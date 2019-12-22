TENPINS

AT HANOVER

Fri. Mixed

Cindy Green  258 - 689

Richard Ridge  278 game

Odds 'n' Ends

John Pierce  740

Tyrone Crump  730

Greg Morris  279 - 728

Ricky Brandon 725

Stacey Gaines 714

Adorna Hayward 658

Kelsey Scvott  245-651

Joe Thomas 279 game

Hanover Major Mixed

Craig Spoor 716

Theresa’s Gang

Alex Dean  300 -813

Zach Rogers  277-780

Derek Graves  290 -731

Ronald Mawyer Jr.  276 -764

Abass Kamara 718

Ken Dich   716

Lisa Turner  247 - 683

Sara Discioscia   243 - 640

Kevin Pickett 298 game

Charlie Bryant  278 game

Josh McCandless 278 game

Haysha Griffin  248 game

AT MIDLOTHIAN

Bits & Pieces

Stephen Edmonds  719

Kip Roberts  719

Joaquin Richardson  715

Orlando Maple  276 game

Haysha Griffin  255 game

Ashley Wade  247 game

Latikki West  246 game

Men of Magic

Dan Debord  274 - 749

James Jones  276 - 733

AT UPTOWN

Uptown Scratch

Tony Marino  289 - 745

Shawn Ferguson  277 - 732

Quinton Jones  711

Rachel Gittings  258 - 630

AT EASTERN

TGIS Mixed

Henry Hargrove  287 game

TNBA Mixed

Bruse White  717

Sand Hi

Sylvester Brown  279 - 779

Jason Horn  728

Ken Dich  279 - 712

Tanisha Madson  255 - 660

Vickie Rengers  267 - 651

Jamal Binford  279 game

Thur. Night Mixed

Tom Dale  276 - 743

Justin Young  290 game

AT SOUTHWEST

Sun. for Fun

Rachel Grenell  647

Mon. Night Madness

Donald Walker  270 - 759

James Brooks  737

Steven Cochran  724

Krista Grenell  269 - 719

Lisa Clawson  248 - 636

Tommy Napier  279 game

Merchants' Men

Mike Bossler  300 game

Steven Myers Jr.  289 game

Charles Byers  286 game

Thur. Night Mixed

Earl Poulston  279 - 772

Bill Shiflett Jr.  279 - 715

Whitney Moore  636

Sharron Redford  240 game

RICHMOND YOUTH

AT HANOVER

Richmond West (YABA)

Kharon Henderson  246 - 667

Caleb Funnell  605

Blake Anderson  240 game

Colin Parrish  234 game

Jaris Dirocco  202 game

AT MIDLOTHIAN

Pee Wees

Josiah Jackson  81 game

AT SOUTHWEST

Pee Wees

Austin Shiflett  123 - 213

Claire Dermer  93 - 165

Taqueisha Harris  83 game

Bantams

Silivia Schoemmell  118 - 317

Lucas Clay  102 game

Preps

Clayton Washington  212 - 621

Jayden Grant  201 - 530

Stephen Byers  206 - 528

Anela Trites 159 - 447

Owen Herrington  160 - 427

Junior / Majors

Brenden Cary  609

Alexis Jackson  243 - 590

Seran Jenkins  210 - 568

Aana Walsh  507

David Doemarzio  228 game

Victoria Rivers  179 game

Alexandra Snodgrass  179 game

