TENPINS
AT HANOVER
Fri. Mixed
Michelle Ross 258 game
Odds 'n' Ends
Jeff Mason 755
Derrick Harrison 743
Julian Young 741
Kelsey Scott 242 game
Hanover Major Mixed
Jeff Harris Jr. 710
Wed. Early Birds
Ollie Morton 254 game
Theresa’s Gang
Rob Keene 300 - 857
Daneyta Greene 300 - 813
Brandon Johnson 300 - 773
Ronald Mawyer Jr. 289 -766
Eric Brugger 752
Cory Christian 300 - 738
Greg Morris 279 - 730
Earl Herndon 710
Michelle Hallman 671
Caitlin Elder 246 - 654
Adorna Hayward 240 - 649
Stephanie Wright 641
Kelsey Scott 632
Kenneth Barbour 279 game
Maurice Cooper 275 game
AT MIDLOTHIAN
Bits & Pieces
Orlando Maple 300 - 775
Earl Herndon 737
Robert Keene Jr. 730
Sara Discioscia 268 - 722
Willie Hottinger 722
Chris Huie 720
Abadd Kamara 713
Clarissa Bull 266 - 695
Rachel Gitting 674
Latikki West 244 - 661
Marlen Kemp 279 game
Ron Buchanan Memorial
Dan Debord 726
AT SHRADER
Telephone Tenpinners
Andy Kubyako 713
Erin Williams 255 - 705
Kayla Gorby 662
Alex James 290 game
Omar Dancey 276 game
AT UPTOWN
Uptown Scratch
Kevin Bland 278 - 742
John Belt 727
Rebecca Clements 244 game
AT EASTERN
Starlight Mixed
Vickie Rengers 268 - 671
Ollie Morton 255 game
TGIS Mixed
Keith Howard 276 game
TNBA Mixed
Joe Claiborne 279 - 740
Adrienne Hal 267 - 665
Tylik Goins 289 game
Peggy Davis Brown 276 game
Vernon Tyler 279 game
Sand Hi
Joseph Thomas 280 - 752
Haysha Griffin 290 game
Sylvester Brown 279 game
Ken Dich 276 game
Tony Barnett 275 game
Tracie Lewis 253 game
Thur. AM Mixed
Vernon Tyler 279 game
AT SOUTHWEST
Mon. Night Madness
Elwood Balwin 279 - 795
Charlie Byers 761
Sara Hock 269 - 692
Machel Grenell 258 - 671
Stephen Atkins 300 game
James Brooks 278 game
Merchants' Men
Stephen Atkins 279 - 777
James Brooks 720
Michael Semko 290 - 718
Michael Dempster 716
Henry Foster 710
Thur. Night Mixed
Tim Huddleston 751
Robert Brownie 279 - 741
Alan Martin 712
Robert Orfield 711
Mary Allen 250 game
RICHMOND YOUTH
AT HANOVER
Richmond West YABA
Caleb Funnell 234 - 621
Glory Harman 245 game
AT MIDLOTHIAN
Pee Wees
Jaydin Richardson 100 - 178
Josiah Jackson 97 - 172
Preps
Amiya Kamara 210 - 487
Jabari O’Hree 202 game
Juniors
Mychiah Pugh 181 - 500
Majors
Dominic Pugh 231 - 637
