TENPINS

AT EASTERN

Starlite Mixed

Edgar Ampy  275 - 765

Adam Leigh 760

Jimmy Weirup  279 game

TGIS Mixed

Marvin Jones   299 - 720

TNBA Mixed

George May  716

Daryl Kimball  279 game

Johnnie Moore  276 game

Sand Hi

Mike Butler Jr.   277 - 750

Slyvester Brown   747

Ken Dich   289 - 736

Kreistin Rowlett  243 - 693

AT SOUTHWEST

Merchants' Men

Charlie Byers  748

Donald Walker  742

Thomas Tatum lll  732

Taylor Clawson lll  720

William Haydt lll   277 - 714

James Brooks  289 game

Mick Vick  279 game

Chris Coullier  278 game

Stephen Atkins  275 game

Mon. Night Madness

Charlie Byers  279 - 765

Aaron Layne  717

Mara Hock  279 - 700

Stephen Atkins   279 game

Thur. Night Mixed

John Belt  289 - 763

Charlotte Glidewell  267 game

AT HANOVER

Fri. Mixed

Daniel Jones  630

Alicia Loving  247 game

Angie Aldred  245 game

Odds 'n' Ends

Mayson Davis  299 - 768

Michael Wilkerson  279 - 751

Donald Wilson  278 - 737

Tyrone Crump  724

Ryon Collins  722

Patrick Kerring  716

Jack Miles Jr.  715

Gregory Morris  710

Kristin Rowlett  262 - 676

Brandon Tuck  279 game

Charles Snodgrass  277 game

Racquel Taylor  248 game

Theresa’s Gang

Zack Rogers  792

Derek Graves  277 - 745

Josh McCandless  742

Blair Lacy  740

Jack Miles Jr.  722

Ronald Mawyer Jr . 289 - 717

Armard Scott Jr.  717

Jim Franks  277 - 715

Michelle Halman  259 - 697

Kelsey Scott  277 - 674

Ollie Morton  663

Shayla Lightfoot  639

Rhonda Walker  638

Sara Discioscia  256 - 637

Clarissa Bull  686

Tracie Lewis  247 - 631

Khaellin Henderson  278 game

Lisa Turner  244 game

Thur. Roundup

Patrick Kerrigan  290 - 740

AT MIDLOTHIAN

Ron Buchanan Memorial

David Wilson  729

Elwood Baldwin  710

Thur. Coffee

Mia Lightfoot  241 game

Bits and Pieces

Derek Carter  727

Elijah Holliday  724

Earl Herndon  721

Jacquin Richardson  717

Willie Hottinger  717

Haysha Griffin  253 - 687

Clarissa Bull  665

Kim Meekins  244 - 643

Samuel Brown  277 game

Ashleigh Moore  246 game

RICHMOND YOUTH

AT HANOVER

Richmond West (YABA)

Calber Funnell  245 - 681

James Lewis  246 - 660

Race Lowder  248 - 640

Christian Faris  619

Kharon Henderson  613

Julianna Kerringan  215 game

AT MIDLOTHIAN

Pee Wees

Josiah Jackson  89 - 168

Bantams

Lamaris Turner 118 - 300

Preps

A’Kira Jefferson  153 game

Majors

Dominic Pugh  236 - 626

D’Juan Holliday  225 - 575

Kashau Brown  225 - 564

Enter your email address and submit to receive RTD Sports emails each weekday morning

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription