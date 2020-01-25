TENPINS
AT EASTERN
TGIS Mixed
Mark Easter 277 game
Sand Hi
Ken Dich 279 - 794
Justin Young 300 - 770
Joe Thomas 750
Louis Watson 290 - 747
Lamont Cousins 730
Jamel Binford 723
Shayla Lightfoot 279 - 713
Mike Butler Jr. 277 game
Thur. Night Mixed
Justin Young 751
Gerry Fox 296 - 715
AT SOUTHWEST
Mon. Night Madness
Davis Taylor 287 - 792
Matt Egeland 745
James Brooks 273 - 725
Angela Norman 244 - 637
Steven Cochran 279 game
Elwood Baldwin Jr. 278 game
Charlie Byers 277 game
Tue. for Fun
Garnet Bass 299 - 744
Thur. Night Mixed
Raymond Roane 714
Mary Allen 275 - 712
AT HANOVER
Fri. Mixed
Kevin Picket 300 - 722
Odds 'n' Ends
Mike Wilkerson 780
Adorna Hayward 688
Mary Pugh 676
Kelsey Scott 645
Daneyta Greene 243 - 640
Tyrone Harris 285 game
Hanover Major Mixed
Jaynique Johnson 268 game
Wed. Morning Doubles
Larry Overton 279 game
Theresa’s Gang
Lisa Turner 268 - 751
Ken Dich 740
Haysha Griffin 279 - 733
David Zahn 277 - 716
Ollie Morton 257 - 688
Tracie Lewis 266 - 667
Tamisha Jones 638
Alex Dean 280 game
Joe New 279 game
AT MIDLOTHIAN
Bits and Pieces
Ryon Collins 278 - 803
Jordon Grice 279 - 779
Jimmy Hanney 289 - 755
Ronald Simms Jr. 721
Johnathan Deyo 718
Carlton Trice 300 - 717
Kip Roberts 717
Clarissa Bull 245 - 663
Paula Roberts 644
YSmith McRae Hickman 643
Abass Kamara 298 game
AT SHRADER
Telephone Tenpinners
Will Ayers 734
AT UPTOWN ALLEY
Quinton Jones 754
Ken Ericson 714
Kaitlyn Hamby 245 - 656
John Belt 278 game
RICHMOND YOUTH
AT SOUTHWEST
Pee Wees
Aqueisha Harris 108 - 199
Austin Shiflett 104 - 184
Laire Dermer 97 - 172
Izie Cob 85 - 159
Bantams
Lucas Clay 160 - 353
Slivia Shoemmell 113 - 315
Ronnie Carlton 106 game
Mekhi Roxbury 92 game
Preps
Clayton Washington 213 - 578
Stephen Byers 223 - 537
Jayden Grant 216 - 536
Nadiea Gilbert 165 - 426
Owen Herrington 137 - 397
Corbin Jones 165 game
Anela Trites 163 game
Junior/Majors
Sean Jinkins 232 - 632
Logan Fowler 257 - 613
Brenden Carney 245 - 611
Alexes Jackson 205 - 541
Anna Walsh 534
Victoria Rivers 210 - 521
Noah Darrington 205 game
Kylel Varney 227 game
Shenae Harrison 186 game
Alexander Snodgrass 176 game
AT HANOVER
Richmond West (YABA)
Kharon Henderson 279 - 759
Carlos Alexander 232 - 654
Tyler Harper 213 - 597
Caleb Funnell 601
James Lewis 235 game
Glory Harmon 222 game
AT MIDLOTHIAN
Pee Wees
Jaylin Richardson 83 - 164
Preps
A’Kira Jefferson 151 - 461
Ty Shawn Morton 173 - 455
Majors
Dominic Pugh 214 - 599
David Wirth 201 game
