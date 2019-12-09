20181213_SPO_DUDLEY_01

Bryce Perkins is presented with the Dudley Award by Jim Dudley at the Hilton Richmond Hotel in Short Pump. Perkins led the Cavs to seven wins and a bowl game.

 MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH

The finalists have been announced for this year’s Dudley Award, for the best Division I college football player in Virginia, and the Lanier Award, honoring the best small-college player. Schools are allowed to nominate one player, and the finalists and winners are voted on by a panel of state media members.

For the Dudley Award, the finalists are linebacker Rayshard Ashby (L.C. Bird) of Virginia Tech, defensive lineman Ron’Dell Carter of James Madison and quarterback Bryce Perkins of Virginia.

Perkins was last year’s Dudley honoree — UVA has never had a two-time winner.

For the Lanier Award, the finalists are running back Tre Frederick of Randolph-Macon, linebacker Re’Shaun Myers of Bridgewater, and wide receiver Casey Stewart of Shenandoah.

Winners will be honored at the awards banquet on Sunday, Dec. 15, at the Short Pump Hilton. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased from Ron Axselle at 804-310-0222 or tdclubofrichmond@verizon.net.

Enter your email address and submit to receive RTD Sports emails each weekday morning

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription