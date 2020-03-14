TENPINS
AT SOUTHWEST
Mon. Night Madness
Robert Brownie 732
Stephen Atkins 722
Charlie Byers 290 - 721
Davis Taylor 279 - 718
Laura Byers 247 - 638
Chris Shiflett 279 game
Kyle Foeler 277 game
Rachel Grenell 246 game
Merchants' Men
Henry Foster 300 - 796
Wayne Sheridan 745
Thomas Tatum Jr. 738
Teco Brown 710
Kyle Fowler 300 game
Thur. Night Mixed
Robert Brownie 279 - 738
Alan Martin 719
AT SHORT PUMP
Cross County Rollers
Zack Neveu 279 - 758
James Hacider 725
Michele Mallory 240 - 636
Ted Waldron 276 game
AT HANOVER
Odds 'n' Ends
Armand Scott Jr. 711
Mary Pugh 645
Stephane Weight 638
James Anderson 277 game
Hanover Majors
Reid Martin 725
Kelly Kutchey 276 game
Wed. Earlybirds
Wenda Mayo 245 game
Theresa’s Gang
Brandon Johnson 280 - 770
Ronald Mawyer Jr. 278 - 769
Joaquin Richardson 735
Michael Toots 734
Greg Morris 718
Jeff Dandridge 718
Zack Rogers 718
Armard Scott Jr. 714
Derek Graves 714
Clarissia Bull 247 - 671
Yolanda Hickman 246 - 691
Shayla Lightfoot 279 - 688
Theresa Allen 256 - 666
Ollie Morton 636
Adrienne Hal 633
Hayward Marlow 282 game
Jeff Hall 279 game
Mike Wilkerson 277 game
Abraham Anderson 276 game
Fri. Mixed
Tom Anderson 277 game
AT MIDLOTHIAN
Bits and Pieces
Stephen Edmonds 279 - 812
Sean Thomas 749
Timothy Crawley 711
Jeronn Lightfoot 288 game
Jeff Dandridge 278 game
Crystal Fuller 258 game
Clarissa Bull 247 game
Ron Buchanan Memorial
Rodney Jones 279 - 770
Brandon Johnson 714
Abass Kamara 712
AT SHRADER
Thur. Night Mixed
Derek Blair 290 - 716
Leslie Boughman 268 - 696
Lisa Turner 254 - 676
Theresa Rast 650
AT EASTERN
Starlight Mixed
Vickie Rengers 247 - 694
TGIS Mixed
Henry Hargrove 745
TNBA Mixed
Floyd Marble 279 - 722
Stanley Davis 717
Adrienne Hal 242 - 639
Sand Hi
Justin Young 300 - 813
Phil Orcutt 277 - 756
Billy Ball 736
Armamd Scott 279 - 728
Ace Layne 727
Tracie Lewis 255 - 688
RICHMOND YOUTH
AT SOUTHWEST
Pee Wees
Aqueisha Harris 122 - 198
Austin Shiflett 95 - 173
Izzie Cobb 85 game
Pee Wees
Austin Shiflett 110 - 213
Izzie Cobb 108 - 213
Bantams
Olivia Schoemmell 119 - 330
Lucas Clay 131 - 306
Mikia Vannoy 102 game
Mekhi Roxbury 91 game
Bantams
Lucas Clay 180 - 381
Mekhi Roxbury 157 - 378
Alina Moore 112 game
Olivia Schoemmell 117 game
Preps
Clayton Washington 212 - 599
Owen Herrington 246 - 557
Jayden Grant 204 - 557
Anela Trites 234 - 548
Stephen Byers 173 - 486
Corbin Jones 151 - 443
Preps
Clayton Washington 215 - 586
Corbin Jones 184 - 506
Jayden Grant 192 - 488
Anela Trites 184 - 476
Owen Herrington 141 - 390
Stephen Byers 168 game
Junior / Majors
Megan Ross 256 - 656
Braydon Kolanko 224 - 599
William Duty 558
Sean Jenkins 189 - 510
Alexander Snodgrass 189 - 485
Brenden Carney 246 game
Matthew Duty 239 game
Logan Fowler 212 game
Victory Rivers 189 game
Junior / Majors
Alexis Jackson 232 - 571
Anna Walsh 203 - 567
Shenae Harrison 207 - 525
Sean Jenkins 201 - 517
Casey Walsh 183 - 494
Brendon Carney 229 game
Andrew Philips 229 game
Cameron Jenkins 227 game
Caleb Mills 224 game
William Duty 206 game
AT HANOVER
Richmond West
Khaton Henderson 265 -693
Race Lowder 268 - 687
Caleb Funnell 242 - 686
Clinton Eads 231 - 638
Donovan Westman 235 - 615
Tyler Harper 231 - 564
Juliana Kerrigan 235 game
AT MIDLOTHIAN
Pee Wees
Jaylin Richardson 86 - 166
Josiah Jackson 85 - 160
Bantams
Lamaris Turner 112 - 310
Jordan Teasley 102 game
Preps
Tshawn Morton 173 - 477
Jabari Ohree 181 - 438
Majors
Joseph Stevenson 228 - 636
Dominic Pugh 224 - 604
D’Jaun Holliday 208 - 554
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.