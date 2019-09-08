TENPINS

AT SOUTHWEST

Merchants' Men

James Brooks  795

Stephen Atkins   762

Paul Ziegler  753

Donald Walker  739

William Shiflett Jr.   720

Kenneth Burton  718, 718

John Strahle  717

Robert Link  300, 297 games

Brandon Johnson  279 game

Woodrow Jones   278 game

William Shifle  278 game

Thur. Night Mixed

Raymond Roane  280 game

AT HANOVER

Wed. Earlybirds

Rochelle Purmasir  244 - 631

Theresa’s Gang

Earl Herndon 755

Brian Dailey 277 - 748

Ken Dich  748

Ryan Thurston  279 - 740

Ganny Bartlett  723

Sara Disciosia  266 - 652

Adrienne Hall  645

AT MIDLOTHIAN

Bits and Pieces

Joshua McCandress  752

Derek Carter  727

Brandon Johnson  723

Carlton Trice   278 - 722

Clarissa Bull  257 - 667

Sara Discioscia  246 - 654

Latikki West  256 - 642

Kim Mekins  266 game

Ashleigh Moore  245 game

Ron Buchanan Memorial

David Willson  277 - 739

AT UPTOWN ALLEY

Uptown Scratch

James Hamby  278 - 795

Tony Marino  749

Joe New  278 game

AT EASTERN

TNBA Mixed

Margo Wingfield  732

Cory Christian  726

Johnnie Moore  290 game

Christopher Green  277 game

Sand Hi

Gerry Fox  300 - 763

Ken Dich  300 - 745

Henry Hargrove  288 - 738

Arron Layne  723

Shayla Lightfoot  718

Jack Miles  710

Trace Lewis  246 - 675

Jonathan Sprouse  300 game

Kevin Gilbert  279 game

Haysha Griffin  258 game

Adrna Hayward  256 game

Thur. AM Mixed

Henry Hargrove  713

Brandon Page Thorton Jr.  710

