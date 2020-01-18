TENPINS
AT EASTERN
TGIS Mixed
Brenda Robinson 254 game
YNBA Mixed
Clarence Reeders 279 - 767
Stanley Davis 278 game
Sand Hi
Jamal Binford 763
Andra Walker 278 - 754
Joe Thomas 754
Lamont Cousins 736
Kevin Gikbert 278 - 723
Justin Young 720
Bret Loeb 277 - 715
Ken Dich 715
Louis Watson 278 - 713
Thur. A.M. Mixed
Henry Hargrove 717
AT SOUTHWEST
Sun. for Fun
Dennis Kibler 715
Heck With Housework
Jo Lynn Bogardus 242 game
Merchants' Men
Donald Walker 279 - 743
Sreve Myers Jr. 300 - 740
Thur. Night Mixed
Paul Ziegler 755
Alan Martin 737
AT HANOVER
Odds 'n' Ends
Robert Carter 768
Mike Wilkerson 746
Darrius Vaughan 726
Daneyta Greene 279 - 725
Benton Boone 717
Julian Young 716
Craig Anderson 714
Derrick Harrison 289 - 712
Greg Morris 710
Adorna Hayward 248 - 652
Hanover Major Mixed
Jeff Harris Jr. 279 - 763
Donald Eagler 300 - 727
Theresa’s Gang
Lamont Cousins 299 - 748
Derrick Harrison 736
Maurice Cooper 278 - 733
Jordan Grice 723
Craig Watson 718
Mike Wilkinson 717
Kelsey Scott 705
Lisa Turner 256 - 703
Clarissa Bull 269 - 659
Rowena Johnson 654
Shayla Lightfoot 653
AT MIDLOTHIAN
Bits & Pieces
Kip Roberts 766
Jeff Dandridge 288 - 754
Ken Dich 738
Thomas Waldon 736
William Beck 300 game
Jimmy Hanny 290 game
Vickie Rengers 648
Ashleigh Moore 663
Alethia Hudson 661
Ron Buchanan Memorial
Randy Lewis Sr. 713
AT SHRADER
Telephone Tenpinners
Eim Postel 734
Dan Fallacaro 717
Trip Roberts 716
Thur. Night Mixed
Reid Martin 278 - 737
Andy Kubyako 728
Buck Mawyer 712
Lisa Turner 658
Leslie Boughman 256 - 638
Tammy Spivey 637
Thur. Night Mixed
Wayne Thweatt 731
Kyle Cooper 726
Buck Mawyer Jr. 718
Russell Dandridge 279 game
AT UPTOWN
Uptown Scratch
Nick Parish 275 - 801
Scott Jackson 722
Dean Byers 289 - 717
Brandon Johnson 279 game
RICHMOND YOUTH
AT SOUTHWEST
Pee Wees
Austin Shifett 101 - 196
Izzie Cobb 103 - 187
Aqueisha Harris 87 - 172
Laire Dermer 89 game
Bantams
Olivia Shoemmell 141 - 368
Alina Moore 118 game
Lucis Clay 102 game
Preps
Clayton Washington 222 - 554
Jayden Grant 213 - 513
Stedphween Byers 177 - 468
Anela Trites 167 - 444
Owen Herrington 136 - 366
Corbin Jones 154 game
Junior / Majors
Jeremy Stephens 237 - 696
Anthony Gentry 227 - 608
Andrew Corbitt 235 - 607
Sean Jenkins 223 - 606
Brenden Carney 606
Anna Walsh 228 - 582
Zion Nelson 472
AT HANOVER
Richmond West (YABA)
Kharon Henderson 226 - 637
Tyler Harper 232 - 613
Caleb Funnell 606
AT MIDLOTHIAN
Pee Wees
Jaylin Richardson 97 - 180
Jajdin Richardson 84 - 166
Preps
Amiya Kamara 185 - 465
Tyshawn Morton 150 game
Majors
Joseph Stevenson 246 - 608
Dominic Pugh 212 - 569
