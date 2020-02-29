ETTRICK — Life Christian Academy outplayed Eastern Mennonite from the tip, claiming the VISAA Division III championship at Virginia State with a 71-40 rout on Saturday.
Life Christian has owned Division III basketball but hopes to move up.
“We already beat these teams. We have a national schedule and beat three teams ranked in the top 15 this year,” LCA coach Richard Mason said. “There’s not a team in the state of Virginia that can beat us.”
Mason added, “We’re not going into any game we think we’re going to lose. They’re built for this.”
However, Mason made it clear that winning isn’t his top priority. “My end game is to get these kids into college,” he said. “Team accolades are important, but it’s not important to me.”
Logan Washington led the Eagles with 22 points. Kenard Richardson had 11 points and Will Henderson added 10.
“We attacked the basket early. We really defended well and boxed out,” Richardson said. “Even in practice, if we don’t play good defense, we’re running.”
Mason said LCA paid attention to detail. “We knew they were a shooting team and we made sure we got out on the picks,” Mason said. “We made sure to get out in the passing lanes.”
The Flames’ top scorer was Trey Gillenwater, with 9 points. Three other scorers had 6.
The top-seeded Eagles set the tone early, suffocating the third-seeded Flames’ offense and creating turnovers. Washington sparked the Eagles’ offense, draining a 3-pointer to extend the lead to double digits and making a putback dunk late in the first quarter.
Life Christian didn’t slow down to start the second, forcing an Eastern Mennonite timeout almost instantly. Rodney Roane started the quarter with a 3-point play and made a steal right after that, feeding Washington for a slam. After the timeout, Washington slammed it home again.
The Eagles began the half with a Richardson-to-Washington alley-oop. They continued to control the game in every facet on the way to their second straight title.
“Next year will be the third,” Mason said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.