 749
Abassa Kamara 741
Clyde Long 732
Ollie Morton 658
Orlando Maple 290 - 710
Andrew Humphrey 710
Shayla Lightfoot 269 game
Mike Wilkinson 279 game
Vicki Brown 252 game
AT MIDLOTHIAN
Bits and Pieces
Anthony Gee 779
Joseph Stevenson 737
Paula Roberts 676
Rachael Gittings 247 - 654
Ron Buchanan Memorial
Rodney Jones 279 - 724
Brandon Johnson 713
AT UPTOWN
Uptown Scratch
Tony Marino 289 - 745
Shawn Ferguson 277 - 732
Quinton Jones 711
Rachel Gittings 258 - 630
AT EASTERN
TGIS Mixed
Moe Moses 722
Henry Hargrove 715
TNBA Mixed
Lloyd Harris Jr. 290 - 738
Daryl Kimball 279 - 738
Eric Moore 735
TNBA Mixed
Marvin Jones Sr. 277 - 780
Chance Coleman 275 - 652
Daryl Kimball 279 game
Sand Hi
Lewis Watson 279 - 816
Ken Dich 289 - 761
Jeff Mason 738
Bret Loeb 732
Ron Beasley 287 - 730
Shayla Lightfoot 258 - 720
Walter Mallory 278 - 718
William Fisher 718
Tracie Lewis 677
Adorna Hayward 245 game
RICHMOND YOUTH
AT SOUTHWEST
Pee Wees
Aqueisha Harris 99 - 184
Austin Shiflett 94 - 179
Laire Dermer 81 game
Pee Wees
Austin Shiflett 110 - 213
Laire Dermer 84 - 177
Aqueisha Harris 80 game
Bantams
Alina Moore 114 - 321
Lucas Clay 107 - 300
Olivia Shoemmell 115 game
Armoni Robertson 111 game
Mekhi Roxbury 89 game
Bantams
Olivia Shoemmell 114 - 317
Mekhi Roxbury 91 game
AT HANOVER
Richmond West (YABA)
Kharon Henderson 245 - 631
Donovan Westman 232 - 603
Tyler Harper 210 - 580
JWianna Kerrigan 206 game
AT MIDLOTHIAN
Pee Wees
Jaydin Richards 87 - 163
Aaliyah Brown 80 game
Preps
Brandon Pugh 180 - 466
Omari Banks 159 - 466
Majors
Joseph Stevenson 218 - 584
