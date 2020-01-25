TENPINS

AT EASTERN

TGIS Mixed

Mark Easter  277 game

Sand Hi

Ken Dich  279 - 794

Justin Young   300 - 770

Joe Thomas  750

Louis Watson  290 - 747

Lamont Cousins  730

Jamel Binford  723

Shayla Lightfoot  279 - 713

Mike Butler Jr.  277 game

Thur. Night Mixed

Justin Young  751

Gerry Fox  296 - 715

AT SOUTHWEST

Mon. Night Madness

Davis Taylor  287 - 792

Matt Egeland  745

James Brooks  273 - 725

Angela Norman  244 - 637

Steven Cochran  279 game

Elwood Baldwin Jr.  278 game

Charlie Byers  277 game

Tue. for Fun

Garnet Bass  299 - 744

Thur. Night Mixed

Raymond Roane  714

Mary Allen  275 - 712

AT HANOVER

Fri. Mixed

Kevin Picket  300 - 722

Odds 'n' Ends

Mike Wilkerson  780

Adorna Hayward  688

Mary Pugh  676

Kelsey Scott  645

Daneyta Greene  243 - 640

Tyrone Harris  285 game

Hanover Major Mixed

Jaynique Johnson  268 game

Wed. Morning Doubles

Larry Overton  279 game

Theresa’s Gang

Lisa Turner  268 - 751

Ken Dich  740

Haysha Griffin  279 - 733

David Zahn  277 - 716

Ollie Morton  257 - 688

Tracie Lewis  266 - 667

Tamisha Jones 638

Alex Dean  280 game

Joe New  279 game

AT MIDLOTHIAN

Bits and Pieces

Ryon Collins  278 - 803

Jordon Grice  279 - 779

Jimmy Hanney  289 - 755

Ronald Simms Jr.  721

Johnathan Deyo  718

Carlton Trice  300 - 717

Kip Roberts  717

Clarissa Bull  245 - 663

Paula Roberts  644

YSmith McRae Hickman  643

Abass Kamara  298 game

AT SHRADER

Telephone Tenpinners

Will Ayers  734

AT UPTOWN ALLEY

Quinton Jones  754

Ken Ericson  714

Kaitlyn Hamby  245 - 656

John Belt  278 game

RICHMOND YOUTH

AT SOUTHWEST

Pee Wees

Aqueisha Harris  108 - 199

Austin Shiflett  104 - 184

Laire Dermer  97 - 172

Izie Cob  85 - 159

Bantams

Lucas Clay  160 - 353

Slivia Shoemmell  113 - 315

Ronnie Carlton  106 game

Mekhi Roxbury  92 game

Preps

Clayton Washington  213 - 578

Stephen Byers  223 - 537

Jayden Grant  216 - 536

Nadiea Gilbert  165 - 426

Owen Herrington  137 - 397

Corbin Jones  165 game

Anela Trites  163 game

Junior/Majors

Sean Jinkins 232 - 632

Logan Fowler  257 - 613

Brenden Carney  245 - 611

Alexes Jackson  205 - 541

Anna Walsh  534

Victoria Rivers  210 - 521

Noah Darrington  205 game

Kylel Varney  227 game

Shenae Harrison  186 game

Alexander Snodgrass  176 game

AT HANOVER

Richmond West (YABA)

Kharon Henderson  279 - 759

Carlos Alexander  232 - 654

Tyler Harper  213 - 597

Caleb Funnell  601

James Lewis  235 game

Glory Harmon  222 game

AT MIDLOTHIAN

Pee Wees

Jaylin Richardson  83 - 164

Preps

A’Kira Jefferson  151 - 461

Ty Shawn Morton  173 - 455

Majors

Dominic Pugh  214 - 599

David Wirth  201 game

Enter your email address and submit to receive RTD Sports emails each weekday morning

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription