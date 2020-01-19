ETTRICK — Terrell Leach dominated with 34 points, leading Virginia Union over Virginia State 82-62 in the Freedom Classic on Saturday night. It was the first win for the Panthers at the VSU Multi-Purpose Center.
“Anytime you can get a win against Virginia State, that’s a big win for us,” Virginia Union coach Jay Butler said.
The Virginia State venue has been open since 2016. The Trojans suffered their first conference loss this season.
“I thought they played extremely well,” Virginia State coach Lonnie Blow Jr. said. “You have to give them credit. They made shots.”
Leach registered seven 3-pointers among his 34 points for the Panthers (10-8, 4-1 CIAA). He added four rebounds and four assists.
“He’s one of those players, you can’t let him get going. Once he hits a couple shots, the basket becomes real big and nothing you can do now,” Blow said. “I thought we let him get going.”
Union’s Tyriek Railey had 22 points, four rebounds and three assists. He went 5 for 5 beyond the arc. Jordan Pointer was the team’s next highest scorer, adding 8 points.
Leach and Railey combined for 56 points and were 12 of 18 from 3-point range. “These two men tonight were unbelievable,” Butler said.
“I thought we didn’t do a good job on those two guys,” Blow said.
The Panthers snapped a four-game skid. They had lost those games by a total of 5 points. “We’ve had a tough stretch on the road. We’ve been on the road two weeks now,” Butler said. “It has been rough. I’ve been challenging them.”
“Four-game losing streak, we could’ve given up, but we continued to fight, and I was just glad to get the win,” Leach said.
“I said we’ve been playing 38 minutes. We need to play 40 minutes,” Butler said.
The Panthers shot 53.7% from the field and limited the Trojans (12-6, 6-1) to 34.6%. From 3-point range, the Panthers hit 53.8%.
The Trojans struggled beyond the arc, hitting only 4 of 21 (19%).
The Panthers benefited from VSU turnovers, outscoring the Trojans 26-6.
Lual Daniel Rahama was the only scorer in double digits for the Trojans with 12. He made three of the team’s four 3s. Andrew Corum, Armond Griebe and Walter Williams added 9 points apiece.
The game didn’t end close, but the first half did. With VSU trailing 34-32 with seconds remaining, Griebe threw down a dunk to tie the game. The Panthers responded with a Leach 3-pointer at the buzzer to regain the lead.
Union pulled away early in the second half. Railey hit a turnaround 3-pointer and sank another on the ensuing possession while falling down to extend the Panthers’ lead to 14.
“I thought we didn’t come out of halftime ready to play,” Blow said.
Up 68-54, the Panthers hit three consecutive shots from behind the arc to extend their lead to 23.
