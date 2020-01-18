TENPINS

AT EASTERN

TGIS Mixed

Brenda Robinson  254 game

YNBA Mixed

Clarence Reeders  279 - 767

Stanley Davis  278 game

Sand Hi

Jamal Binford  763

Andra Walker  278 - 754

Joe Thomas  754

Lamont Cousins  736

Kevin Gikbert  278 - 723

Justin Young  720

Bret Loeb  277 - 715

Ken Dich  715

Louis Watson  278 - 713

Thur. A.M. Mixed

Henry Hargrove  717

AT SOUTHWEST

Sun. for Fun

Dennis Kibler  715

Heck With Housework

Jo Lynn Bogardus  242 game

Merchants' Men

Donald Walker  279 - 743

Sreve Myers Jr.  300 - 740

Thur. Night Mixed

Paul Ziegler  755

Alan Martin  737

AT HANOVER

Odds 'n' Ends

Robert Carter  768

Mike Wilkerson  746

Darrius Vaughan  726

Daneyta Greene  279 - 725

Benton Boone  717

Julian Young  716

Craig Anderson  714

Derrick Harrison  289 - 712

Greg Morris  710

Adorna Hayward  248 - 652

Hanover Major Mixed

Jeff Harris Jr.  279 - 763

Donald Eagler  300 - 727

Theresa’s Gang

Lamont Cousins  299 - 748

Derrick Harrison  736

Maurice Cooper  278 - 733

Jordan Grice  723

Craig Watson  718

Mike Wilkinson  717

Kelsey Scott  705

Lisa Turner  256 - 703

Clarissa Bull  269 - 659

Rowena Johnson  654

Shayla Lightfoot  653

AT MIDLOTHIAN

Bits & Pieces

Kip Roberts  766

Jeff Dandridge  288 - 754

Ken Dich  738

Thomas Waldon  736

William Beck  300 game

Jimmy Hanny  290 game

Vickie Rengers  648

Ashleigh Moore  663

Alethia Hudson  661

Ron Buchanan Memorial

Randy Lewis Sr.  713

AT SHRADER

Telephone Tenpinners

Eim Postel  734

Dan Fallacaro  717

Trip Roberts  716

Thur. Night Mixed

Reid Martin  278 - 737

Andy Kubyako  728

Buck Mawyer  712

Lisa Turner  658

Leslie Boughman  256 - 638

Tammy Spivey  637

Thur. Night Mixed

Wayne Thweatt  731

Kyle Cooper  726

Buck Mawyer Jr.  718

Russell Dandridge  279 game

AT UPTOWN

Uptown Scratch

Nick Parish  275 - 801

Scott Jackson  722

Dean Byers  289 - 717

Brandon Johnson  279 game

RICHMOND YOUTH

AT SOUTHWEST

Pee Wees

Austin Shifett  101 - 196

Izzie Cobb  103 - 187

Aqueisha Harris  87 - 172

Laire Dermer  89 game

Bantams

Olivia Shoemmell  141 - 368

Alina Moore  118 game

Lucis Clay  102 game

Preps

Clayton Washington  222 - 554

Jayden Grant  213 - 513

Stedphween Byers  177 - 468

Anela Trites  167 - 444

Owen Herrington  136 - 366

Corbin Jones  154 game

Junior / Majors

Jeremy Stephens  237 - 696

Anthony Gentry  227 - 608

Andrew Corbitt  235 - 607

Sean Jenkins  223 - 606

Brenden Carney  606

Anna Walsh  228 - 582

Zion Nelson  472

AT HANOVER

Richmond West (YABA)

Kharon Henderson  226 - 637

Tyler Harper  232 - 613

Caleb Funnell  606

AT MIDLOTHIAN

Pee Wees

Jaylin Richardson  97 - 180

Jajdin Richardson  84 - 166

Preps

Amiya Kamara  185 - 465

Tyshawn Morton  150 game

Majors

Joseph Stevenson  246 - 608

Dominic Pugh  212 - 569

