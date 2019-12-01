TENPINS

AT UPTOWN

Uptown Scratch

Nick Parish  710

Rebecca Clements  659

Kaitlyn Hamby  246 game

AT EASTERN

TNBA Mixed

George May  280 - 769

Sand Hi

Shayla Lightfoot  279 - 748

Tracie Lewis  259 - 743

Lewis Watson  289 - 720

Adorina Hayward  256 game

Thur. Night Mixed

Paul Van Auken  723

AT SOUTHWEST

Mon. Night Madness

James Brooks  747

William Haydt lll  735

Henry Boschen  278 - 710

Lisa Clawson  639

Kristie Cochran  255 game

Merchants' Men

James Brooks  736

Donald Walker  729

Brian Jayroe  278 game

Bruce Meadows  276 game

Thur. Night Mixed

Mike Demster  300 - 789

John Belt  300 - 785

AT HANOVER

Fri. Mixed

Scott Harper  278 - 741

Craig Spoor  712

Odds 'n' Ends

Evan Murphy  288 - 738

Kelsey Scott  257 - 715

Ollie Morton  246 - 641

Hanover Major Mixed

Scott Harper  721

Theresa’s Gang

Ronald Mawyer Jr.  287 - 802

Rerk Graves  300 - 792

Eric Bugger  299 - 782

Greg Morris  279 - 772

Armand Scott Jr.  736

Michael Toots  276 - 732

Kelsey Scott  732

Elwood Baldwin  277 - 725

Brandon Johnson  279 - 724

Jimmy Hanny  723

Eric Parrsh  718

Lamont Cousins  289 - 714

Sara Discioscia  653

Ollie Morton  652

Shalya Lightfoot  248 - 645

Alex Dean  275 game

AT MIDLOTHIAN

Bits & Pieces

Willie Moses  279 - 814

Derek Carter  289 - 812

Darry Ricks  753

Jimmy Hanny  278 - 737

Michael Hart Jr.  278 - 732

Kevin Bland  731

Ronald Simms Jr.  279 - 728

YSmith McRae Hickman  245 - 645

Kip Roberts  299 game

Jonas Frost  278 game

Elijah Holiday  276 game

RICHMOND YOUTH

AT SOUTHWEST

Pee Wees

Austin Shiflett  102 - 186

Taqueisiha Harris  81 - 155

Bantams

Lucas Clay  118 - 308

Nekie Roxbury  92 game

Preps

Jayden Grant  228 - 574

Clayton Washingyon  195 - 542

Stephen Byers  160 - 475

Owen Herringtom  156 - 392

Junior/Majors

Payton McGhee  242 - 678

Andrew Corbit  243 - 616

Anthony Gentry  606

Sean Jenkins  222 - 575

Annaq Walsh  204 - 567

Casey Walsh  191 - 509

Shenae Harrison  177 - 483

Kyle Varney  231 game

Caleb Mills  224 game

Raydon Kolanko  221 game

Matthew Duty  217 game

AT HANOVER

Richmond West (YABA)

Kharon Henderson  256 - 691

Tyler Harper  210 - 617

Glory Harman  205 - 615

Race Lowder  230 - 607

Blake Anderson  219 game

Colin Parrish  210 game

AT MIDLOTHIAN

Bantams

Jordan Teasley  107 - 300

Lamaris Turner  100 game

Preps

Brandon Pugh  181 - 481

Majors

Dominic Pugh  245 - 629

Keshawn Brown  205 - 535

David Wirth  225 - 533

