WASHINGTON — Damian Lillard scored 35 points, and CJ McCollum added 24 in the Portland Trail Blazers’ 122-103 victory Friday night over the Washington Wizards, who were short-handed even before losing Isaiah Thomas to a first-quarter ejection.
Hassan Whiteside added 23 points, 21 rebounds and five blocks for Portland, which snapped a five-game losing streak.
Thomas was ejected less than 1§ minutes into the game for making contact with an official. Thomas was tied up along the sideline by Portland’s Carmelo Anthony. As he broke away from Anthony he made contact with referee Marat Kogut, who stumbled into the crowd.
Jordan McCrae scored a season-high 35 points, including 13 in the fourth quarter, for Washington. Garrison Mathews added 18 points, and Ish Smith scored 16 for the Wizards, who have lost four of five.
Playing without star guard Bradley Beal, Washingon’s top three scorers were reserves.
Beal is day-to-day. He returned Wednesday against Orlando after missing two games with lower leg soreness and collided with the Magic’s Jonathan Isaac early on. Wizards coach Scott Brooks said the collision aggravated Beal’s injury.
Hawks, Pistons talking Drummond
The Detroit Pistons are in talks about a trade that would send star center Andre Dummond to Atlanta, according to multiple persons with knowledge of the situation. The potential deal would include the Pistons receiving an expiring contract and a protected 2020 first-round pick.
Drummond has approached this season as a contract year. He has a $28 million player option for next season, which means he could test free agency and be one of the most sought-after big men in the 2020 free agent cycle.
Drummond is in his eighth season with the Pistons after being drafted with the ninth overall pick in 2012. The two-time All-Star is averaging a career-high 17.6 points and a league-leading 15.8 rebounds per game this season. The Pistons entered Friday with a 12-23 record and 12th in the Eastern Conference standings, three and a half games out of the eighth and final playoff spot.
Nets: Brooklyn waived swingman David Nwaba, who was lost for the season recently because of a ruptured right Achilles tendon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.