LYNCHBURG — Hopewell junior TreVeyon Henderson was the lone local boys athlete to win an individual title in the Class 3 state indoor track meet, held Monday and Tuesday at Liberty University.

Henderson won the 55 meter dash with a time of 6.48, four milliseconds faster than the second place finisher. Last year in the state meet, Henderson came in second with a time of 6.62.

With the win, Henderson became the first in school history to win a state title in boys track.

On the girls side, Maggie Walker finished in second place behind Heritage (Lynchburg).

Mary Caroline Heinen contributed to the Green Dragons second place finish by winning the 1,600 (5:10.75) and the 3,200 (11:33.87). Maggie Walker also won the 4x800 relay in 9:36.04.

Lee-Davis boys second in Class 4

The Lee-Davis boys team finished second to Loudoun Valley in the Class 4 meet at Liberty University.

The Confederates’ Isaac Grubbs won the pole vault with a leap of 13-6.

On the girls side, Hanover finished third.

The Hawks’ Makenzie Joiner won the 500 with a time of 1:15.08, and Alli Crytser won the 3,200 in 11:06.73.

For Lee-Davis, Megan Mann won the shot put at 43-10.5, while Alyssa Rice came in first in the pole vault with a jump of 12-0. The Confederates finished in seventh place.

BOYS

Team scores: 1. Western Albemarle 57; 2. Fluvanna County 51; 3. Heritage (Lynchburg) 47; 4. Lafayette 43; 5. I.C. Norcom 39; 6. Christiansburg 35; 7. Broadway 34.33; 8. Monticello 25; 9. Lakeland 24; 10. Liberty Christian Academy 23

55: Henderson (HOP) 6.48; 55H: Reid (FLU) 7.74; 300: Trent (MON) 34.75; 500: Trent (MON) 1:05.47; 1,000: Hawkes (WA) 2:34.66; 1,600: Hawkes (WA) 4:14.75; 3,200: Eliason (WA) 9:26.73; 4x200: Heritage (Lynchburg) 1:31.99; 4x400: Liberty Christian Academy 3:30.35; 4x800: Western Albemarle 8:03.01; HJ: Hall (BW) 6-4; LJ: Leschinger (LAF) 22-10.25; PV: Nate Benson (LAF) 15-0; SP: Hoffman (WM) 55-4; TJ: Covil (ICN) 45-10.5

GIRLS

Team scores: 1. Heritage (Lynchburg) 108.50; 2. Maggie Walker 70; 3. Western Albemarle 59; 4. Charlottesville 56; 5. Christiansburg 38; 6. James Monroe 34; 7. I.C. Norcom 25 8. Rustburg 22.50; 9. York 19; 10. Tabb 18

55: Oakes (HER) 7.29; 55H: Lewis (CB) 8.46; 300: Oakes (HER) 41.18; 500: Beringer (JM) 1:18.70; 1,000: Milby (SW) 3.00.81; 1,600: Heinen (MW) 5:10.75; 3,200: Heinen (MW) 11:33.87; 4x200: Charlottesville 1:47.31; 4x400: Charlottesville 4:08.85; 4x800: Maggie Walker 9:36.04; HJ: Johnson (HER) 5-4; LJ: Oakes (HER) 18-3.75; PV: Pafford (LCA) 12-1; SP: Young (ICN) 38-10; TJ: Blake (HER) 37-10.25.

Results, Page B9

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.

To start a new subscription or to activate digital access included in your print subscription, click the Sign Up button below. You can choose between Subscriber Plus, and receive unlimited access to Richmond.com, or Sports Plus for access to our exclusive sports coverage.

Already a digital subscriber? Click Log In.

Need help? Click here or call (800) 468-3382.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus or Sports Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started