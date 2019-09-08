TENPINS
AT SOUTHWEST
Merchants' Men
James Brooks 795
Stephen Atkins 762
Paul Ziegler 753
Donald Walker 739
William Shiflett Jr. 720
Kenneth Burton 718, 718
John Strahle 717
Robert Link 300, 297 games
Brandon Johnson 279 game
Woodrow Jones 278 game
William Shifle 278 game
Thur. Night Mixed
Raymond Roane 280 game
AT HANOVER
Wed. Earlybirds
Rochelle Purmasir 244 - 631
Theresa’s Gang
Earl Herndon 755
Brian Dailey 277 - 748
Ken Dich 748
Ryan Thurston 279 - 740
Ganny Bartlett 723
Sara Disciosia 266 - 652
Adrienne Hall 645
AT MIDLOTHIAN
Bits and Pieces
Joshua McCandress 752
Derek Carter 727
Brandon Johnson 723
Carlton Trice 278 - 722
Clarissa Bull 257 - 667
Sara Discioscia 246 - 654
Latikki West 256 - 642
Kim Mekins 266 game
Ashleigh Moore 245 game
Ron Buchanan Memorial
David Willson 277 - 739
AT UPTOWN ALLEY
Uptown Scratch
James Hamby 278 - 795
Tony Marino 749
Joe New 278 game
AT EASTERN
TNBA Mixed
Margo Wingfield 732
Cory Christian 726
Johnnie Moore 290 game
Christopher Green 277 game
Sand Hi
Gerry Fox 300 - 763
Ken Dich 300 - 745
Henry Hargrove 288 - 738
Arron Layne 723
Shayla Lightfoot 718
Jack Miles 710
Trace Lewis 246 - 675
Jonathan Sprouse 300 game
Kevin Gilbert 279 game
Haysha Griffin 258 game
Adrna Hayward 256 game
Thur. AM Mixed
Henry Hargrove 713
Brandon Page Thorton Jr. 710
