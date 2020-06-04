The engines were going to start. The checkered flags were going to be waved. And, for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic, the roar of fans was going to be heard as cars circled the track.
But, for now, it seems racing fans will have to wait a little bit longer to get back to the grandstands.
Dominion Raceway in Spotsylvania was scheduled to hold its first race of the year on Saturday, but after confusion over Gov. Ralph Northam’s Phase 2 reopening guidelines, ticket sales have been canceled.
The track will still host a driving event, but with no fans permitted.
By Dominion staff’s initial reading of the 41-page document outlining the second phase of reopening, they believed the racetrack was permitted to operate at 50% capacity, both in the grandstands and at the track’s restaurant, which would allow for 1,254 spectators.
Extra face masks were ordered, thermometers and sanitizer purchased and signs reminding patrons to social distance were printed.
“We called back our employees,” David West, Dominion Raceway’s sales manager, said on Wednesday. “We had some newly-hired employees that hadn’t started yet, so we scheduled them for Saturday to put that race on.”
By Thursday, Dominion’s plans had changed yet again.
Under the “Professional Sports” section of Gov. Ralph Northam’s phase two guidelines released on Tuesday, it specifies that if an event is to have attendees, it “cannot exceed the lesser of 50% of the lowest capacity… or 50 persons,” meaning no racetrack can have more than 50 spectators.
“We had a plan on Monday, and it changed on Tuesday," West said. "The governor’s information came out on Wednesday, and we changed again. Now it’s Thursday, and it appears we’re changing again.”
Drivers register the day of the race, so it’s unclear how many plan on attending, but the track is prepared to accommodate up to 100 teams — translating to a maximum of 900 participants.
Running a race without spectators is something most local racetracks haven’t found to be a financially viable option. Without television contracts, almost all of their revenue comes from tickets and concession sales.
Dominion Raceway’s decision to schedule the race was not financially driven.
“With no fans, the best you can hope for is to break even,” West said on Wednesday. “We were really hoping to get something started in terms of racing people and practicing people, getting people to the track and keeping teams together — keeping the track active more than just putting in a lot of effort just to break even.”
Teams race not only for purse money, but for track championship points. West says if teams aren’t racing for long periods of time, sponsors will pull out, and teams start to “break down.”
With the race canceled, teams will have to wait at least another week before heading back to the track. Dominion Raceway’s next NASCAR Home Tracks race is listed for Friday, June 12.
