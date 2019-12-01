TENPINS
AT UPTOWN
Uptown Scratch
Nick Parish 710
Rebecca Clements 659
Kaitlyn Hamby 246 game
AT EASTERN
TNBA Mixed
George May 280 - 769
Sand Hi
Shayla Lightfoot 279 - 748
Tracie Lewis 259 - 743
Lewis Watson 289 - 720
Adorina Hayward 256 game
Thur. Night Mixed
Paul Van Auken 723
AT SOUTHWEST
Mon. Night Madness
James Brooks 747
William Haydt lll 735
Henry Boschen 278 - 710
Lisa Clawson 639
Kristie Cochran 255 game
Merchants' Men
James Brooks 736
Donald Walker 729
Brian Jayroe 278 game
Bruce Meadows 276 game
Thur. Night Mixed
Mike Demster 300 - 789
John Belt 300 - 785
AT HANOVER
Fri. Mixed
Scott Harper 278 - 741
Craig Spoor 712
Odds 'n' Ends
Evan Murphy 288 - 738
Kelsey Scott 257 - 715
Ollie Morton 246 - 641
Hanover Major Mixed
Scott Harper 721
Theresa’s Gang
Ronald Mawyer Jr. 287 - 802
Rerk Graves 300 - 792
Eric Bugger 299 - 782
Greg Morris 279 - 772
Armand Scott Jr. 736
Michael Toots 276 - 732
Kelsey Scott 732
Elwood Baldwin 277 - 725
Brandon Johnson 279 - 724
Jimmy Hanny 723
Eric Parrsh 718
Lamont Cousins 289 - 714
Sara Discioscia 653
Ollie Morton 652
Shalya Lightfoot 248 - 645
Alex Dean 275 game
AT MIDLOTHIAN
Bits & Pieces
Willie Moses 279 - 814
Derek Carter 289 - 812
Darry Ricks 753
Jimmy Hanny 278 - 737
Michael Hart Jr. 278 - 732
Kevin Bland 731
Ronald Simms Jr. 279 - 728
YSmith McRae Hickman 245 - 645
Kip Roberts 299 game
Jonas Frost 278 game
Elijah Holiday 276 game
RICHMOND YOUTH
AT SOUTHWEST
Pee Wees
Austin Shiflett 102 - 186
Taqueisiha Harris 81 - 155
Bantams
Lucas Clay 118 - 308
Nekie Roxbury 92 game
Preps
Jayden Grant 228 - 574
Clayton Washingyon 195 - 542
Stephen Byers 160 - 475
Owen Herringtom 156 - 392
Junior/Majors
Payton McGhee 242 - 678
Andrew Corbit 243 - 616
Anthony Gentry 606
Sean Jenkins 222 - 575
Annaq Walsh 204 - 567
Casey Walsh 191 - 509
Shenae Harrison 177 - 483
Kyle Varney 231 game
Caleb Mills 224 game
Raydon Kolanko 221 game
Matthew Duty 217 game
AT HANOVER
Richmond West (YABA)
Kharon Henderson 256 - 691
Tyler Harper 210 - 617
Glory Harman 205 - 615
Race Lowder 230 - 607
Blake Anderson 219 game
Colin Parrish 210 game
AT MIDLOTHIAN
Bantams
Jordan Teasley 107 - 300
Lamaris Turner 100 game
Preps
Brandon Pugh 181 - 481
Majors
Dominic Pugh 245 - 629
Keshawn Brown 205 - 535
David Wirth 225 - 533
