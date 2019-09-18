WEDNESDAY’S TV

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m. — Washington at St. Louis, MASN

4 — N.Y. Mets at Colorado, MLB

7 — Philadelphia at Atlanta, ESPN

7 — Toronto at Baltimore, MASN

GOLF

10 p.m. — Asian Tour: Shinhan Donghae Open, Golf

5 a.m. (Thursday) — European: BMW PGA Championship, Golf

NHL PRESEASON

7 p.m. — St. Louis at Washington, NBCSW

SOCCER

12:55 p.m. — UEFA Champions: Tottenham vs. Olympiacos, TNT

3 — UEFA Champions: Madrid vs. Paris Saint-Germain, TNT

10:30 — Leagues Cup: Cruz Azul vs. Tigres UANL, ESPN2

TENNIS

6 a.m. — Tournaments TBD, Tennis

11 p.m. — Tournaments TBD, Tennis

4 a.m. (Thursday) — Tournaments TBD, Tennis

