TENPINS

AT HANOVER

Fri. Mixed

Michelle Ross  258 game

Odds 'n' Ends

Jeff Mason  755

Derrick Harrison  743

Julian Young  741

Kelsey Scott  242 game

Hanover Major Mixed

Jeff Harris Jr.  710

Wed. Early Birds

Ollie Morton  254 game

Theresa’s Gang

Rob Keene  300 - 857

Daneyta Greene  300 - 813

Brandon Johnson  300 - 773

Ronald Mawyer Jr.  289 -766

Eric Brugger  752

Cory Christian  300 - 738

Greg Morris  279 - 730

Earl Herndon  710

Michelle Hallman  671

Caitlin Elder  246 - 654

Adorna Hayward  240 - 649

Stephanie Wright  641

Kelsey Scott  632

Kenneth Barbour  279 game

Maurice Cooper  275 game

AT MIDLOTHIAN

Bits & Pieces

Orlando Maple  300 - 775

Earl Herndon  737

Robert Keene Jr.  730

Sara Discioscia  268 - 722

Willie Hottinger  722

Chris Huie  720

Abadd Kamara  713

Clarissa Bull  266 - 695

Rachel Gitting  674

Latikki West  244 - 661

Marlen Kemp  279 game

Ron Buchanan Memorial

Dan Debord  726

AT SHRADER

Telephone Tenpinners

Andy Kubyako  713

Erin Williams  255 - 705

Kayla Gorby  662

Alex James  290 game

Omar Dancey  276 game

AT UPTOWN

Uptown Scratch

Kevin Bland  278 - 742

John Belt  727

Rebecca Clements  244 game

AT EASTERN

Starlight Mixed

Vickie Rengers  268 - 671

Ollie Morton  255 game

TGIS Mixed

Keith Howard  276 game

TNBA Mixed

Joe Claiborne  279 - 740

Adrienne Hal  267 - 665

Tylik Goins  289 game

Peggy Davis Brown  276 game

Vernon Tyler  279 game

Sand Hi

Joseph Thomas  280 - 752

Haysha Griffin  290 game

Sylvester Brown  279 game

Ken Dich  276 game

Tony Barnett  275 game

Tracie Lewis  253 game

Thur. AM Mixed

Vernon Tyler  279 game

AT SOUTHWEST

Mon. Night Madness

Elwood Balwin  279 - 795

Charlie Byers  761

Sara Hock  269 - 692

Machel Grenell  258 - 671

Stephen Atkins  300 game

James Brooks  278 game

Merchants' Men

Stephen Atkins  279 - 777

James Brooks  720

Michael Semko  290 - 718

Michael Dempster  716

Henry Foster  710

Thur. Night Mixed

Tim Huddleston  751

Robert Brownie  279 - 741

Alan Martin  712

Robert Orfield  711

Mary Allen  250 game

RICHMOND YOUTH

AT HANOVER

Richmond West YABA

Caleb Funnell  234 - 621

Glory Harman  245 game

AT MIDLOTHIAN

Pee Wees

Jaydin Richardson  100 - 178

Josiah Jackson  97 - 172

Preps

Amiya Kamara  210 - 487

Jabari O’Hree  202 game

Juniors

Mychiah Pugh  181 - 500

Majors

Dominic Pugh  231 - 637

