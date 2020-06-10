Because of the uncertainty that remains around the scope of the 2020 season, the Tri-City Chili Peppers announced Wednesday that they will suspend operations and shift their focus to next year.
The Chili Peppers were set to begin play this year as a new member of the Coastal Plain League, playing their home games at Shepherd Stadium in Colonial Heights. The CPL is a summer collegiate wood bat league.
The CPL’s season was originally slated to start May 28. But, on April 29, the 15-team league announced the season’s start would be delayed until July 1 due to COVID-19.
On Wednesday, though, the Holly Springs (N.C.) Salamanders and the Asheboro (N.C.) Copperheads joined the Chili Peppers in announcing that they would not play at all this year. According to a CPL news release, the Florence (N.C.) RedWolves also will not play.
The Chili Peppers wrote in their announcement that their decision comes down to the fans.
“The one challenge we cannot conquer is the uncertainty of just how many of our wonderful fans we will be allowed to let through our gates come July 1,” they wrote.
The club said that its goal now is to find roster spots for as many of its players as possible.
The CPL announced Wednesday that it will utilize a regional play format, with some teams still beginning play on July 1.
