TENPINS

AT SOUTHWEST

Mon. Night Madness

Robert Brownie  732

Stephen Atkins  722

Charlie Byers  290 - 721

Davis Taylor  279 - 718

Laura Byers  247 - 638

Chris Shiflett  279 game

Kyle Foeler  277 game

Rachel Grenell  246 game

Merchants' Men

Henry Foster  300 - 796

Wayne Sheridan  745

Thomas Tatum Jr.  738

Teco Brown  710

Kyle Fowler  300 game

Thur. Night Mixed

Robert Brownie  279 - 738

Alan Martin  719

AT SHORT PUMP

Cross County Rollers

Zack Neveu  279 - 758

James Hacider  725

Michele Mallory  240 - 636

Ted Waldron  276 game

AT HANOVER

Odds 'n' Ends

Armand Scott Jr.  711

Mary Pugh  645

Stephane Weight  638

James Anderson  277 game

Hanover Majors

Reid Martin  725

Kelly Kutchey  276 game

Wed. Earlybirds

Wenda Mayo  245 game

Theresa’s Gang

Brandon Johnson  280 - 770

Ronald Mawyer Jr.  278 - 769

Joaquin Richardson  735

Michael Toots  734

Greg Morris  718

Jeff Dandridge  718

Zack Rogers  718

Armard Scott Jr.  714

Derek Graves  714

Clarissia Bull  247 - 671

Yolanda Hickman  246 - 691

Shayla Lightfoot  279 - 688

Theresa Allen  256 - 666

Ollie Morton  636

Adrienne Hal  633

Hayward Marlow  282 game

Jeff Hall  279 game

Mike Wilkerson  277 game

Abraham Anderson  276 game

Fri. Mixed

Tom Anderson  277 game

AT MIDLOTHIAN

Bits and Pieces

Stephen Edmonds  279 - 812

Sean Thomas  749

Timothy Crawley  711

Jeronn Lightfoot  288 game

Jeff Dandridge  278 game

Crystal Fuller  258 game

Clarissa Bull  247 game

Ron Buchanan Memorial

Rodney Jones  279 - 770

Brandon Johnson  714

Abass Kamara  712

AT SHRADER

Thur. Night Mixed

Derek Blair  290 - 716

Leslie Boughman  268 - 696

Lisa Turner  254 - 676

Theresa Rast  650

AT EASTERN

Starlight Mixed

Vickie Rengers  247 - 694

TGIS Mixed

Henry Hargrove  745

TNBA Mixed

Floyd Marble  279 - 722

Stanley Davis  717

Adrienne Hal  242 - 639

Sand Hi

Justin Young  300 - 813

Phil Orcutt  277 - 756

Billy Ball  736

Armamd Scott  279 - 728

Ace Layne  727

Tracie Lewis  255 - 688

RICHMOND YOUTH

AT SOUTHWEST

Pee Wees

Aqueisha Harris  122 - 198

Austin Shiflett  95 - 173

Izzie Cobb  85 game

Pee Wees

Austin Shiflett  110 - 213

Izzie Cobb  108 - 213

Bantams

Olivia Schoemmell  119 - 330

Lucas Clay  131 - 306

Mikia Vannoy  102 game

Mekhi Roxbury  91 game

Bantams

Lucas Clay  180 - 381

Mekhi Roxbury  157 - 378

Alina Moore  112 game

Olivia Schoemmell  117 game

Preps

Clayton Washington  212 - 599

Owen Herrington  246 - 557

Jayden Grant  204 - 557

Anela Trites  234 - 548

Stephen Byers  173 - 486

Corbin Jones  151 - 443

Preps

Clayton Washington 215 - 586

Corbin Jones 184 - 506

Jayden Grant  192 - 488

Anela Trites  184 - 476

Owen Herrington  141 - 390

Stephen Byers  168 game

Junior / Majors

Megan Ross  256 - 656

Braydon Kolanko  224 - 599

William Duty  558

Sean Jenkins  189 - 510

Alexander Snodgrass  189 - 485

Brenden Carney  246 game

Matthew Duty  239 game

Logan Fowler  212 game

Victory Rivers  189 game

Junior / Majors

Alexis Jackson  232 - 571

Anna Walsh  203 - 567

Shenae Harrison  207 - 525

Sean Jenkins  201 - 517

Casey Walsh  183 - 494

Brendon Carney  229 game

Andrew Philips  229 game

Cameron Jenkins  227 game

Caleb Mills  224 game

William Duty 206 game

AT HANOVER

Richmond West

Khaton Henderson  265  -693

Race Lowder  268 - 687

Caleb Funnell  242 - 686

Clinton Eads  231 - 638

Donovan Westman  235 - 615

Tyler Harper  231 - 564

Juliana Kerrigan  235 game

AT MIDLOTHIAN

Pee Wees

Jaylin Richardson  86 - 166

Josiah Jackson  85 - 160

Bantams

Lamaris Turner  112 - 310

Jordan Teasley  102 game

Preps

Tshawn Morton  173 - 477

Jabari Ohree  181 - 438

Majors

Joseph Stevenson  228 - 636

Dominic Pugh  224 - 604

D’Jaun Holliday  208 - 554

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email