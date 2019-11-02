TENPINS
AT HANOVER
Fri. Mixed
Kevin Pickett 710
Cindy Green 260 game
Odds 'n' Ends
Derrick Harrison 279 - 805
Mayson Davis 786
Joe Thomas 289 - 777
Mike Wilkerson 749
Eric Coleman 712
Vickie Brown 642
Troy Overby 278 game
Armand Scott Jr. 278 game
Kristin Rowlett 246 game
Therssa’s Gang
Derrick Harrison 300 - 816
Derek Gaves 289 - 735
Ryon Collins 717
Jack Miles Jr. 716
Tracie Lewis 246 - 685
Ashley Wade 276 - 669
Alethia Hudson 656
Sara Discioscia 257 - 661
Steven Zahn 300 game
Jalen Barnette 289 game
Maurice Cooper 279 game
Ronald Mawyer Jr. 278 game
AT MIDLOTHIAN
Lamont Cousins 722
Alethia Hudson 677
Randy Lewis Sr. 289 game
Kevin Bland 277 game
AT EASTERN
TGIS Mixed
Clarence Reeders 279 game
Charles Lucas 275 game
TNBA Mixed Week 9
Clarence Reeders 714
George May 278 game
Melvin Jackson 275 game
TNBA Mixed Week 10
Lawrence Washington 279 - 722
Sand Hi Week 10
Louis Watson 279 - 786
Justin Young 279 - 761
Lamont Cousins 279 - 747
Shayla Lightfoot 266 - 727
Ralph Lewis Jr. 279 - 718
Joseph Thomas 714
Kristin Rowlett 257 - 696
Haysha Griffin 268 - 656
Tanisha Madson 256 - 653
Brett Loeb 275 game
Vickie Rengers 269 game
Cynthia Senior 264 game
Sand Hi Week 11
Adorna Hayward 266 - 679
Alter Huddleston 299 game
Kevin Gilbert 279 game
Louis Weatson 278 game
Thur. Night Mixed
Douglas Bauser 286 game
AT SOUTHWEST
Sun. for Fun
Machel Grenell 251 - 681
Mon. Night Madness
Oscar Herring Jr. 288 - 745
Curtis Jackson 735
Trent Turvey 718
James Hamby 715
Janet Cheeley 255 - 675
Tammy Carson 268 - 645
John Strahle 288 game
Sharron Redford 276 game
Thur. Night Mixed
Jonathan Gist 715
RICHMOND YOUTH
AT HANOVER
Richmond West (YABA)
Donovan Westman 234 - 623
AT MIDLOTHIAN
Pee Wees
Jaydin Richardson 101 - 189
Bantams
Lamaris Turner 107 - 286
Jordan Teasley 101 game
Majors
Joseph Stevensson 256 - 571
Keshawn Brown 217 - 528
AT SOUTHWEST
Pee Wees
Justin Shiflett 100 - 190
Aqueisha Harris 97 - 179
Bantams
Olivia Shoemmell 112 - 314
Mikia Vannoy 105 game
Preps
Jayden Grant 242 - 560
Stephen Byers 204 - 564
Anela Trites 162 - 463
Clayton Washington 171 - 461
Owen Herrington 124 - 350
Junior/Majors
Jeremy Stephens 235 - 658
Kyle Varney 625
Sean Jenkins 194 - 580
Shenae Harrison 212 - 526
Anthony Gentry 234 game
Caleb Mills 200 game
