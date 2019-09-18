WEDNESDAY’S TV
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m. — Washington at St. Louis, MASN
4 — N.Y. Mets at Colorado, MLB
7 — Philadelphia at Atlanta, ESPN
7 — Toronto at Baltimore, MASN
GOLF
10 p.m. — Asian Tour: Shinhan Donghae Open, Golf
5 a.m. (Thursday) — European: BMW PGA Championship, Golf
NHL PRESEASON
7 p.m. — St. Louis at Washington, NBCSW
SOCCER
12:55 p.m. — UEFA Champions: Tottenham vs. Olympiacos, TNT
3 — UEFA Champions: Madrid vs. Paris Saint-Germain, TNT
10:30 — Leagues Cup: Cruz Azul vs. Tigres UANL, ESPN2
TENNIS
6 a.m. — Tournaments TBD, Tennis
11 p.m. — Tournaments TBD, Tennis
4 a.m. (Thursday) — Tournaments TBD, Tennis
