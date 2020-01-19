ETTRICK - Terrell Leach scored 34 points and Tyriek Railey added 22 as Virginia Union dominated the second half to score an 82-62 victory in the Freedom Classic.
The Panthers (10-8, 4-2 CIAA) shot 64% from the floor after halftime, including 7 of 9 from 3-point range, as they ended a four-game road losing streak. By contrast, the Trojans (12-6, 6-1) shot 26% from the floor in the final 20 minutes, including 1 of 12 from beyond the arc.
Virginia Union also turned 14 Virginia State turnovers in 26 points.
Lual Daniel Rahama led the Trojans with 12 points, and Andrew Corum, Armond Griebe and Walter Williams added 9 points each.
