TENPINS
AT HANOVER
Fri. Mixed
Cindy Green 258 - 689
Richard Ridge 278 game
Odds 'n' Ends
John Pierce 740
Tyrone Crump 730
Greg Morris 279 - 728
Ricky Brandon 725
Stacey Gaines 714
Adorna Hayward 658
Kelsey Scvott 245-651
Joe Thomas 279 game
Hanover Major Mixed
Craig Spoor 716
Theresa’s Gang
Alex Dean 300 -813
Zach Rogers 277-780
Derek Graves 290 -731
Ronald Mawyer Jr. 276 -764
Abass Kamara 718
Ken Dich 716
Lisa Turner 247 - 683
Sara Discioscia 243 - 640
Kevin Pickett 298 game
Charlie Bryant 278 game
Josh McCandless 278 game
Haysha Griffin 248 game
AT MIDLOTHIAN
Bits & Pieces
Stephen Edmonds 719
Kip Roberts 719
Joaquin Richardson 715
Orlando Maple 276 game
Haysha Griffin 255 game
Ashley Wade 247 game
Latikki West 246 game
Men of Magic
Dan Debord 274 - 749
James Jones 276 - 733
AT UPTOWN
Uptown Scratch
Tony Marino 289 - 745
Shawn Ferguson 277 - 732
Quinton Jones 711
Rachel Gittings 258 - 630
AT EASTERN
TGIS Mixed
Henry Hargrove 287 game
TNBA Mixed
Bruse White 717
Sand Hi
Sylvester Brown 279 - 779
Jason Horn 728
Ken Dich 279 - 712
Tanisha Madson 255 - 660
Vickie Rengers 267 - 651
Jamal Binford 279 game
Thur. Night Mixed
Tom Dale 276 - 743
Justin Young 290 game
AT SOUTHWEST
Sun. for Fun
Rachel Grenell 647
Mon. Night Madness
Donald Walker 270 - 759
James Brooks 737
Steven Cochran 724
Krista Grenell 269 - 719
Lisa Clawson 248 - 636
Tommy Napier 279 game
Merchants' Men
Mike Bossler 300 game
Steven Myers Jr. 289 game
Charles Byers 286 game
Thur. Night Mixed
Earl Poulston 279 - 772
Bill Shiflett Jr. 279 - 715
Whitney Moore 636
Sharron Redford 240 game
RICHMOND YOUTH
AT HANOVER
Richmond West (YABA)
Kharon Henderson 246 - 667
Caleb Funnell 605
Blake Anderson 240 game
Colin Parrish 234 game
Jaris Dirocco 202 game
AT MIDLOTHIAN
Pee Wees
Josiah Jackson 81 game
AT SOUTHWEST
Pee Wees
Austin Shiflett 123 - 213
Claire Dermer 93 - 165
Taqueisha Harris 83 game
Bantams
Silivia Schoemmell 118 - 317
Lucas Clay 102 game
Preps
Clayton Washington 212 - 621
Jayden Grant 201 - 530
Stephen Byers 206 - 528
Anela Trites 159 - 447
Owen Herrington 160 - 427
Junior / Majors
Brenden Cary 609
Alexis Jackson 243 - 590
Seran Jenkins 210 - 568
Aana Walsh 507
David Doemarzio 228 game
Victoria Rivers 179 game
Alexandra Snodgrass 179 game
