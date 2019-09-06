SUNDAY’S TV

AUTO RACING

9:05 a.m. — Formula 1: Italian Grand Prix, ESPN2

10:30 — Cup qualifying, NBCSN

2 p.m. — Cup: Big Machine Vodka 400, NBC

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m. — Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, TBS

1 — Washington at Atlanta, MASN

1 — Texas at Baltimore, MASN2

4 — TBD, MLB

8 — N.Y. Yankees at Boston, ESPN

wnba

4 p.m. — Minnesota at Los Angeles, ESPN2

NFL

1 p.m. — Baltimore at Miami, CBS

1 — Washington at Philadelphia, Fox

4 — N.Y. Giants at Dallas, Fox

8:20 — Pittsburgh at New England, NBC

Golf

6:30 a.m. — EPGA: European Open, Golf

TENNIS

1 p.m. — U.S. Open, ESPN

4 — U.S. Open, ESPN

11 — WTA: Japan Open, Zhengzhou Open and Jiangxi Open, Tennis

TRACK AND FIELD

12:30 p.m. — USATF: 5th Avenue Mile, NBC

