final round of the Dominion Energy Charity Classic golf tourname

Fans watch tournament winner Miguel Angel Jiménez of Spain during the final round of the Dominion Energy Charity Classic golf tournament at Country Club of Virginia on Monday, October 21, 2019.

 DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD

The Dominion Energy Charity Classic has quickly become a favorite tournament of professional golfers.

The PGA Tour Champions announced Wednesday night that the tournament was given the Players Award as the year’s top tournament, as voted on by the players.

This is the third time in the event’s four-year history that the DECC, held at the Country Club of Virginia’s James River course, has been given the Players Award.

Golfers have consistently praised both the course and the town’s hospitality.

“The James River course has a lot to do with my vote for the Dominion Energy Charity Classic to receive the Players Award this year,” Tour golfer Jay Haas said in a press release.

“The food and hospitality are terrific, but I also get the feeling that the majority of the members really want us there. I realize that’s something that can’t be measured, but it’s something we all sense and appreciate.”

Next year’s tournament has been set for the week of Oct. 12-18, 2020, and will once again be part of the tour’s Schwab Cup playoffs.

Enter your email address and submit to receive RTD Sports emails each weekday morning

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription