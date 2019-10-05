TENPINS
AT MIDLOTHIAN
Bits and Pieces
Brandon Johnson 733
Kip Roberts 731
Derek Carter 723
Stephen Edmonds 713
Aaron House 276 - 711
Latikki West 244 - 647
Carlton Trice 286 game
Clarissa Bull 252 game
Ron Buchanan Memorial
Ken Dich 300 game
AT SHRADER
Thur. Night Mixed
Kristin Rowlett 633
Southern States
Jacob Hatfield 299 game
AT UPTOWN ALLEY
Uptown Scratch
Mike McDonnell 719
Charlie Byers 279 - 18
AT EASTERN
Starlight Mixed
Ollie Morton 267 - 735
TGIS Mixed
Jack Miles 712
TNBA Mixed
Gerry Fox 755
Adrienne Hal 255 - 701
Donna Page 254 game
Sand Hi
Ralph Lewis Jr. 762
James Binford 747
Charlie Snodgrass 727
Edward Nye 276 - 725
Armand Scott Jr. 289 - 712
William Fisher 713
Vickie Rengers 253 game
AT SOUTHWEST
Mon. Night Madness
Charlie Byers 724
William Shiflett Jr. 289 - 716
Kenneth Herndon 275 game
Ernestine Barrett 246 game
Merchants' Men
Charlie Byers 300 - 761
Tico Brown 751
James Brooks 741
Robert Orfield 289 game
Timothy Huddleson 275 game
Thur. Night Mixed
Daniel Jordan 290 - 744
Robert Orfield 731
Robert Link 279 - 721
Robert Brownie 716
Bill Shiflett Jr. 289 - 713
Alan Martin 280 game
John Belt 277 game
Travis Verlander 276 game
AT HANOVER
Fri. Mixed
Alicia Loving 256 - 719
Odds 'n' Ends
Jeff Mason 289 - 755
Brian Anderson 711
Ollie Morton 645
Willie Jones 278 game
Hanover Major Mixed
Reid Martin 765
Troy Danvin 279 game
Wed. Morning Doubles
Larry Overton 278 game
Theresa’s Gang
Josh McCandless 279 - 774
Gerry Fox 276 - 760
Quinton Jones 737
Jimmy Hannay 299 - 727
Derek Carter 726
Charlie Bryant 725
Ryan Thurston 723
Andre Walker Sr. 723
Shayla Lightfoot 279 - 719
Jaqquin Richardson 300 - 718
Walter Mallory 717
John Waldeck 300 - 712
Haysha Griffin 257 - 691
Lisa Turne r 664
Alethia Hudson 247 - 663
Michelle Hallman 662
Tracie Lewis 651
Yolanda Hickman 651
Adorna Hayward 650
Vickie Rengers 243 - 647
Ryon Collins 278 game
Eric Parrish 277 game
Michael Jacobson 270 game
Wed. Early Birds
Dorothy Fuller 186 all spares
RICHMOND YOUTH
AT MIDLOTHIAN
Pee Wee
Josiah Jackson 78 - 145
Preps
Brandon Pugh 159 - 451
Omari Banks 157 - 432
Juniors
D’Juan Holliday 212 game
AT SOUTHWEST
Pee Wees
Austin Shiflett 106 - 181
Aqueisha Harris 81 game
Bantams
Aliva Schoemmel 106 game
Ekhj Roxbury 81 game
Preps
Clayton Washington 193 - 512
Jayden Grant 166 - 464
Anela Trites 197 -454
Owen Herrington 147 -398
Corbin Jones 183 game
Nadiea Gilbert 163 game
Junior/Majors
Sean Jenkins 250 - 588
Matthew Duty 216 - 566
Wyatt Hatcher 171 - 432
Michael Griggs 166 - 441
AT HANOVER
Richmond West
Clinton Eads 269 - 614
Lamont Hagans 255 - 608
Tylr Harper 246 - 565
Aleiya Kerrigan 213 - 517
Jaris Dirocco 226 game
Donavan Westman 226 game
Christian Faris 225 game
Glory Harman 202 game
