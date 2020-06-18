105TH BELMONT STAKES
Saturday’s post time: 5:42 p.m. TV: NBC, 2:45 Where: Elmont, N.Y.
“Derby Bill” Watson was the official handicapper at Colonial Downs for 6 years and has been a professional handicapper for 22. Hear him, Nick Hahn, Frank Vespe, Mike Barone and Darrell Wood on “Off to the Races Radio” Saturdays from 10-11 a.m. on 950 or theracingbiz.com. Watson’s Belmont Stakes superfecta: No. 8 Tiz The Law, No. 1 Tap It To Win, No. 9 Dr. Post, No. 10 Pneumatic
1. Tap It To Win (6-1): June 4 tune-up at Belmont a key gate-to-wire effort to repeat that to hold off The Law.
2. Sole Volante (9-2): Won last Wednesday in Florida but facing a grind. To get to Elmont, N.Y., via FedEx cargo plane a lot to ask.
3. Max Player (15-1): Jockey Joel Rosario has two Belmont wins riding Tonalist in 2014 and also last year’s champ, Sir Winston.
4. Modernist (15-1): Impossible post 14 in Louisiana Derby but may be better suited for two turns later in year.
5. Farmington Road (15-1): A stone closer would have relished the regular Belmont’s 1 1/2-mile true test of champions.
6. Fore Left (30-1): Good wins in past in Dubai. Also the Tremont Stakes at Belmont last June, although four months off says 30-1.
7. Jungle Runner (50-1): The Jungle of horse racing has not been not kind the past three races, losing by a combined 62 lengths.
8. Tiz The Law (6-5): Trainer Barclay Tagg a tough Penn State grad with wins in the Kentucky Derby, Virginia Derby — and the Belmont after Saturday?
9. Dr. Post (5-1): The prescription is to keep moving forward fast after two-win progression from maiden to stakes to the big time.
10. Pneumatic (8-1): Solid third in Derby prep race, while the one-turn Belmont can keep owners in the cash for fourth straight time.
