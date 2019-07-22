The Dominion Energy Charity Classic golf tournament will bring country music artist Chase Rice to the Country Club of Virginia for a post-round concert during this year's tournament.
Rice will play on Friday, Oct. 18 at the conclusion of the tournament's first round, with admission to that day's golf good for the concert as well.
In conjunction with the announcement, the tournament is announcing 50 percent off of Friday grounds admission, with tickets available for $17.50 for this week only.
Rice's performance will include a military appreciation ceremony, and will take place in the tournament's fan zone, which will include craft beer and local food trucks.
The event will be billed as "Chase Rice Live! presented by Drive Shack," the augmented-reality driving range opening this summer in Short Pump.
Rice's best-known hit song is "Eyes on You," and he opened for Kenny Chesney during his The Big Revival Tour.
The tournament will once again serve as the first round of the PGA Tour Champions playoffs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.