SUNDAY’S TV
AUTO RACING
9:05 a.m. — Formula 1: Italian Grand Prix, ESPN2
10:30 — Cup qualifying, NBCSN
2 p.m. — Cup: Big Machine Vodka 400, NBC
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m. — Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, TBS
1 — Washington at Atlanta, MASN
1 — Texas at Baltimore, MASN2
4 — TBD, MLB
8 — N.Y. Yankees at Boston, ESPN
wnba
4 p.m. — Minnesota at Los Angeles, ESPN2
NFL
1 p.m. — Baltimore at Miami, CBS
1 — Washington at Philadelphia, Fox
4 — N.Y. Giants at Dallas, Fox
8:20 — Pittsburgh at New England, NBC
Golf
6:30 a.m. — EPGA: European Open, Golf
TENNIS
1 p.m. — U.S. Open, ESPN
4 — U.S. Open, ESPN
11 — WTA: Japan Open, Zhengzhou Open and Jiangxi Open, Tennis
TRACK AND FIELD
12:30 p.m. — USATF: 5th Avenue Mile, NBC
