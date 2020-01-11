TENPINS

AT SOUTHWEST

Sun. for Fun

Rachel Grenell  257 game

Merchants' Men

Stephen Atkins  788

Charles Byers  741

James Brooks  736

Mike Vicks  727

Raymond Roane  718

Thur. Night Mixed

John Belt  711

Krista Grenell  257 - 682

Mike Dempster  270 game

Mandsy Ellis  246 game

AT HANOVER

Odds 'n' Ends

Petey Bourne  740

Jeff Mason  279 - 723

Kevin Brown  723

Daneyta Greene  267 - 636

Kristin Rowlett  245 - 635

Cynthia Senior  635

Adorna Hayward  243 game

Theresa’s Gang

Alex Dean 179 - 749

Abassa Kamara  741

Clyde Long  732

Ollie Morton  658

Orlando Maple  290 - 710

Andrew Humphrey  710

Shayla Lightfoot 269 game

Mike Wilkinson  279 game

Vicki Brown  252 game

AT MIDLOTHIAN

Bits and Pieces

Anthony Gee 779

Joseph Stevenson  737

Paula Roberts  676

Rachael Gittings  247 - 654

Ron Buchanan Memorial

Rodney Jones  279 - 724

Brandon Johnson  713

AT UPTOWN

Uptown Scratch

Tony Marino  289 - 745

Shawn Ferguson  277 - 732

Quinton Jones  711

Rachel Gittings  258 - 630

AT EASTERN

TGIS Mixed

Moe Moses  722

Henry Hargrove  715

TNBA Mixed

Lloyd Harris Jr.  290 - 738

Daryl Kimball 279 - 738

Eric Moore  735

TNBA Mixed

Marvin Jones Sr.  277 - 780

Chance Coleman  275 - 652

Daryl Kimball  279 game

Sand Hi

Lewis Watson  279 - 816

Ken Dich  289 - 761

Jeff Mason  738

Bret Loeb  732

Ron Beasley  287 - 730

Shayla Lightfoot  258 - 720

Walter Mallory  278 - 718

William Fisher  718

Tracie Lewis  677

Adorna Hayward  245 game

RICHMOND YOUTH

AT SOUTHWEST

Pee Wees

Aqueisha Harris  99 - 184

Austin Shiflett  94 - 179

Laire Dermer  81 game

Pee Wees

Austin Shiflett 110 - 213

Laire Dermer 84 - 177

Aqueisha Harris  80 game

Bantams

Alina Moore  114 - 321

Lucas Clay  107 - 300

Olivia Shoemmell  115 game

Armoni Robertson  111 game

Mekhi Roxbury  89 game

Bantams

Olivia Shoemmell  114 - 317

Mekhi Roxbury  91 game

AT HANOVER

Richmond West (YABA)

Kharon Henderson  245 - 631

Donovan Westman  232 - 603

Tyler Harper  210 - 580

JWianna Kerrigan  206 game

AT MIDLOTHIAN

Pee Wees

Jaydin Richards  87 - 163

Aaliyah Brown  80 game

Preps

Brandon Pugh  180 - 466

Omari Banks  159 - 466

Majors

Joseph Stevenson  218 - 584

