The finalists have been announced for this year’s Dudley Award, for the best Division I college football player in Virginia, and the Lanier Award, honoring the best small-college player. Schools are allowed to nominate one player, and the finalists and winners are voted on by a panel of state media members.
For the Dudley Award, the finalists are linebacker Rayshard Ashby (L.C. Bird) of Virginia Tech, defensive lineman Ron’Dell Carter of James Madison and quarterback Bryce Perkins of Virginia.
Perkins was last year’s Dudley honoree — UVA has never had a two-time winner.
For the Lanier Award, the finalists are running back Tre Frederick of Randolph-Macon, linebacker Re’Shaun Myers of Bridgewater, and wide receiver Casey Stewart of Shenandoah.
Winners will be honored at the awards banquet on Sunday, Dec. 15, at the Short Pump Hilton. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased from Ron Axselle at 804-310-0222 or tdclubofrichmond@verizon.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.