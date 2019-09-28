TENPINS
AT EASTERN
Starlite Mixed
Edgar Ampy 275 - 765
Adam Leigh 760
Jimmy Weirup 279 game
TGIS Mixed
Marvin Jones 299 - 720
TNBA Mixed
George May 716
Daryl Kimball 279 game
Johnnie Moore 276 game
Sand Hi
Mike Butler Jr. 277 - 750
Slyvester Brown 747
Ken Dich 289 - 736
Kreistin Rowlett 243 - 693
AT SOUTHWEST
Merchants' Men
Charlie Byers 748
Donald Walker 742
Thomas Tatum lll 732
Taylor Clawson lll 720
William Haydt lll 277 - 714
James Brooks 289 game
Mick Vick 279 game
Chris Coullier 278 game
Stephen Atkins 275 game
Mon. Night Madness
Charlie Byers 279 - 765
Aaron Layne 717
Mara Hock 279 - 700
Stephen Atkins 279 game
Thur. Night Mixed
John Belt 289 - 763
Charlotte Glidewell 267 game
AT HANOVER
Fri. Mixed
Daniel Jones 630
Alicia Loving 247 game
Angie Aldred 245 game
Odds 'n' Ends
Mayson Davis 299 - 768
Michael Wilkerson 279 - 751
Donald Wilson 278 - 737
Tyrone Crump 724
Ryon Collins 722
Patrick Kerring 716
Jack Miles Jr. 715
Gregory Morris 710
Kristin Rowlett 262 - 676
Brandon Tuck 279 game
Charles Snodgrass 277 game
Racquel Taylor 248 game
Theresa’s Gang
Zack Rogers 792
Derek Graves 277 - 745
Josh McCandless 742
Blair Lacy 740
Jack Miles Jr. 722
Ronald Mawyer Jr . 289 - 717
Armard Scott Jr. 717
Jim Franks 277 - 715
Michelle Halman 259 - 697
Kelsey Scott 277 - 674
Ollie Morton 663
Shayla Lightfoot 639
Rhonda Walker 638
Sara Discioscia 256 - 637
Clarissa Bull 686
Tracie Lewis 247 - 631
Khaellin Henderson 278 game
Lisa Turner 244 game
Thur. Roundup
Patrick Kerrigan 290 - 740
AT MIDLOTHIAN
Ron Buchanan Memorial
David Wilson 729
Elwood Baldwin 710
Thur. Coffee
Mia Lightfoot 241 game
Bits and Pieces
Derek Carter 727
Elijah Holliday 724
Earl Herndon 721
Jacquin Richardson 717
Willie Hottinger 717
Haysha Griffin 253 - 687
Clarissa Bull 665
Kim Meekins 244 - 643
Samuel Brown 277 game
Ashleigh Moore 246 game
RICHMOND YOUTH
AT HANOVER
Richmond West (YABA)
Calber Funnell 245 - 681
James Lewis 246 - 660
Race Lowder 248 - 640
Christian Faris 619
Kharon Henderson 613
Julianna Kerringan 215 game
AT MIDLOTHIAN
Pee Wees
Josiah Jackson 89 - 168
Bantams
Lamaris Turner 118 - 300
Preps
A’Kira Jefferson 153 game
Majors
Dominic Pugh 236 - 626
D’Juan Holliday 225 - 575
Kashau Brown 225 - 564
