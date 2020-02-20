Chickahominy Lake
The water level is slightly high and fairly clear with water temperatures in the low 50s. Fishing pressure is light, and bass fishing is still good on a variety of techniques including Senkos, jigs, crank baits, rattle traps and spinner baits. Fish have been located in a variety of depths from 2-8 feet. The big fish of the week was an 8.1-pound weight citation, the fourth of the year. Crappie are still biting and being taken in 8-12 feet of water on small minnows.
Notable catches: Chase Huffman 5; John Martin, limit crappie; Nick Mason, 5.5; Garrett Gouge and Dustin Webb, 14.6-pound bag; Brad Webb, 15-pound bag; Chris Gammon and Ron Woodfin, 13.9-pound bag; Keith Jones, 5.1; Mark Acton, nine catfish, two pickerel; Wes Zabdyr, 6, 8.1; Ed Allen, 5.5, 6.0 flyrod.
Capt. Art Conway of Conway’s River Rat Guide Service out of Ed Allen’s Boats and Bait reported that Chickahominy Lake midday water temperatures were in the upper 40s in most areas in the lake on Wednesday, with slightly higher water temperatures in some creeks and at the upper end of the lake. The lake level was about 4 inches above the top of the dam and the water was medium-brown and slightly-cloudy in the central lake. The current was much less than last week at the upper end of the lake.
Most blue cats and bullheads were along drop-offs and in channels in the main lake, but some were on flats. When active, cats were hitting live minnows and cut bait. Some crappie were still along main lake channel edges or in channels, frequently near wood cover. But others were starting to move into warmer water in the creeks and flats near creek mouths.
Crappie were moderately active up the lake in areas sheltered from current, and when active were hitting live minnows, Wright Bait Co. and Southern Pro curly tail jigs, small tubes, Kalin crappie scrubs and small swim baits. White perch were scattered or in loose aggregates on deep flats, drop-offs, and channels in the main lake and when active were hitting small live minnows, swim baits and jigs.
Most bluegill, fliers and shellcracker were in channels and were inactive. When occasionally active, bluegill and shellcracker were hitting live worms and Nikko nymphs, flies and small swim baits fished on drop shot rigs. Pickerel and bass were mostly located around cypress trees, on deep flats and in channels, but some were along shorelines and in creeks on sunny days. When active, bass and pickerel were hitting live minnows, spinner baits, swim baits, stick worms, crank baits, jerk baits, blade baits and jigs.
Fishing with Capt. Conway, Tom Porter had one flier, 13 crappie and one bass.
Lake country
Jeff Crow reports the following from Lake Country in southern Virginia: Recent heavy and widespread rain across the region resulted in a 10-foot rise in the Kerr Reservoir level. But the lake is now headed back down dropping about half-a-foot a day. By the weekend it is expected to be in the range of 305 feet. Discharges from the dam have been maintained at an increased rate while maintaining Gaston at a little less than 200 feet and fairly normal. Water temperatures have been in the mid to upper 40s in most areas of each lake.
All of this fresh water coming into the system has created challenges for fishermen, but there will still be opportunities to locate and catch fish. A good strategy right now is to target the Nutbush area of the lake as even the lower and mid-section of the larger creek arms as well as the backs of many creeks and especially main lake areas are heavily stained. Butch Arthur of Arthur’s Guide Service reports that the majority of the crappie are being caught suspended out in the middle of the creeks from 5 to 16 feet deep. Spider rigging is still effective. Key areas right now are good up to Grassy Creek, but above here, the water clarity is an issue.
Crappie can be caught in good numbers in creeks on either Kerr or Gaston as the fish head in the direction of spawning grounds. Tight-lining is a preferred technique right now that allows anglers to present lures very slowly and right in front of fish. A spread of 10 rods or so can be run at the bow of the boat at a speed of 0.5 mph down to a dead stop. Soft plastics in a range of colors including chartreuse, pink, red and black are recommended. Butch is catching crappie up to 2.75 pounds right now, so contact Butch for a trip to catch the a crappie of a lifetime.
This is the pre-spawn for largemouth bass, and the bigger fish typically move up first. Anglers should be checking early spring patterns especially on warm and sunny days. It is a good time to focus on shallow crank baits, spinner baits and flipping or pitching jigs or plastics to shallow targets such as docks, rockpiles or bushes and stumps. Bass fishermen have been reporting better results from the lower end of the lake given the water clarity conditions. Dennie Gilbert of Kerrlakebass.com reports that bass fishing is extremely tough right now, but the key is to look for clearer water. He recommends spinner baits, chatter baits, and also noted that it is a good time to flip bushes given the water levels.
With the water temperatures still in the 40s, it remains a great time to catch a giant blue cat. Many anglers have continued to drift all winter long with speeds under 0.5 mph and using a Santee rig. Bait of choice has been cut bait or a bait fish.
green top report
Saltwater: The big news is the pending state record bluefin tuna caught over the weekend by Jake Hiles. The fish weighed 708 pounds. There are other big bluefins being caught this week as well. Blackfin tuna are being caught as well. The February seabass season has been going well for those putting in the time.
Tautog are available also, but reports are low this week. Along the surf at Hatteras, there has been some small black drum caught along with some keeper puppy drum. A lot of speckled trout baits are being bought from Green Top, but not many reports are being mentioned. With this mild winter, surely someone is wrecking these fish. Things are shaping up to be quite a year for the specks.
Freshwater: Big bass are the big story this week. Bill Deeds of Orange weighed in a monster bag of bass during the Presidents Day tournament on Lake Anna on Monday. His total five-fish limit weighed 27.3 pounds. Sixteen pounds was the second place weight. There was a wide variety of baits being reported as successful, such as swim baits, jerk baits, shaky heads and jigs.
At Smith Mountain Lake, there were seven bags of more than 20 pounds reportedly brought to the scales on Sunday. Twenty-one pounds was the winning weight. Much of the same baits were mentioned. Good catches of crappie are occurring in many places right now, including Kerr, Anna, Smith and local ponds.
The new moon will be upon us on Feb. 22, so look for fishing to improve even more during this favorable moon phase. Bridge areas have been excellent on the bigger lakes for the crappie. This is also a great time to target the walleye in our lakes as they make their spawning runs. Chesdin, Anna, Gaston, Kerr and Smith all have great populations of walleye.
Striper are gearing up in these lakes as well. Throwing swim baits across shallow flats and defined points can yield good results. This is how many of the walleye are found, by targeting the striper. Look for fishing to greatly improve in our tidal rivers, with the new moon approaching. Yellow perch, rockfish, bass and crappie will surely come alive before the end of February. The upper James is shaping up nicely for the end of February, so let’s hope the water doesn’t rise or mud up. The temperatures of most of the bodies of water are around 46 degrees.
