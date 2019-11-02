TENPINS

AT HANOVER

Fri. Mixed

Kevin Pickett  710

Cindy Green  260 game

Odds 'n' Ends

Derrick Harrison  279 - 805

Mayson Davis  786

Joe Thomas  289 - 777

Mike Wilkerson  749

Eric Coleman  712

Vickie Brown  642

Troy Overby  278 game

Armand Scott Jr.  278 game

Kristin Rowlett  246 game

Therssa’s Gang

Derrick Harrison  300 - 816

Derek Gaves 289 - 735

Ryon Collins   717

Jack Miles Jr.  716

Tracie Lewis  246 - 685

Ashley Wade  276 - 669

Alethia Hudson  656

Sara Discioscia  257 - 661

Steven Zahn  300 game

Jalen Barnette  289 game

Maurice Cooper  279 game

Ronald Mawyer Jr.  278 game

AT MIDLOTHIAN

Lamont Cousins  722

Alethia Hudson  677

Randy Lewis Sr.  289 game

Kevin Bland  277 game

AT EASTERN

TGIS Mixed

Clarence Reeders  279 game

Charles Lucas  275 game

TNBA Mixed Week 9

Clarence Reeders  714

George May  278 game

Melvin Jackson  275 game

TNBA Mixed Week 10

Lawrence Washington  279 - 722

Sand Hi Week 10

Louis Watson  279 - 786

Justin Young  279 - 761

Lamont Cousins  279 - 747

Shayla Lightfoot  266 - 727

Ralph Lewis Jr.  279 - 718

Joseph Thomas  714

Kristin Rowlett  257 - 696

Haysha Griffin  268 - 656

Tanisha Madson  256 - 653

Brett Loeb  275 game

Vickie Rengers  269 game

Cynthia Senior  264 game

Sand Hi Week 11

Adorna Hayward  266 - 679

Alter Huddleston  299 game

Kevin Gilbert  279 game

Louis Weatson   278 game

Thur. Night Mixed

Douglas Bauser  286 game

AT SOUTHWEST

Sun. for Fun

Machel Grenell  251 - 681

Mon. Night Madness

Oscar Herring Jr.  288 - 745

Curtis Jackson  735

Trent Turvey  718

James Hamby  715

Janet Cheeley  255 - 675

Tammy Carson  268 - 645

John Strahle  288 game

Sharron Redford  276 game

Thur. Night Mixed

Jonathan Gist  715

RICHMOND YOUTH

AT HANOVER

Richmond West (YABA)

Donovan Westman  234 - 623

AT MIDLOTHIAN

Pee Wees

Jaydin Richardson  101 - 189

Bantams

Lamaris Turner  107 - 286

Jordan Teasley  101 game

Majors

Joseph Stevensson  256 - 571

Keshawn Brown  217 - 528

AT SOUTHWEST

Pee Wees

Justin Shiflett  100 - 190

Aqueisha Harris  97 - 179

Bantams

Olivia Shoemmell  112 - 314

Mikia Vannoy  105 game

Preps

Jayden Grant  242 - 560

Stephen Byers  204 - 564

Anela Trites  162 - 463

Clayton Washington  171 - 461

Owen Herrington  124 - 350

Junior/Majors

Jeremy Stephens  235 - 658

Kyle Varney  625

Sean Jenkins  194 - 580

Shenae Harrison  212 - 526

Anthony Gentry  234 game

Caleb Mills  200 game

