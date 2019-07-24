Starting on Friday, Chesterfield Baseball Club will again welcome teams to Harry G. Daniel Park at Iron Bridge for the annual PONY Bronco-11 World Series. The tenth edition of the tournament will feature five teams from around the country, plus three international teams.
Jack Horner is currently in his fifth season coaching the team and has three players returning from last year’s squad. Those players returning include Carmine Rosso, Nate Reed and Wyatt Capps.
Besides CBC, the American teams are from New York, Chicago, Redondo Beach, Calif., and San Antonio, Tex.
Navojoa, Mexico, San Cristóbal, Dominican Republic, and Luzon, Philippines will be the international representatives.
Last year, CBC lost in the championship game to Chicago.
The opening ceremonies will be at 4:30 p.m. on Friday with two sets of games to follow.
There will be a Champions League game at 10 a.m. Saturday, followed by a skills competition. The tournament will conclude with the championship game at 8 p.m. on Monday.
