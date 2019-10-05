TENPINS

AT MIDLOTHIAN

Bits and Pieces

Brandon Johnson  733

Kip Roberts  731

Derek Carter  723

Stephen Edmonds  713

Aaron House  276 - 711

Latikki West  244 - 647

Carlton Trice  286 game

Clarissa Bull  252 game

Ron Buchanan Memorial

Ken Dich  300 game

AT SHRADER

Thur. Night Mixed

Kristin Rowlett  633

Southern States

Jacob Hatfield  299 game

AT UPTOWN ALLEY

Uptown Scratch

Mike McDonnell  719

Charlie Byers  279 - 18

AT EASTERN

Starlight Mixed

Ollie Morton  267 - 735

TGIS Mixed

Jack Miles  712

TNBA Mixed

Gerry Fox  755

Adrienne Hal  255 - 701

Donna Page  254 game

Sand Hi

Ralph Lewis Jr.  762

James Binford  747

Charlie Snodgrass  727

Edward Nye  276 - 725

Armand Scott Jr.  289 - 712

William Fisher  713

Vickie Rengers  253 game

AT SOUTHWEST

Mon. Night Madness

Charlie Byers  724

William Shiflett Jr.  289 - 716

Kenneth Herndon  275 game

Ernestine Barrett  246 game

Merchants' Men

Charlie Byers  300 - 761

Tico Brown  751

James Brooks  741

Robert Orfield  289 game

Timothy Huddleson  275 game

Thur. Night Mixed

Daniel Jordan  290 - 744

Robert Orfield  731

Robert Link  279 - 721

Robert Brownie  716

Bill Shiflett Jr.  289 - 713

Alan Martin  280 game

John Belt  277 game

Travis Verlander  276 game

AT HANOVER

Fri. Mixed

Alicia Loving  256 - 719

Odds 'n' Ends

Jeff Mason  289 - 755

Brian Anderson  711

Ollie Morton  645

Willie Jones  278 game

Hanover Major Mixed

Reid Martin  765

Troy Danvin  279 game

Wed. Morning Doubles

Larry Overton  278 game

Theresa’s Gang

Josh McCandless  279 - 774

Gerry Fox  276 - 760

Quinton Jones  737

Jimmy Hannay  299 - 727

Derek Carter  726

Charlie Bryant  725

Ryan Thurston  723

Andre Walker Sr.  723

Shayla Lightfoot  279 - 719

Jaqquin Richardson  300 - 718

Walter Mallory  717

John Waldeck  300 - 712

Haysha Griffin  257 - 691

Lisa Turne r 664

Alethia Hudson  247 - 663

Michelle Hallman  662

Tracie Lewis  651

Yolanda Hickman  651

Adorna Hayward  650

Vickie Rengers  243 - 647

Ryon Collins  278 game

Eric Parrish  277 game

Michael Jacobson  270 game

Wed. Early Birds

Dorothy Fuller  186 all spares

RICHMOND YOUTH

AT MIDLOTHIAN

Pee Wee

Josiah Jackson  78 - 145

Preps

Brandon Pugh  159 - 451

Omari Banks  157 - 432

Juniors

D’Juan Holliday  212 game

AT SOUTHWEST

Pee Wees

Austin Shiflett  106 - 181

Aqueisha Harris  81 game

Bantams

Aliva Schoemmel  106 game

Ekhj Roxbury  81 game

Preps

Clayton Washington  193 - 512

Jayden Grant  166 - 464

Anela Trites  197  -454

Owen Herrington  147  -398

Corbin Jones  183 game

Nadiea Gilbert  163 game

Junior/Majors

Sean Jenkins  250 - 588

Matthew Duty  216 - 566

Wyatt Hatcher  171 - 432

Michael Griggs  166 - 441

AT HANOVER

Richmond West

Clinton Eads  269 - 614

Lamont Hagans  255 - 608

Tylr Harper  246 - 565

Aleiya Kerrigan  213 - 517

Jaris Dirocco  226 game

Donavan Westman  226 game

Christian Faris  225 game

Glory Harman  202 game

